Steele: Holiday lights all year long

I explicitly took special photos of my top shelf with the various patterns of my especially “old” Royal Porcelain and opaque Chicago and English ironstone pieces. I had just discovered a few flat soup bowls with beautiful floral pattern with Hudson names and with all the fantastic mold marks on the back of each piece. I am truly hypnotized with these older (late 1700s through the 1920s) patterns throughout the many years it has been made. So many various patterns in lovely purples, browns, greens, blacks, reddish browns and a few other colors I can’t think of right this moment. But, for some reason, the heavy ironstone dinnerware and various pieces of each have pretty much “hypnotized” me and I am so interested in them lately. I do not concentrate on just one color nor do I only look for one pattern —— so many pieces were made in each style and they remind us of hotel days of yesteryear or large farm homes with many family members, or maybe it is just the method how many were made. Some were draped with actual material with the patterns on it and transferred onto the porcelain in various methods. That is what seems to be the most interesting part to me. To have the patience and steadiness to be able to apply these patterns to ironstone pottery by material (cloth) and/or fine onionskin paper as well. It is amazing that every single dish in certain patterns my be just a bit offset and not totally matching, depending on size and variations of patterns, etc.