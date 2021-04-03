Steele: Piggy banks of yesterday

I started looking for a subject for my Easter Sunday article for the Telegraph earlier this week and decided I had already used my great Easter post cards for yesteryear, so I kept looking through my items I have laid out for taking to the shop after they are researched and marked. Low and behold, I found a real cutie of a bank — I don’t believe I have ever used this one for any other articles or at my classes. So, I did a little research on the markings and discovered that a 1940s or early 1950s clover leaf with a wreath around it (“Japan” is printed in black) is the correct markings for my item this week.
Knowing even that bit of information helps me to set the picture, sort of speaking, for the basis of my article. I have seen several children’s items as well as many, many, many vases marked with this cloverleaf. Japan did make a lot of five and dime store stuff for marketers to sell in their general stores as well as the dime stores.
I would make a guess that this little cutie in my photo today was probably sold for around 25 to 50 cents, in its day. I think it could be worth about $25 to $30, or a bit more, as it is in perfect condition. Thinking back to the 1950s — about 70 years ago — I believe some of these better-made pottery pieces, including vases and the like, were bought for quick little gifts for best friends, grandchildren or anyone having a birthday, and just being made after World War II makes you think that people were trying to save their pennies, nickels and dimes even more.
I wish this little gentleman with the bow tie could talk to us and tell us his story of how he got here and why. But, we probably will never know its history except I think he was in my lot from buying out a small antique store in New Mexico a few years back. I love his little black cap and cute purple bow tie.
The very first pig banks were made without a hole in the bottom to release the coins later — they came with a slot in their backs or heads for the coin to be dropped carefully into the piggy’s body. But the piggy bank would then have to be broken or smashed before someone could collect their savings from the bank.
Naturally, the story of our piggy banks includes the actual reason or explanation of saving money. In the Netherlands and Germany, piggy banks were given as gifts because they represented good luck and good fortune for those who had one. It was very interesting reading how piggy banks of all kinds came about. A simple little gift such as our banks, even today, reminds us to “save our pennies for a rainy day!” I am sure you have heard that one many times throughout your lifetime. I know I sure have.
When going online or visiting an antique or vintage shop, I am sure you have noticed how many different piggy banks or other kinds of banks are for sale. You might want to turn the item over and look at the backside or bottom of the piece to tell the marking or the approximate date it was made. There are so many different ways of telling the age of an item — but please look at the back or the bottom first. The history of any item — whether it was made just a few years ago or whether it was made a hundred years ago or more — actually determines the value, even more than just the condition of the item.
I believe these banks are a fun way for our younger kids to understand the importance of saving. Sometimes, I think I need another lesson about it myself. If they are wanting a new bicycle or a new toy to play with, it might be a nice idea to start up a savings account at a bank or just start saving with a little bank or even a canning jar. Watching the coins pile up makes a fun project for everyone in the family.
I have noticed when walking through the CR Rustic Antique Mall on North Dewey Street here in North Platte that you will find several cute banks sitting on shelves. It doesn’t have to be a pig to be a bank. Anything — even an old glass milk bottle would be fun to use, or a quart jar maybe. Or how about a larger item like an old big aqua water bottle that they used to fill drinking fountains with? I have even seen people use a fun crock or stoneware jar — but please put a bit of padding on the bottom of the crock so when you drop a handful of change, it won’t crack or pit the crock.
We never know what we may find when walking through our local stores — you might even find a mechanical bank, where you put a dime or a nickel on a small arm of sorts and it will toss the coin in to a cylinder when you release the money. Please be aware that newer coin banks are being reproduced to look like old ones. It is definitely OK to buy a newer one, but it is not OK if you pay the price for an older or vintage bank when it is actually a reproduction. We still need to be cautious in any store when buying something for our homes and not be misguided in any way. However, if you like something and you do not mind paying the higher price for it — go for it. As long as you are not buying it for resale down the road, you can have years and years of enjoyment and not worry about the value now.
And that my friends, is the story of piggy banks. Go online if you have availability to a computer at home or the library. It is fascinating to find so many different items to collect. Whatever strikes our fancy may be our next collectible to date. Who knows, but it is so fun looking around for all different kinds of collectibles. Maybe it is something we wanted as a child but could not afford or maybe it was something we once had but it was broken and you want to replace it. So many reasons why we collect what we do — and it is such an individualized reason that there are no explanations necessary.
Take the time to scout out all the places available here in our fine town of North Platte, and the surrounding areas to look and find your special “treasure.” We never know when we might find that “one thing” we haven’t been able to find for years — and then lo and behold it may be right in front of us when we walk in the door of our next antique/vintage shop.
Have a beautiful Easter, everyone. Take time out to enjoy family and friends — hoping the weather will cooperate and be warm for our Easter egg hunts outside as well. Take care and be safe. Just a quick reminder, I am still having my “What’s it Worth” antique classes at the Good Life on the Bricks around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. You are welcome to call me at 308-530-4572 for further questions! Happy hunting, everyone.