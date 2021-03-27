Steele: Rhinestone jewelry still a hit

There are so many different grades of rhinestones and you would need to talk to a jeweler about the quality, etc., and what to exactly look for. Many of our jewelers and dress shops in town would be happy to show you what they have in their inventory this time of year. It is also getting very close to June (and all summer) for the many weddings everyone may be planning right now. One more suggestion: Be sure to ask your parents and/or grandparents (maybe even great-grandparents) if they may have some of their family jewelry from years ago — and may even have been married with them also. The catches on the older strands of rhinestones may want to be looked at carefully as well as other types of jewelry you might use. Safety chains can be put on as well as other bits of adjustments and anything else to make it more comfortable as well as for safety measures.