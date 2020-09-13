Steele: Recently purchased with love

Sometimes we just happen on to something we just cannot let go. Something that means a lot to us — a story about whom an item belonged to maybe, or just something very meaningful to another party, such as is this story today.
A dear friend of mine passed away a few months ago — and then her husband as well a few months later. Needless to say, it was a very hard time for their family and friends. When their family set up an estate sale for them later, naturally a lot of people strolled through their garage and bargain-priced, so almost all of it was gone. I was in and out a few times before the sale as well as during the sale. I just could not get a couple of things off my brain. Sometimes, we have been looking for something extra special and when you find it, you knew the story behind it as well — it seemed like it was meant to be.
I have always wanted a primitive grain bin or grain storage bin — and my love of “primitive” items hit me when I was reminded about the one in my photo today. It was from someone I knew and found out more about the age of it and anything else they might know. It was just because I fell in love with it and just because I have always wanted one, and that is my only excuse except it was also a piece from a very special family.
Normally, these could be used in homes for quilts or bedding storage, or maybe even clothing (seasonal) or especially fun in a family room for extra quilts and blankets in the winter time when snuggling around a fire and keeping warm while watching late night movies. You know — for that kind of thing. But, it could also be used for many other things, too. I have seen them used by a fireplace for putting kindling and smaller logs for later use on a cold wintry night. I have seen them used for exactly what they actually were made for — grain to feed animals in barns or outbuildings. Also, in larger kitchens of yesteryear, these bins were used for kindling or small logs for the wood burning kitchen stoves of yesteryear. Anyway, by now I am sure you get the gist of what this larger piece of furniture could be used for.
In fact, it is sitting beside my ladies’ roll top desk in my living room at the moment so that will give you a good idea about the size. And, as you can very well see, I display a lot of smaller treasures throughout this smaller space — but with a few trials and errors, I make it all come together to my way of seeing it. One thing about all of this stuff I accumulate, I am the one who has to dust it and oil it occasionally. So, I figure that if I like it maybe someone else will enjoy it also, and understand why I do what I do with collectibles and antiques.
This bin is “guesstimated” to be from around the late 1880s to the early 1900s. Being used all those years (or the earlier years for sure) with a big job holding the grain for the animals in the barn and/or for keeping wood by the kitchen stove for easier access when cooking early breakfasts and not having to go outside in the cold to fetch more firewood. One this size would need refilling maybe once a week — maybe a bit more often, depending on how many you are cooking for and how many are in the family, of course.
I am going to use it for holding some of my better quilts later on. When I have more time, I will try to hang a few of my better hand-stitched older quilts over the front and decorate the room a bit more with that display also. But, I need to remember to re-hang the quilts every so often so the light will not fade one particular spot more than another on the beautiful old quilts from yesteryear. My curtains are pulled most of the time anyway in the fall and winter so I do not have to worry about the fading part right now. I can enjoy “as is” until I decide to rearrange again, later on.
This grain bin is divided into two different parts — one a bit larger than the other, which makes it nice and much easier loading it with whatever you want to put into it. I am not sure what kind of wood it is but it is definitely a fine specimen — possibly walnut, because it is so heavy. I only wish it could talk to me and let me know a bit more about it. But that is OK — I love where it came from and I especially love the size of it. It can be used for so many things.
The pretty little tin tray with a hunting dog on the front was another small item I picked up along with the cupboard. I just liked it and thought it would definitely go with my so-called “country style” theme — just another addition to my “keepers” and something to remind me of my friendship with this beautiful family. My sons will know the story as well — so hopefully, it will stay in our family for a good while. I just wanted to remind everyone that when you know the history of something a family has left behind, it is always a very good thing to pass that history lesson on down to others and pin a description and details about the item on the inside of a drawer or on a door of the item. This is the kind of history lesson I love to hear about. I have a hard time remembering dates much more than I used to. That is why my kids will find a few notes attached to certain pieces around the house with as much as I know about the item — where it came from, who in the family it belonged to, approximate dates, possibly, and anything else I might know about that particular item.
As you may see, I have a smaller, pretty oak showcase (my oldest son bought it for me for Christmas a few years back) on top of the grain bin with lots of smaller items given to me by friends and just family keeper items as well. You may notice the older “homemade” checker board which I purchased in Silver City, New Mexico, several years ago along with a beautiful blue stoneware jug, made over a hundred years ago also. I have a trough like item for books and photos sitting on the floor in front so it will hold some of my family photos and you might also notice the sign …—in black and white — “the joy of the journey is in the ride.” One of my favorite sayings but a newer version of it that still goes along with my older items as well, I think.
I love the old things — especially when they “talk” to you. Just as this older piece did to me. It had a special story which I will treasure always. To everyone, when you have a family item or you see something special and it “talks” to you pay attention. This piece I bought recently will have a good home for awhile and now I gain a bit of storage room as well. And I have a new/old addition to my list of furniture, which most of it is old and definitely “loved” by me and hopefully by someone else some day till the end of time.
I call my special items keepers because I would like to keep them until I am done with them — enjoying every moment with all of the memories attached. Many pieces I remember especially where I bought them and who was with me and the location. And a short story goes along with each one. Just like the golden oak desk I am typing on right now — purchased in Pueblo, Colorado, while traveling through to New Mexico many years ago. The framed old print hanging above my desk. The oak china hutch filled with my “special fragile” keepsakes through the years. I hope you will take a moment or two and reminisce about your treasures in your home and start making a list of your favorite items and a bit about each one to let your family know more information and especially more of your story.
Just a reminder, please visit CR Rustic here in North Platte. It is located at 413 N. Dewey St. and the mall is filled with all kinds of items everyone will enjoy — new, newer and older. There are Antiques of many kinds and beautiful paint for just about all kinds of decorating ideas and jobs around your home. The latest fashion is painting a piece of furniture to spruce up your home — give it a new sparkle, and it definitely will do that. Please take time out of your busy schedules to visit the antique mall. I am sure it will be a nice reminder as you walk down memory lane. Have a safe weekend and hope to see you soon around town.
