Steele: Piggy banks of yesterday

I believe these banks are a fun way for our younger kids to understand the importance of saving. Sometimes, I think I need another lesson about it myself. If they are wanting a new bicycle or a new toy to play with, it might be a nice idea to start up a savings account at a bank or just start saving with a little bank or even a canning jar. Watching the coins pile up makes a fun project for everyone in the family.

I have noticed when walking through the CR Rustic Antique Mall on North Dewey Street here in North Platte that you will find several cute banks sitting on shelves. It doesn’t have to be a pig to be a bank. Anything — even an old glass milk bottle would be fun to use, or a quart jar maybe. Or how about a larger item like an old big aqua water bottle that they used to fill drinking fountains with? I have even seen people use a fun crock or stoneware jar — but please put a bit of padding on the bottom of the crock so when you drop a handful of change, it won’t crack or pit the crock.

We never know what we may find when walking through our local stores — you might even find a mechanical bank, where you put a dime or a nickel on a small arm of sorts and it will toss the coin in to a cylinder when you release the money. Please be aware that newer coin banks are being reproduced to look like old ones. It is definitely OK to buy a newer one, but it is not OK if you pay the price for an older or vintage bank when it is actually a reproduction. We still need to be cautious in any store when buying something for our homes and not be misguided in any way. However, if you like something and you do not mind paying the higher price for it — go for it. As long as you are not buying it for resale down the road, you can have years and years of enjoyment and not worry about the value now.