Steele: ‘Ringing in’ a lot of memories

I am sure this photo this week will bring lots of memories of “school days” back to a lot of folk out there — I know it does me every time I walk by where it is sitting on my vintage dry sink in the hallway of my apartment. We used to see quite a few on auctions through the years, but now there aren’t so many showing up — even the town elementary schools have outside buzzers or bells, and do not use the old-fashioned bell ringer to call attention to the children playing in the school yard and on the playground equipment that it is time to get back to the books instead of the recess time. I did love recess back then, however. Wish we could have recesses when we grow up, too. Just a thought for the bosses out there in the world today — OK, maybe not, but thought it sounded good anyway.

A bell ringing loudly to bring the children in off the playground and time for them to settle down to their studies or maybe at noon, like after lunch in a one room schoolhouse, the one teacher for all grades would read us a chapter or two out of a favorite book and that would be our time to slow down a bit from all of the excitement of playing on the big merry-go-round or swing sets in the schoolyard. Memories of another time — thank goodness most of us have a few to hang on to for the rest of our lives. At the time, we did not realize how important those recesses would mean to us as we get older. Many many times I would think of the fun we had shooting marbles out in the dirt (and we could keep what we won, if it was OK with the parents and the teacher). Playing on the swings or pushing the seats on the merry-go-round so it would go faster and faster. I always loved it when the older kids would push us younger ones and try to make us dizzy or would not let us off when we got dizzy. Crazy memories from another era — and the things we buy to hang on to through the years are those very same things that made us happy back in the days of slower times.