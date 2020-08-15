Do you remember when most mothers would make homemade sugar cookies for special occasions, such as Christmas, birthdays, holidays and other special family events? It would be so much fun to get out all the different colored sugars, sprinkles of all flavors and frostings of a variety of colors from the rainbow. But first, of course, you had to make and bake the cookies and then cool them before you started decorating. My boys would love to help me when they were younger — and even had my nieces over several times to help me with the different holiday cookies. Naturally as the kids got older, they had other ideas and were busy working their own jobs or too busy with school activities and studies. I miss those times. I don’t make them any longer — sad to say — but I still have my memories of those fun times. Usually, the after mess would take me longer to clean up than the actual decorating process — but the fun of doing it at the time was worth a million bucks.
When the new antique shop opened here in North Platte just a couple of weeks ago, I was walking through to look at all the cute and awesome little goodies as well as the fun furniture and I just happened to find a sack of these tin cookie cutters you can see in my photo. The top row of cookie cutters are all metal and probably from the 1930s or ’40s — possibly a bit older. We have the round serrated circle cookie cutter and then the half moon as well as the star. They have the metal curved/attached handles and the pattern was made from the tin and soldered lightly onto the actual cutter itself. Each one is stamped “Made in Canada” which is interesting in its own right.
Then we have the metal Christmas tree cookie cutter with a red metal handle. There are no markings but usually those cutters with a red handle would be from the late ’40s to the early ’50s. Then the heart cookie cutter in the middle has a green handle which was usually a bit earlier than the ones with the red handles — therefore, this one was probably made in the late ’30s or early ’40s. And, I cannot forget the horse cookie cutter, which is all one piece with a punched out handle and curved a bit for easier handling when cutting out your favorite sugar cookie recipes. The horse cutter was probably made a bit later, around the ’50s or ’60s.
Because the handles will usually tell you what time period it comes from, it is always fun to use them to decorate all year round or use for display. I do not bake as much as I used to, but I still remember the smell and the flavor of homemade fresh sugar cookies baking in the oven and freely taken out to enjoy with the family and friends. I remember one year where I wanted to take cookie trays to most of our country neighbors and to use them as small Christmas gifts. With a young family back then, we could not afford to run to town and buy gifts for special friends and neighbors. I think I baked around 70 dozen cookies and we gave most of them away (except for when the boys used the spatula and scraped extra cookie dough from the mixing bowls and licked the spatulas). Fun times to remember — mess and all — but we had more time back then, or anyway, I thought I did. I miss those times back then but maybe some of you with young families were able to do these sort of fun things when kids have been out of school and home because of the virus this year. Sometimes, doing things liking baking homemade cookies or brownies, or making a homemade soup together makes things a bit easier to handle and is relaxing for all. (Except for cleaning up the mess later, of course.)
I will guarantee one thing — those are the times we always remember the most when we are able to put a dab of frosting on someone’s nose or eat a whole cookie in one big bite, or take a plate of goodies to the neighbors. I will guarantee that those small little gifts mean just as much to most people than a buying something from a store. Time is essential to most of us and I do realize we do not seem to have as much time to do these fun things as we used to do. But, maybe, just maybe, this pandemic will teach us all just one very important thing: Family comes first no matter what, and those times spent together will be remembered forever.
Sometimes when we get extremely busy, I think we have a tendency to work so hard and be so tired that we forget the really important “little” things in our lives. It may just be a quick moment to smile at someone on the street — or when we take a moment to say hello to a shut-in elderly person who would love to see a smiling face and maybe sharing one of those cookies you just took out of the oven. Most families have two parents working outside the home and I know how hard finding the time to do any of these things together as a family is extremely hard to do. But I can almost guarantee if you take just a few moments out of each day and do something a little extra special for someone (including yourself), it will make your day a bit brighter and a bit easier to handle when struggling over a few rough spots in the road.
Now, getting back to our collectible cookie cutters and finding other special “little” things in your neighboring antique and collectible shops, it takes just a few moments every once in awhile or even maybe once a week to stroll through your favorite shop and you just might spy something as special as I did a few days ago — something that will leave you with a good feeling and something fun for a change and not such a harrowing experience of rush, rush, rushing around all week long.
CR Rustic antique mall at 413 N. Dewey is full and flowing with so many fun and special things. There are some cute benches from yesteryear that have been updated with upholstered seating and painted with chalk paint (which by the way, this paint does not have an odor and dries rather quickly on furniture). Some pieces are yet original and you can use “as is” in its natural beauty or you can redo to the specific decor of your own home. With a variety of dealers, you will find so many different and fun ways to finish out furniture and how to add a bit of extra texture/appeal to just about anything. You will find the true older antique item that when in good condition you may not want to paint but that is your choice — they have a great selection of all ages of furniture and decor. With 20 or more dealers in the shop, you are guaranteed to have a fun variety to choose from.
As I have been in the business of collecting antiques and then finally selling for the past 50 years, I have had the privilege of seeing so many different items through the years — and many I have wanted to keep. It finally got to the point where I would almost need to sell two items before I could bring one home to keep. Since I am in a much smaller home nowadays, I have a lot of things boxed and put away right now, but I am still hoping one of these days maybe I will be able to start going through my boxes in storage and even taking more items into the shop for sale and/or enjoying a few more in my own home some way somehow.
One thing I need to remember is the fact that anyone interested in older items as well as new items for decorating purposes or jewelry or gifts do pay attention to the neat inventory that these kinds of shops bring in to our community. We have several fun and interesting shops in our town and we need to visit them and help to keep them going. Having a few of the streets being renovated right now does cause a bit of a problem but I think they are all worth walking a few more steps to check them out every so often.
I am still waiting to start my “What’s It Worth” antique classes again. I miss the people and the things they bring to class, and finding out a bit more information about them. Hopefully, the virus will start declining and we will be able to get together again, soon.
Take time out of your busy schedules to visit your local shops — all shops. It is nice to have a variety in our smaller towns. Take care everyone, and please stay safe.
