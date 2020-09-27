Steele: A new piece in the collection can lead on to rearrange

Have you ever noticed when you bring something new, old or different into your home, it demands a total rearrangement of the whole house? I don’t care if it is 1-inch-by-1-inch or 1 inch small, or a bigger item — it still demands attention to the main housekeeper regardless of size. I love to shop for small items these days — just about the only space I have left to put something. But, once in awhile you just cannot turn down a special find. like going to a yard sale and finding a bargain or something that you really fall in love with. Then you take it home and find a place for it — somewhere, anywhere, high, low, in a showcase or on the kitchen counter. Wherever it might fit in and add a bit of ambiance to your home dwellings.

I am lucky in so many ways as I can keep what I find for awhile and enjoy it — and then, take it to the shop for sale eventually. But this special item today will be a keeper for many years. However, one thing about collecting old things, they just get better and better in value the older they become. In most cases, anyway, as long as they are kept in good condition of course. I only wish that we could do that and get away with it as we increase in age.