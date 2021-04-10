Steele: Gorgeous vintage Fenton perfume bottles

I am usually at the antique mall on Saturday afternoons, so I can help the owners a bit on one of their busier days. I love walking around and talking with the customers and when they have a question, I hope I am able to help. But the most fun part about my walking the aisles on Saturdays is I may see many of our customers from yesteryears and talk about how great North Platte is starting to boom in the downtown area. Restaurants and individual shops with such a variety of gift selections or just something special for yourself. I love to hear about their neck of the woods and see how other towns are doing as well. I wish we still had the Union Pacific Depot — but we have to accept the fact of change. Now with the Dewey Street bricks and side streets all bricked so nicely, these warm spring days ahead and summer included will be a blast to shop again in downtown North Platte. It is truly exciting to see North Platte come alive again from the pandemic of last year and I pray we never have to go through anything like that ever again.