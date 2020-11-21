Steele: ‘Lone wolf’ prints of yesterday

Prints like the one in my photo this week bring back memories for many of us — most of these prints were unsigned but the artist was Victor Kowalski. The lone wolf was standing on a hill, sometimes facing right on the top of the hill, and in other prints he would be facing left. Those are a bit harder to find but then you would have a pair which would bring a bit more money today. I see online that the values of these prints have gone down a bit as many things have through the years, and considering the situation nationally is harder. But I have a feeling, in a few months all of this will be behind us and we will see markets rise in values for our collectibles and antique treasures.

I have seen various sizes of the “lone wolf” prints through the years — from post card size to much larger. Some were in a bit fancier frame while others were in a simple but fitting frame for the period of its time. The fun part about these prints are the various things that have been enhanced — for instance, you will usually see the breath of the wolf as well as footprints in the snow, knowing full well it is definitely winter time. Then we see light from many of the homes down in the valley. Some of the prints may have just a few buildings, such as a single farmstead or home place, whereas in many other prints, it looks like a whole town in the valley with the lone wolf overseeing it from the hill area. It is very serene, and definitely cold looking — but oh what a story it tells. Is the wolf hungry and looking for food? Or is he cold and wanting a warm place for the night? Probably both when you think about it. The night skies with the bold white snow on the hill above the homestead/town and the heavy steam from the wolf’s nostrils tell us how very cold and alone he is.