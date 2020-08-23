Steele: A vintage hair curling iron

Sometimes I do not think we actually appreciate the conveniences we have today. I know the younger generations need a reminder once in awhile. I hear someone say, “I wish this (whatever it is) would come up quicker on my iPhone” or, “I wish I could get my job done quicker.”
I always have to smile to myself and say quietly, “Oh, kids, if you only knew what it was like when I was growing up or I wish you knew more history of your great-grandmother or great-great-grandpa.” I realize we are in a big hurry hurry world these days, but I only wish the younger generation would slow down and relax a bit. I wish my grandkids and great-grandkids would ask me more questions about what it was like when I was growing up?
It is a hurry up and get going world today. We see it on the news. We see it everywhere we go. We even see it at the filling stations when buying fuel for our vehicles. People do not take the time to even nod “Hello” to a fellow gas pump customer — and, when I do, I get kind of a strange look and then finally they make a comment back to me. I feel bad — I remember when I used to ride with my grandpa in the big old truck when hauling wheat to the old farm store in Maxwell. We would dump the wheat and then take time out to go inside and have an ice cold Coca-Cola out of the old-time (then new) chest cooler — still dripping wet from the icy coldness and oh so good. Come to think about it, though, I would usually have an orange soda pop.
He would always take a few moments to talk with the next farmer in line who was getting ready to dump his load of wheat also. They would compare prices and talk about the weather, and mention how well the wheat was this year and that they were hoping to get so many bushels of wheat per acre this year. And they would always comment about if the weather would have been a bit warmer or if we would have had more rain or maybe we did have a bad storm earlier so we were lucky to have any wheat at all. I have always heard that the farming life was (and is today) one of the most unpredictable jobs in the world — but my dad loved working with the soil everyday when he was farming. I am glad he was able to retire a bit earlier than most — but not actually because he wanted to, but because he got hauled out twice in two years and he felt something or somebody was telling him something. Now I look back and am so thankful that Mom and Dad retired when they did because they could travel in their little pickup camper (and later on in a small used mobile home camper). They traveled clear back to Pennsylvania to see some of the old cemeteries and they searched for many of my dad’s grandparents and other family members. They were so excited when they found more history and actual areas where they were raised and even met up with a few living nieces and nephews.
That is what we all should do — take more time to find out about our family’s history. Take time to recollect the memories of how we got where we are today. Your history — your life’s story, your family’s — all are the most important heritage and memories one could ever have. Thank goodness, my dad had two sweet aunts who loved history and helped the family find more information about where they came from and who to contact. I wonder how many people today bother to take the time. However, we do have a great group right here in North Platte — the Genealogical Society who meets at the library here in North Platte, I believe. I did an antique show and tell once at the library — Ruby Coleman would be the person to contact if you want to learn more about your family and how to go about it.
Anyway, I had better get back on track — I am always picking small things up when I run across something at a yard sale or an estate sale. When I happened to find this hair curling iron a few weeks back, I thought maybe I could use it for a fun Trash & Treasures article someday. In fact, I believe several months back that I might have done a similar article, so please forgive me for using similar items over and over again. But, as many TNT articles as I have written through the years and with my short term memory today, I think I deserve a “Get Out Of Jail” card every so often.
As you you can see in the photo today, the handles of the curling iron may be a bit different in color, but actually, it looks like one handle may have been burned a bit. As I am sure most of you know how they warmed these curling irons up for curling your hair, they would put the metal curling pieces upside down in the glass globe of an oil lamp and let them warm up a bit. However, the trick was to make sure you did not wait too long as you might end up with very crisp ends of hair and not much of a curl at all. Yes, there definitely was a certain technique to this process. As I use my electric curling iron today, you can still burn your hair or maybe leave it on too long and make it a bit brittle but normally the hair would not catch on fire or burn like the lamp-held curling irons would do with an open flame warming them up.
Sometimes I think we need to embrace how easy we have it most days in today’s way of life — even though we are all struggling a bit with political issues and job issues as well as what we see on TV. We are having illness issues in our area more than what we would normally have also. I think sometimes that I am very lucky — truly thankful — to be able to live in a smaller town most of my life. I love North Platte. I love the people. It takes all of us to keep a town going — and it takes the farmers and ranchers in the country to keep us well supplied with the needs that keep us going every day. It takes the railroaders to haul our goods from one town to the next and every other single job here in Nebraska that deals with making all our lives much better and makes it a better place to live. So, when I talk about a simple thing such as a curling iron today, please remember that it takes the small things as well as the larger things to keep our world going round and round. We appreciate the railroads, the smooth highways and roadways, the ease of getting groceries, the improvements always being made throughout our town and farming community and so many other things I am forgetting tonight. The minute I run out of something, I will appreciate that item even more when all I have to do is go to the pharmacy to pick up my meds or a much needed household item.
Please remember to thank your local merchants for providing their goods and services to our fine town and please don’t forget to visit and shop our stores downtown. I just was in to check on my booth at the new CR Rustic at 413 N. Dewey St. and they had people coming and going as I just walked in. The street work is looking amazing and we all are so very anxious to have it completed. The downtown of North Platte will be a fun and very busy place again when the streets are all finished in the same decor as the East Sixth Street with the bricks and the neat, new — but vintage looking — street lights. The antique shop looks great and I want to remind everyone to take time out and visit all the fun antique shops (and other shops) around our fine town.
I wish I could say that we should all slow down a bit and enjoy what we already have, but life today is not about that as much as it is to make sure that we keep on going strong and making every moment of our lives count for something. Our families and our family histories are meant to be cherished always and forever. I wish I could start my “What’s It Worth” classes again but I am afraid I need to wait a bit longer due to the virus. Soon we will have those classes to look forward to — I hope. Right now, please make a promise to yourself that you will continue to be good to yourself and others and you will be as anxious as I am to get back to life as it once was. However, I have been told that it may never be the same due to all the changes we have had to make — but that is OK, too. Changes can be a good thing — all in how we look at them I guess.
Take care, everyone. Be good to yourself and say “hello” to the next person you see on the sidewalk or open the door of a store for someone. Believe me, all of these things matter today and every day. And please do not forget to be looking for that one little antique treasure that you just have to have to complete your matching set of dinnerware or silverware or toys or coins or pots and pans or just about anything is collectible today. Have fun and smile at the next person you meet — it’s not always about “What’s It Worth” but “what is it” and does it make you smile! Have a great week, everyone.
