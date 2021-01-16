Steele: Aprons from yesterday

I recently had a sweet friend drop off a box of vintage items at my front door. I thought it might be fun this week to talk about what I discovered in mint condition among the items — a vintage “retro apron.” I thought it would make a great subject for my column.
Many times I come up with ideas throughout the week and I might get a spark or two and I write them down on my list. Then I search during the week for more info on those ideas I had found. As I am sure you are also aware, sometimes we all get what we call “writer’s block.” I think I just get “Plain Brain Blocked” at times, especially if a lot of things have happened during the week and I put my article on the back burner for a few days. That’s when I know I may be in a bit of trouble when my brain decides to take a vacation and forget to let me know in advance.
It just so happens, I was going through a bunch of boxes for ideas, and lo and behold this apron was on the top. I still remember my mom when she wore aprons once in awhile, especially if she had just come home from grocery shopping in town and was in a big hurry to get lunch (which usually meant dinner) on the table or having to take it to the field where my dad was farming. She couldn’t take time to change out of her town dress and into her everyday dress — which back then, most farm women wore dresses even at home. Years down the road, my mother might wear slacks and jackets a lot when the style came in — so much more comfortable for the women and actually made sense, especially when we lived in the country and we were outside a lot of the time. But when I found this hand-embroidered vintage full apron today, I knew it would fit right in with my theme. I really should have ironed and starched it a bit — but as you can see, I did not take the time to follow through.
As I was doing some quick research, I did find a bit of information regarding Victorian, Edwardian, 1910 thru the 1960s vintage aprons and styles — and finding patterns for making these items as well. The actual half apron which was born in the 1950s was the beginning of the retro and/or vintage apron “revival” as it is called today. How interesting that a simple frock from yesterday’s era has actually boomed into a fad for collecting as well as for reviving the aprons to actually be used as everyday protection for their clothes when cooking and/or doing other household chores.
Aprons and their original patterns — any vintage or any style — are now big wanted items for collecting as well as for actual use. It’s amazing when we realize that “things come back around again” after a few years, and styles change all the time.
This particular apron reminded me of my grandmother as well. she would bake in one of the full retro aprons — and she usually made her own. I wonder where those all went? My mother used to do a bit of crocheting and when she quit using the doilies she made, she threw them out with the garbage and dad unknowingly would haul them away to their final resting place — a hole in the ground filled with the refuse and covered up once again so animals would not drag it all over the fields.
Funny what comes to thought when I start writing these articles for the week. There are lots of memories buried until I start hitting the keys on the computer, and then I start getting a few flashbacks of yesterday. It doesn’t mean much at the time, but after a bunch of years go by you might see the old barn finally collapsed on the old home place and memories start racing back and forth in your old brain. You remember the time you were locked in the barn by someone (surely it wasn’t my big brother) — in the dark — and you started crying! Then, you would get mad at yourself and find the ladder in the dark and crawl down it carefully, find the light switch by the big old sliding door, turn it on and look around and tell yourself, “nothing to be scared of here” and then turn the light off. You brush away the tears, shut the old big wooden red barn door and walk slowly to the house — all the while telling yourself that you are not afraid of the dark and that was so silly of you. And then you just hope nobody was watching you make a fool of yourself. Memories — sometimes golden and sometimes not so much. Every one of us has a past. Childhood years should be treasured, and I hope sometimes my column will remind you of fun times and even a few of those moments where you had to grow up a bit faster than you really wanted to.
Well, when I found this apron, this is one of my happy and smiling moments. It was bringing a lot of memories back to me when I was younger and living in the country. The country life, oh how I loved being in the country! I could have a horse, a baby calf, even a baby lamb (one of a pair of twins, but its mama would not feed both) and my dad gave it to me (Baby Doll was her name). I bottle fed it morning and night and she actually knew her name when she was called and she definitely heard the back door opening and me walking out to the fence to feed her. That is another story for another day. Fun times, though. And much slower times than today seems to be.
I guess when I write these bits, I hope that they remind you of of your younger years or “yesterdays.” I hope most of them were good memories and good stories to tell your younger family members. Whether it be your own children or grandchildren (and now I have great grandchildren — yikes, where has the time gone?), or maybe your nieces and nephews. Somedays we all just need to take a moment to reminisce about our past, before we relish the years ahead. Our younger generations need to be reminded where we came from, and we did not have all the luxury items and electronic gadgets to keep someone busy or out of the way, while the adults get more work done.
I cannot forget to mention the most important part of an apron — they would be available to wipe off a dirty face of a child or wipe away a tear after falling off the bike or falling down when trying to roller skate. That mighty apron was always available to grab the hem and use it as a hot pad for taking something out of the oven or for wiping away the sweat from your forehead after scrubbing the kitchen floor or swishing away the flies as you open the front door on the porch. And when you head for the garden and pull a few radishes for the noon lunch and you fill your pockets full or forget to bring the colander so you grab a corner of your apron to make a pocket to hold another bunch of green beans from the many rows of your multicolored masterpiece of a garden that you and God grew together.
Aprons are fun collectibles today and still quite useful, also. But definitely a memory maker and a reminder of the many yesterdays not so long ago. Please don’t forget to walk through the CR Rustic Antique Mall in the Canteen District, 413 N. Dewey St. in North Platte, and take time to reminisce a bit as you stroll through. There are so many places to eat and shop downtown and close by. North Platte, my hometown and maybe yours too. Have a great and safe week, everyone. Please take time to enjoy all the stores in your area, wherever that may be.