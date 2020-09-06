Steele: Examining fine pressed or patterned glass from yesterday

Sometimes I do not plan ahead far enough to even know what I am going to write about for next week’s column — and like tonight, I am shooting from the hip. But sometimes, that works out OK, too. Here we go.
My photo represents a nice specimen of “patterned” glass or “pressed” glass from yesteryear. It took me a long time to find the name of this pattern and when I did, thank goodness, I put a note in the bottom of the glass “spooner” so I would not forget it.
This is an example of Early American Patterned Glass — it was made by Doyle & Co. in the 1870s — yes, this piece happens to be over 150 years old and it is still in absolutely mint condition. We have three seams in the spooner which also is a hint of earlier year production. And, the fun part, the actual name is “Buckle” — which ties right in with the pressed design perfectly. I love the names of the many, many glass items from yesteryear. Some names may fit perfectly (as this one does) and many others were pulled from who knows where. But, as many of you may already know what a spooner is, I am speaking to those who may not know.
Years ago, this footed patterned glass spooner was left on the dining room table all day long. A spoon would be available for the afternoon tea and the morning coffee, and the evening meal was usually the largest except maybe for after-church Sunday get-togethers. The table would be set with a salad fork and a dinner fork, and also a knife and possibly an individual butter knife for biscuits or breads during the meal. Naturally, if it was an elegant event, there would be much more to-do when setting up the table linens, napkins, silverware, crystal stemware, etc. We do not see this kind of dining much any more unless it is a very special event. I wish we all could get together more as a family (and friends) but maybe someday we will be able to get back to a “normal” existence again.
But, back to my topic this week — these spooners were of varied sizes, colored glass or crystal, with many different and varied patterns in the glass and crystal. The spooners were usually left on the table from breakfast to late evening meals — just in case someone needed a spoon with an afternoon “spot of tea” or just a relaxing moment taken during the day. I hope you can actually see the “Buckle” pattern in the glass — like a ladies’ threaded buckle on a waistband or even used on shoes, come to think about it. Pressed glass is much more durable than a thin crystal glass would be. It was used throughout the world and so many different countries have made such items throughout the years, including the U.S.
Just getting online to find out more about these different patterns and companies who made glassware is definitely a fun discovery throughout the world. Almost every meal time was set with glassware — whether it was fine crystal or pressed glass, fine china or pottery dinnerware — each household had different and unique style of their own, usually carried into the next generations. Now our world is more like paper plates for a quick snack or plastic so the younger children won’t have an accident and break something — or we grab something on the go and eat it right out of the paper bag. But, all families take time to be together “sometime” … and those very special “sometimes” are great memories for later and definitely something to demonstrate with our younger set today.
Sharing our memories is a must — take time with your children and grandchildren, and yes, even great-grandchildren, as I now have. Take time to explain “yesteryears” and what they meant to you as you were growing up. Remind them of many fun moments — and even some of the not so fun times as that is part of reality called “Life” with a capital “L.” We are so fortunate today having phones that we can punch a few buttons and start taking photos or movies almost immediately taking and preserving these special times and memories for later enjoyment and story telling down the road. Those “Remember When” stories can actually be proven today whereas you just had someone’s storytelling without pictures in years gone by. We are so lucky today to have so many conveniences such as dishwashers, for not just the women in the family, but for all members of the household. How easy to open a door to an appliance and slap the dinner plates and silverware into their special places and wash them at a later time — like just before bedtime when the house is once again quiet for the night.
Sharing our stories of years gone by are definitely fun and very interesting to most of our younger generations — it is hard for them to believe that we did not have running water and we had to pump it outside and carry it in by the bucketful each time to wash dishes, and clothes were even harder to do. I won’t even go there on that one — but, just push a button and our dishes are washed (now what we need is a machine to put the dishes away in the cupboards after the drying cycle!). Yes, I am getting lazier and lazier as each year flies by. I am excited for our younger generations for what they will see in the future. I just pray that all will be good and much safer for them with their young families.
Our yesterdays will remain in the past, where they are meant to be — and our futures are yet to be seen. I just pray that we will return to a safer world after our elections are over and done with. I usually stay out of politics totally — but what we see on television today can make us fret a bit and/or be just outright frustrating. But I do pray that the U.S. will have things settled soon and the coronavirus under control.
Our tomorrows hasten by us before we even have a chance to actually enjoy each day. And we only recognize that fact as you get to be my age (which is old) and start to look back upon where we have been and where we are today. But, God has given us many rewards if we just take time to look around us — our children and grandchildren/great grandchildren or nieces and nephews along with greats and or grands also — and all of our friends who are still with us — we have beautiful memories and special items we have picked up along the way in our path of life. Family comes first, of course, and then friends, and then our special treasures we have found throughout our years or have been passed on down to us to cherish and tell the stories to yet another generation. Please take time to listen to your elders — they each have a story to tell. They each have special treasures that they may want to talk about so you will know where they came from and who had them before now.
Sometimes we just need to take a few moments to reminisce and truly enjoy our moments from the past — those moments go way too fast, absolutely. Please enjoy your Sunday and I hope you are spending time with your family — young and old alike. Please stop by the new antique shop when you are downtown in North Platte: CR Rustic at 413 N. Dewey St. They have such a beautiful variety from newer items to much older items — all for sale. A walk through the past, absolutely — and I will guarantee you that it will take more than just a few moments to really enjoy the memories of seeing an item in your past somewhere and maybe even something you may have broken and you may find a replacement in this shop. And, please tell Corey and Rob that Judy Steele sent you. Enjoy every moment looking through the booths decorated so nicely with hours of love and work. Sometimes I think we have to be a bit crazy to be in this business — but in reality, I think we antique dealers or collectors just have a love for the past and want to preserve part of it for the future — for our next generations to enjoy and treasure as much as we have today.
Take care, everyone — stay safe and be careful throughout your week. Enjoy every moment with family and friends and I hope to see you next Sunday, same time, same place. Stay safe, America.
