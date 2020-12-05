Steele: A touch of old with the new

You can tell from my photo this week that I am thinking about teapots and many many other older collectible items I have seen through the past many years I have been writing this article. I have been into antique collecting as well as selling. Sometimes — in fact, many times — I have run across a few things that I purchased and wished I would have kept instead of sell. And silly as it sounds, those were probably the best items I ever had because they would walk right out the door of the antique shop wherever I happened to be at the time (several shops through the years). But I need to remind myself over and over again: “I cannot keep everything I like,” But, oh, sometimes I would like to try. And if I were to do that, then I would have to consider myself totally as a “collector” and not a dealer of antiques. (And possibly a hoarder as well — no, can’t do that.) So, guess if I want to keep buying (and selling) I need to be reminded of that many times each day.
I have been at the new shop in town — CR Rustic, 413 N. Dewey St. — working in my booth to add new (old) items and shake it up a bit as they had an open house this week, and I regrettably forgot to put info in my last column. But maybe you heard about it anyway. Please remember they are open every day of the week except Sunday and Monday for now. They have other jobs as well as antiques and this is a very busy couple, indeed. I wish I had their energy and their love for what they are doing. Maybe I do have the love — just not the energy part any more. But I am sure you know exactly what I mean.
“A touch of old, a touch of new and a touch of in between, too!” That is what the new antique shop downtown has inside their doors. And, with so many different dealers, there is almost something coming in and added to a booth or two or more each and every day they are open. Besides the great “old stuff” you are going to see a great mixture of the “new stuff” as well. And the combination is what makes it so fun, I think. They even sell the paint (no odor) if you need to redo your last bargain find, or something you want to change entirely. They have stencils and all the fun things to go with them — along with instructions. Many times on Friday evenings around 7 p.m., they do a blog live on Facebook so you can watch right along as they are doing a complete overhaul on a piece of furniture or maybe not such a big piece, like a mirror or picture frame. I love watching it and trying to learn right along with the rest of you how to make that everyday item sparkle a bit.
In my photo this week I wanted to show a popular item people are collecting again today: teapots — vintage teapots from the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s. I have a few right now sitting on my shelves and they are definitely a colorful lot. Hall made many of our collectible teapots. Naturally, there are many other manufacturers as well, such as Lipton, McCoy, Roseville and on and on, but they all are getting a bit harder to find because they are sitting in collections in someone’s hutch all over the US as well as worldwide. Most everyone — male or female — loves to have a cup of tea on a very cold day. Many of us throw a cup of hot water in the microwave and add a tea bag and sit back to relax and enjoy, but think how it was before the microwaves were around? Yes, we boiled hot water on the stove in a tea kettle — some with copper bottoms, some with all copper and some even very old enamel ones as well as cast iron. Maybe some of you remember your grandparents when you were at their homes and grandma would have the kettle on with fresh hot water for just about any and everyone who might stop by to sit a spell and visit over a hot cup of fresh brewed tea along with a favorite sugar cookie which just came out of her yet warm oven. (I think after I get done typing this, I must have a cup of hot tea, too.) Probably not the homemade cookie, but this old grandma does have cookies (store bought but oh so good) always in my fridge.
Teapots, teapots, teapots! Every color, every design imaginable or “not” — simple ones work just as well as fancy ones, if you know what I mean. But collecting is coming back again, hallelujah. What else could be so much fun as collecting teapots along with cookie jars — and those cookie jars are yet another big article coming up in the next few months.
The teapot in my photo this week is ivory-colored with gold decoration with a specified “windshield” style — oh, so cute. And there were other mixing bowls and butter dishes for the fridge. Always fun to look online to see what else was made in a specific style. Some Hall teapots also have had salt and pepper shakers which match as well.
The Hall Manufacturing Co. made teapots in shapes of an Aladdin lamp ,as well. They are always fun to find and collect, also. And guess what, I believe there are a couple of Aladdin teapots in the shop — one in burgundy with gold trim and one in black with gold trim. It’s exciting to find so many at one time. Many to choose from to add to your collection or maybe find the one that you missed out on that Grandma used to have with your tea parties many years ago — how fun would that be to walk in and find an exact match of what you remembered in your childhood?
Teapots are and always will be a fun item to hunt and find, collect for years and be passed down to others who love to collect. And on a cold winter day, take the teapot down from the shelf on the hutch and brew yourself a true beautiful cup of tea — and don’t forget the cookie or banana bread.
I wanted to mention that in my photo this week, you will see an old aqua blue jar filled with buttons — button collectors, beware: Another fun item to hunt for. And please note the baby or child’s dish with the little girl in her sunbonnet, another piece of someone’s history just waiting to be added to your collection of children’s items. And we have several sets of patterned or colored mixing bowls. But those will be another story coming soon.
I am making myself hungry writing this article this week — I am now headed for the kitchen for a cup of hot tea and a cookie, too. Have a good week, everyone — please remember all the great shops we have in our hometown. This beautiful Christmas holiday remember to shop locally and support all the stores and shops in North Platte and local towns. God bless and hope to see you next week when you are reading my next article. Or better yet, maybe browsing in the new CR Rustic antique and collectors shop. Take care and have a safe week. Happy holidays ahead, everyone.
And don’t forget, “a touch of old; a touch of new; and a touch of in between, too!” Have a great and safe week. I truly love hearing from those who have read my articles and tell me other stories of “yesterday.” And, thank you.
