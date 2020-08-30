Steele: A metal tray depicts another time

My article today is about another era — the “Band Era” of the United States. Would you believe the tray in my picture is from 1957, and definitely depicts an era full of of popular big bands and many different kinds of music. I feel that this is a fun little keeper and reminds me of the days we sat around the TV on a Saturday evening and would watch this band and its music director perform “golden oldies,” as well as the latest music of the time. I have to admit, during the 1950s we were able to actually understand the words of the songs as well as dance to their music. It reminds me of many Saturday nights sitting on the floor watching the show with Mom and Dad — if Dad had come out of the field early or he was finally caught up with feeding cows and farm work, he would be there in the front room with Mom.
The ’50s was a time when all kinds of different music had hit the headlines as more people had television sets by that time. Naturally, this happened to be one of the more fun shows to watch as they had a special couple who would dance on stage — and they definitely knew how to “cut a rug.” I probably just showed my real age by using that phrase. But, it is the truth — there was beautiful waltzes and polkas, two-steps and many others played out on stage. And, the best part: Everyone was enjoying themselves and all who were watching would do the same. As Mr. Welk would always start the music with his magic wand and a “one and uh two and uh three,” if I remember right! It was always done in a very respectful mood as well as presentation, for sure. Maybe this little article this week will bring back a few memories for others as this tray did for me when I found it a while back. The tray has the special words printed at the bottom “The Champagne Musicmakers!”
I learned how to dance with everyone, all ages, in a neighbor’s barn at their fun barn dances many years ago. I was probably around 8 or 9 years old, and they had them for several years — and maybe a few other North Platte natives might remember the beautiful dances held in the Hotel Pawnee’s Grand Ballroom during the winter months. It was so fun to watch my parents and so many other couples having a good time and dancing to all kinds of music in front of a band. Many times it would be local people or music teachers from the high school or surrounding towns who actually completed the band. All kinds of music that fit everyone’s style — and kids were allowed to go also. Again, that is when you learned how to dance with everyone, young or old — what wonderful memories this tray has brought back to me and I hope it does for you, also.
I guess all of these years — over 50, at least — of my collecting and then finally turning loose of a few of my favs to get me started in my antique business, it has intrigued me so much to just wonder what else is out there for collecting and/or treasuring. The curiosity seems to never end — even when your house (in my case, an apartment) is overflowing with little cute items and a few very big ones as well.
For some reason, I suppose because of the pandemic this year, that we have certainly had more than usual time to reminisce about old times and how we got where we are today. And, with some things opening up a bit more and we feel safer, then we are able to carefully get involved in a few more things that we have been able to do for the past several months. If we are careful and do it with consideration of others, I feel we are all making good gains in the right directions. With our televisions and cell phones and other devices, we have been kept up to date most of the time and we are able to participate by long distancing in so many different manners. But, being able to sit out on the porch and visit a spell or gather in small groups to eat a bite or just see another smiling face, it makes us remember that we will gradually get back to the way we once were, but maybe in a more careful distancing way for a while.
But, garage and yard sales have been abundant — estate sales, too, sad to say — but still all is a part of our lives and our memories hold so dear. With the new shop opening in North Platte, CR Rustic, on the bricks (and the bricks are coming very soon, I hear) we all are excited about the traffic we have already seen and hoping this fall we will have even more. That shop seems to change every few days. New old items are being brought in on a daily basis as there are 20 different dealers involved. Rob and Corey are doing a tremendous job with their latest creation of the shop downtown and I do know from experience how much time it takes to actually run a shop like this.
We had a shop called “The Antique Place” if some of you folks might remember — it was located where the beautiful Swan’s Furniture store is today here in North Platte. We loved that store and I loved seeing the people drop in to browse or just to stop and have a cup of coffee with me and maybe a cookie if I had baked recently. Yes, they were actually home baked goodies part of the time — then I got too busy to even do that after awhile. But, awfully good memories of everyone stopping by to say, “Hi” and a quick walk through to see what we might have brought in. We started with four couples. We took turns working — and it was so much fun. Then, we stayed open seven days a week — and wow that was hard even though we were sharing working hours. But we still had fun along with the many hours of work. I miss it — and I guess that is why I am so excited about this beautiful shop opening right on main street in downtown North Platte. We will have many walk-ins that maybe they did not know the new/old antique shop was even there until the street gets opened up after the bricks are laid.
Memories of other days, how they seem to creep into our thoughts in late evening hours. And that is one of my main reasons why I still enjoy writing my column for the Telegraph. I hope these bits of typed words thrown all together will bring back a few memories for you, as well. And, I hope that the photos will bring back even more memories of grandma and grandpa’s things and/or an aunt or uncle’s items that you may have seen in their homes throughout your childhood or maybe just recently. Our antique shops in town will help you relive those good times from your childhoods, and be a special place to bring your own young families to show them some of the things that you played with as a child or how we cooked back in your earlier days. It is such a mechanized world today that I truly believe we need to stop — take a few moments to realize and definitely appreciate how far we have come from the 1800s and early 1900s. Unbelievable when we look back how fast the time does seem to roll by us, and keep rolling along without a single moment of hesitation which would allow us to keep up with the changes all along.
Time is something we cannot stop, but we can embrace it and move with it — even though sometimes it seems we have lost a few important things in our lives because we are on a “fast track” and cannot seem to slow down. But, by just taking a few moments to read this newspaper or sit with a cup of coffee in the early morning hours before you begin the hassle of the ordinary day, you too, will have a moment to remember yesterday and take just one more moment to be thankful we have another day to appreciate our families and our homes and our daily lives.
Please take a moment today to think about the yesterdays you once knew and the extra special times spent with loved ones for holidays, birthdays and many other special moments. Sometimes just a cute 9-inch-by-14-inch metal tray with a melody portraying our younger years makes us realize how much time has passed and the world is still moving very fast. Stay safe and be careful out there, and don’t forget all the shops in our beloved North Platte. If you want to keep a hometown in business, then we need to patronize it as much as we can. Be safe and be careful. Hope to see you soon browsing our local stores. Have a good week, everyone!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.