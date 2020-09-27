Steele: A new piece in the collection can lead on to rearrange

Have you ever noticed when you bring something new, old or different into your home, it demands a total rearrangement of the whole house? I don’t care if it is 1-inch-by-1-inch or 1 inch small, or a bigger item — it still demands attention to the main housekeeper regardless of size. I love to shop for small items these days — just about the only space I have left to put something. But, once in awhile you just cannot turn down a special find. like going to a yard sale and finding a bargain or something that you really fall in love with. Then you take it home and find a place for it — somewhere, anywhere, high, low, in a showcase or on the kitchen counter. Wherever it might fit in and add a bit of ambiance to your home dwellings.
I am lucky in so many ways as I can keep what I find for awhile and enjoy it — and then, take it to the shop for sale eventually. But this special item today will be a keeper for many years. However, one thing about collecting old things, they just get better and better in value the older they become. In most cases, anyway, as long as they are kept in good condition of course. I only wish that we could do that and get away with it as we increase in age.
As time goes on, we are so lucky to be able to look for fun items to decorate a special room in our home. If you are out on the open roads and stopping whenever you want or when time allows, looking for fun items to buy for a shop or for your own collections or home decorations, these times are always the most fun — with a dear friend along to help you navigate the roads and to share the hunt and fun times, too.
As my big buying days are probably over, due to my age and funds, I still love to look and learn. So many things out there to collect and/or buy for resale today. As I am in a shop now where we have a beautiful selection of unique items from all around the state of Nebraska. Something new, old or different is coming into the shop on a daily basis. That is the most fun part — every time you walk through the shop, you will see different items throughout. Naturally, that is why it is so fun shopping at the CR Rustic here in North Platte.
My photos this week show a small three-drawer oak dresser or nightstand with Eastlake spoon carving or decoration on the front. It is an amazing piece I purchased a few weeks ago from the estate of a dear friend. It is a keeper. I love the amazing spoon carving as well as the size. It will fit next to a bed or in my living room for small goodies or linens — or a much needed keeper for my photos, albums, etc.
A piece this size could be used as an end table by a sofa as well — so I do have many places in my apartment I can move it to when I want to rearrange again. The fun part about this piece (which you cannot see from my photo) is the fact that they used oak for the fronts of the drawers and the top of the dresser, but then used pieces of many other kinds of wood for the sides. And that is exactly what they did back in the late 1890s because of shortages of some more expensive woods. It makes sense for this kind of carpentry, and we do see it a lot through the years.
You may be able to tell, but I have placed family photos on it — a graduation photo of my oldest son, John, along with his brother Scott, grandchildren’s wedding photos and even my brother and my baby pictures — along with an old glass oil finger lamp and a few other goodies. Then I have a small red rocking chair with a favorite of mine, a newer Steiff teddy bear along with smaller bears, sitting on one side of the oak piece. A small black metal box with a brass handle and gold stenciling is at the foot of this commode/dresser — which was probably used for important papers storage. And then several other collectible and antique favorites are scattered around it. Of course, I do not leave it exactly like this all the time — I moved a few things to be included in this article.
And I am just waiting for someone to raise their hand and ask me, “How in the world do you vacuum and clean house?” Good question. All I can say is, “Very slowly and carefully and not very often as I probably should!” But, living in smaller quarters makes it easier for me to enjoy the things I do want to keep for awhile yet.
But as I have always said through my column through the years, collectible treasures are fun to keep and the hunting for these treasures with a dear friend or two brings back so many good memories. Please do not forget to tour CR Rustic at 413 N. Dewey St. here in North Platte. The brick work is almost done and the street will be open soon. Parking will be much easier, but our shops here in North Platte are all worth taking a longer walk if we have to in order to see their beautiful wares. Be safe everyone, take time out for yourself and please do not forget to shop downtown North Platte.
