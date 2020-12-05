Steele: A touch of old with the new

“A touch of old, a touch of new and a touch of in between, too!” That is what the new antique shop downtown has inside their doors. And, with so many different dealers, there is almost something coming in and added to a booth or two or more each and every day they are open. Besides the great “old stuff” you are going to see a great mixture of the “new stuff” as well. And the combination is what makes it so fun, I think. They even sell the paint (no odor) if you need to redo your last bargain find, or something you want to change entirely. They have stencils and all the fun things to go with them — along with instructions. Many times on Friday evenings around 7 p.m., they do a blog live on Facebook so you can watch right along as they are doing a complete overhaul on a piece of furniture or maybe not such a big piece, like a mirror or picture frame. I love watching it and trying to learn right along with the rest of you how to make that everyday item sparkle a bit.

In my photo this week I wanted to show a popular item people are collecting again today: teapots — vintage teapots from the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s. I have a few right now sitting on my shelves and they are definitely a colorful lot. Hall made many of our collectible teapots. Naturally, there are many other manufacturers as well, such as Lipton, McCoy, Roseville and on and on, but they all are getting a bit harder to find because they are sitting in collections in someone’s hutch all over the US as well as worldwide. Most everyone — male or female — loves to have a cup of tea on a very cold day. Many of us throw a cup of hot water in the microwave and add a tea bag and sit back to relax and enjoy, but think how it was before the microwaves were around? Yes, we boiled hot water on the stove in a tea kettle — some with copper bottoms, some with all copper and some even very old enamel ones as well as cast iron. Maybe some of you remember your grandparents when you were at their homes and grandma would have the kettle on with fresh hot water for just about any and everyone who might stop by to sit a spell and visit over a hot cup of fresh brewed tea along with a favorite sugar cookie which just came out of her yet warm oven. (I think after I get done typing this, I must have a cup of hot tea, too.) Probably not the homemade cookie, but this old grandma does have cookies (store bought but oh so good) always in my fridge.