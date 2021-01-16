Steele: Aprons from yesterday

As I was doing some quick research, I did find a bit of information regarding Victorian, Edwardian, 1910 thru the 1960s vintage aprons and styles — and finding patterns for making these items as well. The actual half apron which was born in the 1950s was the beginning of the retro and/or vintage apron “revival” as it is called today. How interesting that a simple frock from yesterday’s era has actually boomed into a fad for collecting as well as for reviving the aprons to actually be used as everyday protection for their clothes when cooking and/or doing other household chores.

This particular apron reminded me of my grandmother as well. she would bake in one of the full retro aprons — and she usually made her own. I wonder where those all went? My mother used to do a bit of crocheting and when she quit using the doilies she made, she threw them out with the garbage and dad unknowingly would haul them away to their final resting place — a hole in the ground filled with the refuse and covered up once again so animals would not drag it all over the fields.

Funny what comes to thought when I start writing these articles for the week. There are lots of memories buried until I start hitting the keys on the computer, and then I start getting a few flashbacks of yesterday. It doesn’t mean much at the time, but after a bunch of years go by you might see the old barn finally collapsed on the old home place and memories start racing back and forth in your old brain. You remember the time you were locked in the barn by someone (surely it wasn’t my big brother) — in the dark — and you started crying! Then, you would get mad at yourself and find the ladder in the dark and crawl down it carefully, find the light switch by the big old sliding door, turn it on and look around and tell yourself, “nothing to be scared of here” and then turn the light off. You brush away the tears, shut the old big wooden red barn door and walk slowly to the house — all the while telling yourself that you are not afraid of the dark and that was so silly of you. And then you just hope nobody was watching you make a fool of yourself. Memories — sometimes golden and sometimes not so much. Every one of us has a past. Childhood years should be treasured, and I hope sometimes my column will remind you of fun times and even a few of those moments where you had to grow up a bit faster than you really wanted to.