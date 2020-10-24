Steele: Create happily on the Rhine

I wish I had some punch cups to go with it, but I only found the punch bowl with a lid and they probably used a pewter dipper many years ago. They made these types of lidded punch bowls very early and are still making replicas, which means we do have to be very careful. I think the one I have may be about 50 to 60 years old — maybe a bit more — but it’s very difficult to tell. But from the pricing online and the values of such are telling me to beware and be careful out there when you are buying antiques or treasures of any kind. And if you are like me, sometimes I really do not care how old it is but if I like it enough I will pay the price (value) of an item. Naturally, a dealer tries to buy many items at a time and that helps even out the pricing a bit — or we try to just find fun and unique items to bring back to our customers and hope they like them as much as we did when we bought them.

Please keep in mind that there was probably a dozen or so punch cups that may have gone with this cute punch bowl — it would be fun to try to find some matching ones down the line somewhere in your travels. Just a bit of advice from an old dealer, be sure to take photos of the things you are wanting to find or cut out articles in a catalog or whatever it takes. You will be surprised how handy it is when you do have to try to match something up, and usually you run across things when you least expect it and catch us off guard.