Steele: Holiday lights all year long

Your first reaction I am sure this week will be — why does she still have her Christmas lights up? Well, it just happens that last year, my Christmas lights were so pretty — and I did not put a tree up, I only put lights around my photos and a large painting (I received from Patsy Smith) and family photos hanging on the wall as well as my vintage corner cabinet full of collectibles and antique items — and I decided to leave a few Christmas lights up all year round. I use them as accent lighting around some of my favorite items throughout the year. I love to look over at them and see them sparkle with the evening lighting and I can reminisce and enjoy all year long.
The antique wall clock reminds me of an old school house clock — no name on it but I loved it and have kept it for a very long time. It did run at one time but now that I am in an apartment, I don’t think my apartment neighbors would enjoy my clock striking every hour through the late evenings. So I have let it run down, and it would probably need a good cleaning before I were to strike it up again. The beautiful painting I will talk about more at a later date — but it is from a very famous artist and a dear friend, Patsy Smith. Something that I will enjoy and have enjoyed for so many years. Then the photos are of my sweet family members through the years. The lighted little corner of my living room has a variety of my favorite pieces. Yes, it includes my corner antique cabinet that I purchased in Santa Fe, New Mexico, several years ago. I hauled it home in the back of my pickup one year. I had looked many years for a similar corner cabinet and never had found one — until my travels through New Mexico. I think I have told that story many times before, but it is always fun to reminisce about the fun buying sprees I have had through the years.
I explicitly took special photos of my top shelf with the various patterns of my especially “old” Royal Porcelain and opaque Chicago and English ironstone pieces. I had just discovered a few flat soup bowls with beautiful floral pattern with Hudson names and with all the fantastic mold marks on the back of each piece. I am truly hypnotized with these older (late 1700s through the 1920s) patterns throughout the many years it has been made. So many various patterns in lovely purples, browns, greens, blacks, reddish browns and a few other colors I can’t think of right this moment. But, for some reason, the heavy ironstone dinnerware and various pieces of each have pretty much “hypnotized” me and I am so interested in them lately. I do not concentrate on just one color nor do I only look for one pattern —— so many pieces were made in each style and they remind us of hotel days of yesteryear or large farm homes with many family members, or maybe it is just the method how many were made. Some were draped with actual material with the patterns on it and transferred onto the porcelain in various methods. That is what seems to be the most interesting part to me. To have the patience and steadiness to be able to apply these patterns to ironstone pottery by material (cloth) and/or fine onionskin paper as well. It is amazing that every single dish in certain patterns my be just a bit offset and not totally matching, depending on size and variations of patterns, etc.
Funny how one thing will catch a person’s eye and almost hypnotize you until you find out the “how,” “why,” and “who” thought up these transfer methods and how really intricate that process can be. Ironstone from yesteryear, or I should say still is today so sturdily made and thick enough to prolong replacement due to breakage. Of course, it will break, but the sturdiness of this product does make it pretty substantial for normal every day use — as we know that hotels were famous for using.
But, I just generally wanted to touch base on what my top shelf in my corner cabinet is loaded with. And, sad to say and I even hate to admit, but I have many other pieces that I cannot even remember packed away in boxes — I just keep saying maybe some day I will be where I can unpack a bit more and enjoy them while I can.
And I guess my article this week is just a reminder to myself and to you who may be reading this article right now — if you have something that you enjoy and get pleasure from talking about it or looking at, then get those beautiful items down and out of your high cupboards and closets and put them on your fireplace mantles or get a special cupboard to hold them and display your special items. Enjoy them now, don’t wait until “you don’t know when” or “it is too late.” And, please do not think wrongly of me for loving some of my antique treasures. Naturally, my family and friends come first — always and forever — but it is fun to have a sideline hunting and collecting treasures — beautiful memories from yesteryear!
Have a good week everyone, and please do not forget the stores “on the bricks” downtown in North Platte. They are anxiously awaiting for the street to be open very soon. And please remember to tell the owners of CR Rustic that Judy Steele sent you. Be safe everyone, and please do not forget to treat yourself every once in a while — treat yourself to a special treasure — something that matches your special dinnerware or a vintage piece of furniture in your favorite style or paint that old ironing board with special chalk paint from the antique mall. Or give a good coat of Howard’s Orange Oil for your vintage furniture that may need a bit of sprucing up or just plain dried out and needs to be reconditioned a bit. I will guarantee you will truly enjoy strolling through the antique mall — and each week there will be something totally different that is the nice part about so many different dealers/specialty items under one roof. Enjoy your week — hope to see you here again very soon.
