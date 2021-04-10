Steele: Gorgeous vintage Fenton perfume bottles

As Mother’s Day is approaching very quickly, I decided to write on a specialty item that many women collect. I try to find them and when I do, I would like to add them to my collection of antiques as very special collectables for women of all ages.
My photo this week portrays a very pretty specimen of Fenton’s very collectable line of perfume bottles. This is an art glass pink opalescent perfume bottle with stopper or dauber. It is in absolute perfect condition and when the correct lighting hits it, this particular bottle will just sparkle. I would say it is from the 1970s or the 1980s — a perfect addition to anyone’s collection of other Fenton ware. The special “F” is on the bottom of the bottle so it should be accurate on the date of these perfume bottles.
It radiates the sheen and sparkle when the light or sunlight hits it perfectly. The opalescence definitely gives it an extra added beauty. I may have to keep it for awhile, just to enjoy it myself, but I am not normally a collector of perfume bottles — just purchasing for selling purposes in my booth at the CR Rustic antique mall here in North Platte.
The radiance that this particular perfume bottle seems to show off the pattern so perfectly and the “dauber” is designed pressed glass to actually enhance the bottle itself. Sometimes it is getting harder to find these exquisite perfume bottles in “excellent” condition. They may get bumped on a dresser and crash into other bottles on the same dresser mirror or display mirror. But I must say, that Fenton made durable glass for many of these gorgeous perfume bottles. They look fragile but they are very durable in many respects also.
When you are searching for something like this perfume bottle online, please take the time to really look at the many variations of styles as well as colors. Fenton definitely was (and still is) well known for their exquisite taste in the designs as well as the coloring. However, just a quick reminder: Fenton closed down permanently now — unless the molds and rights have been sold to another company, there won’t be too many replications until much later down the road. Glass identification can be very difficult at times but with the famous “F” on the bottom of the later Fenton pieces, it will still be a great find when you do find it on any market or website.
I think once you are a collector of anything Fenton, you soon realize the quality of it and the exquisite taste of colors and details early on! Besides just the name (Fenton) the quality is defined within itself. I may have used this particular perfume bottle made by Fenton for another of my articles a few years back, but I hope you will enjoy the reminder.
My “What’s It Worth” classes are running smoothly at the Good Life on the Bricks restaurant now. The patio is a beautiful place to have my meeting but if it is too cold, we are allowed to use the indoor party room if we need to, or when it gets too hot. I think the food is great and the waitresses and help are awesome.
The CR Rustic antique mall, just across the street, is another shop you need to walk through when you have time. The dealers are all bringing in so many spring and summer items to help get us all in the mood for warmer weather and getting together with family and friends once again now that we are staying healthy. In fact, every shop downtown seems to be booming with people walking through their stores and sitting a spell at the eateries and shopping quite excitedly with all the fun places to shop.
I am usually at the antique mall on Saturday afternoons, so I can help the owners a bit on one of their busier days. I love walking around and talking with the customers and when they have a question, I hope I am able to help. But the most fun part about my walking the aisles on Saturdays is I may see many of our customers from yesteryears and talk about how great North Platte is starting to boom in the downtown area. Restaurants and individual shops with such a variety of gift selections or just something special for yourself. I love to hear about their neck of the woods and see how other towns are doing as well. I wish we still had the Union Pacific Depot — but we have to accept the fact of change. Now with the Dewey Street bricks and side streets all bricked so nicely, these warm spring days ahead and summer included will be a blast to shop again in downtown North Platte. It is truly exciting to see North Platte come alive again from the pandemic of last year and I pray we never have to go through anything like that ever again.
And, just a quick reminder: If a shop owner does not have exactly the item you are looking for, please fill out a “want list” card for the dealers to look at and maybe there is something like it at another shop they know of or it is in their inventory at their homes just waiting to come into the shop for buyers to see. One thing about this business I have been in for the past 50 years or so, almost every day I will learn something new about something old which is being collected by buyers or collectors that I was not aware of. That helps us all to hunt for some of those hard to find items you are looking for and bring them in for your next trip to North Platte.
And one more special little tip for everyone: You can find the Howard Oil Products at the CR Rustics shop. We have used them for over 40 years — maybe longer. They are an amazing product and can be used on your furniture whether it is new or old. They are great for panelling as well as wood floors, and kitchen cabinets too.
Just a reminder: When you have the time and you run across a family heirloom or a question about anything older that you want to know more about, please visit my classes every Tuesday from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Come have lunch on the patio and visit with friends at the class. Everyone is bringing in some pretty awesome items for everyone to enjoy with them. We have had a beautiful vintage/antique beaver gentleman’s top hat brought in to class as well as beautiful ironstone pitchers from over a hundred years old or older. There has been vintage glassware of all kinds along with calendars, newspapers, magazines, tools, sterling silver and silver items (such as jewelry), pottery, stoneware, vintage children’s toy Singer Sewing machine in its original box. The list goes on and on!
Wishing everyone a beautiful week and hope to see you next Tuesday at Good Life on the Bricks for my “What’s It Worth” antique classes and maybe I will see you on Saturday afternoons at the CR Rustic Antique Mall — they are open on Tuesdays through Saturdays. It’s an awesome store with awesome owners and more news coming up soon. Any questions about my classes, please call me at 308-530-4572. Thank you and be safe out there.