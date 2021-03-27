Steele: Rhinestone jewelry still a hit

My article this week is all about this time of year for schools: Prom night, of course. It is the biggest spring function for most high schools today, except for the sports events. But the sweet thing about this time of year, is that another year of school is about over, and for many seniors, it means moving on to college or jobs or whatever is in their future (My granddaughter, Baylee, will be graduating this spring also.) The most awesome part about spring is the fun of planning the prom — a special event which is planned all year long. I am sure most of us remember a little bit about our proms and special dances and/or events in our school years (even though mine is going quite a ways back, but please don’t tell anyone).
This one special event takes a bit of planning for both the young man and the young woman — and their parents. It can be fun but can be a bit stressful, also. But that is where good information and realization about the upcoming event comes in handy to all who are involved. I think the juniors and seniors start planning the first day of school in the fall — and all the finalized plans start coming together right after the Christmas holiday. The dress for the young lady, the suit for the dashing young man. And then all of the finalizations of which cars to use or to get a limo for several couples. I always thought that would be a load of fun, but I never had the chance to do it. However, they were fun times without the limo actually.
As you can see in my photo this week that “rhinestone jewelry” comes in high on the list of wants and desires for their attire for the evening gala! You can tell a bit of difference if you look very carefully when comparing “yesterdays” jewelry to what is on the market today, but in actuality the sheen of the rhinestone and the difference in quality may be the only major differences. And on today’s markets, you are able to find all different kinds of rhinestones — look for the sheen, sparkle and clarity. And keep in mind, I am not talking about diamonds — now that is a total different subject. But for proms of yesteryear and today, we see more rhinestones, of course.
I know the younger set is probably not reading this article today, but those who do actually know that mom and dad’s jewelry from yesteryear (maybe more so with grandparent’s jewelry actually) that the rhinestones from years ago may have a bit more shine or sparkle than on some newer pieces today. However, the more you look you will absolutely find some beautiful pieces whether new or old. Just for fun, you might want to look in a few antique shops around town to see what they do have available in their shops right now. Just giving you another clue as to where you might find the most “sparkly shiny gorgeous” rhinestones ever. Also, look in the used clothing stores and look in all the shops that carry evening gowns and jewelry for the fun event all over the country.
There are so many different grades of rhinestones and you would need to talk to a jeweler about the quality, etc., and what to exactly look for. Many of our jewelers and dress shops in town would be happy to show you what they have in their inventory this time of year. It is also getting very close to June (and all summer) for the many weddings everyone may be planning right now. One more suggestion: Be sure to ask your parents and/or grandparents (maybe even great-grandparents) if they may have some of their family jewelry from years ago — and may even have been married with them also. The catches on the older strands of rhinestones may want to be looked at carefully as well as other types of jewelry you might use. Safety chains can be put on as well as other bits of adjustments and anything else to make it more comfortable as well as for safety measures.
My picture today shows a vintage rhinestone necklace. I could not find a name on it, but the sparkle is still very evident. The style reminds me of the 1920s or ’30s, actually. And I just looked online for the Art Deco period or style of jewelry and clothing (1920-45) and the Retro Era (1939-50s), and they remind me more of what we are seeing on the dance floors today at local proms, etc. I do not think that “rhinestone” jewelry of any kind will ever actually be out of style — it can be worn for so many elegant affairs and even dressed down a bit for smaller events also. All depending on the rest of the attire.
Jewelry (collectible or vintage) will always be a sweet and fun collectible or antique to keep in your family. Almost every antique or vintage shop will carry some sort of beautiful and sparkly rhinestone jewelry for many different kinds of events. But one thing for sure, the sparkle will be there when you are out dancing on the evening of your special night — a night to remember.
Just a reminder that I am still doing my “What’s It Worth” antique classes on Tuesdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Good Life on the Bricks, either on their beautiful enclosed patio when weather permits or in their party room in the back if it is too cold (They have a furnace out there also that we can use). The food is great and I invite anyone who may be interested in joining us for a fun afternoon. I can guarantee that you will see many specimens of collectibles as well as antiques in this class.
We invite you to bring one item that you would like to know more about. I try to give people information about the condition, collectibility factor, value, and any other questions you may have about the piece that you bring. I do charge $5 for one item. I have been stumped many times but I will do my best to research it for you and will get back with you at the next meeting or call you later for the info. We do have fun seeing what everyone brings for appraising. We have had vintage newspapers regarding President Kennedy’s assassination which are very collectible, and we found out how to take care of them, etc. And then we just had a rather handsome gentleman’s beaver top hat in class this week — fantastic and very nice condition for the age that it is. We have seen jewelry and pottery, prints framed and mirrors, dishes of all kinds, keepsakes and special souvenirs found through the years and many other items.
One thing about my classes all these years — I get stumped many times on certain vintage items and it may take me a few hours to find it online when doing my researching later, but I will try my best to find out what I can so you will be able to pass the info on down the line to your family so they will know how to take care of it and what it may actually be worth. You not only get info on your one item but you will get to see maybe 15 or 20 other items that others have brought in to class also!
Put Tuesday afternoons on your calendar as a reminder for my classes, and you are welcome to call me at 308-530-4572 if you have any other questions. Please keep in mind that you have a chance to see whatever everyone else brings also, which I think can be very exciting as it may remind you of something you have also at home. Take care, everyone. Have a great week. I am truly looking forward to seeing everyone at my class on Tuesdays at Good Life on the Bricks. And please take time to visit the many other shops in our growing neighborhood. Of course, CR Rustic Antique Mall is just across the street so I hope you will reserve enough time to enjoy our class as well as a bit of shopping in our neighborhood.