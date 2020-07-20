Steele: A little bit of this and that

Some days it is a bit hard to come up with an idea for my articles each week. Other times, I think about it all week long and even make a list of things that might work for an article. And sometimes, I just start going through my photos and hope I can find one that might be kind of fun to write on. With the busy week of moving and rearranging my small antique booth from the Bushel & A Peck to the new antique mall coming to town, CR Rustics Antique Mall on the Bricks, I am a bit “poohed” out with moving boxes and unpacking items from the other shop and from my secret storage room of antiques and collectibles from many many years ago.
Yes, I am bringing in new (old) items I’ve collected through the years, as well as some of the better stuff from the many years of decorating my home with antiquities of many kinds. I have been asked many times what the subject of my collecting might be — and I usually have to say, “A bit of this and a bit of that.” I really don’t have just one favorite category — if I see it and I like it, then it may be my new/old category of additional collecting! Sounds weird, I know, but if an item gets my attention, I sometimes don’t even care about the condition it might be in or the size of the item or the actual age of an item.
Most of you know through the past 50 years of collecting and the past 28 years of writing my articles, I jump around a lot and enjoy writing about many different areas of antiques. One that really comes to mind this week seems to be the idea of collecting primitives. I have always loved “the older the better” kind of stuff, and the condition of the item does not have to be perfect, either. I can get into trouble very easily with this “not so particular variety of things” and then I get going in too many directions.
I am sure my photo may show some things I have already talked about through the years, but some are my favorites, so I didn’t think you would mind if I touch base on some of them again. In the very bottom right hand corner, you will see a little chimney cupboard, sometimes used as a small pantry for smaller jars of canned goods, etc. Many used them by their chimney so they could put cleaning supplies or things needed or used on a daily basis. They would be handy and very easily put away when the job was done. This cupboard is probably from the 1920s or 1930s would be my guess. It holds more than you think it might — I use it for my canned goods and odds and ends of supplies I might need for my whole apartment. Sometimes, they can also be used for displaying your favorite items as well by just leaving the door open into the room and create another decorative spot in your kitchen or dining room to enjoy, as well.
I have a beautiful and very heavy shelf unit sitting next to the chimney cupboard with a vintage broom sitting behind it, as well as a metal (very old) candy container with a glass insert in the front of it so you can see the actual candy inside. And then one of my other favorite items is my antique wooden bucket — I love, love, love this piece. I keep it oiled pretty well with my Howard’s Orange Oil so the “stays” or sides of the bucket will stay interlocked and I don’t have to worry about it falling apart if or when it gets too dry. Please note also the sugar firkin sitting on top of the cupboard. These were used for chunks of sugar that you could take a piece out of the bucket and hammer it or grind it into finer sugar grains for baking or just plain filling the sugar bowl or sugar canister.
I forgot to mention that my chimney cupboard has four doors where I have decided to tape up plastic pages (for a notebook) onto the front of each door and put special drawings/colorings from my great grandkids or newspaper clippings of my granddaughter’s golfing accomplishments. Then I take them down when new ones arrive and save the others in a notebook.
When we have something old sitting around the house, it makes me feel we have a part of history right in our own living rooms or kitchens or wherever we decide to put it in the house. It’s a nice reminder of a bit of yesterday which we are taking with us into tomorrow.
And, talking about something “new” and “old” — please don’t forget that the new CR Rustic Antiques on the Bricks mall, that is opening up on Aug. 1.
They will be open for a full week and then open everyday of the week except on Mondays, I believe after that first week.
It is getting very exciting — we watch all the work on the street out front with the grading and getting ready to lay brick along with concrete, and the decorative old-fashioned looking street lights like on East Sixth Street. It makes the old depot area so much nicer and ties right into our downtown theme. All of the new construction is very exciting. It’s a bit torn up right now, but we need to look toward the finished product.
We have so many new little shops coming in and some who have been here for years — new little restaurants and flower shops as well as offices and the Espresso Shop. And many businesses have been in downtown North Platte for many many years — like Hirschfeld’s and Brown’s Shoe Store. We all need to take a few moments to visit all the new and old places on Dewey Street that make up the heart of our town. The beautiful Lincoln County Courthouse and so many other older buildings including the Prairie Arts Center, just one street over on Jeffers Street, the North Platte City Library and A to Z Books just across the street from the library.
Our hometown has many shops and cafes from yesteryear with a new feel to them. With the beautiful work on the brick now being done, it will only make our town even more inviting to those traveling through and to those who come to town every week from the country and/or newcomers from wherever.
When our world has been turned upside down with viruses and so many other unknowns, it is very nice to remember the hometown feel that we are so grateful for in North Platte!
We help to take care of each other and appreciate so many things we all have struggled so hard to keep safe and thriving. And that, my friends is what North Platte is all about.
Enjoy your upcoming week and be sure to mark Aug. 1 on your calendar for the up and coming CR Rustic Antique Mall on the Bricks grand opening.
Take good care of each other and be safe. And I am still considering how to be safe with my What’s It Worth antique classes — hoping early fall maybe we can start the classes again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.