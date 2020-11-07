Steele: ‘Ringing in’ a lot of memories

This week, I expect my article will remind many people of their own school years. I especially think of my grade school years at the Bignell School — a little country school built in the early 1950s to replace the one that had burned down. It is a cute little red brick schoolhouse with large windows on the south side of the building and two doors — one at each end of the rows of windows. Beautiful oak wooden floors and lots of green chalkboards on two sides of the room, a large schoolroom and two bathrooms. Pretty nice compared to some others. We had great Christmas programs during the holiday seasons each year, and we always had Santa and distributed candy to all the kids in the neighborhood who had come to watch the program. It is still standing, of course, and is now a pretty home for a couple and the playground reminds me of many fun recesses and programs throughout the years. They recently have redone the original merry-go-round on the same schoolyard and it complements the house quite well, also.
About 10 years later, we moved back to the Sioux Lookout area and my own sons went to the same country school where I had gone. This created many more memories, and there were many more Christmas programs through their growing up years — until they went to Maxwell for high school. The rural schools were closed about the time my sons were high school age — kind of a sad time to see the school closed after all those years, but times change, rules and laws change. And everyone moves on to make their own dreams come true. The brass school bell in my photo today is not from that school — but I have always had a love for school bells such as this one. Actually, this is the only one I do have in my collection of stuff, but I just enjoy having it around as it is fully original with the brass bell and wooden handle with its clanger origina, as well. Hard to find those bells that have not been updated with a new handle or a bolt and nut as a clanger as the old one was lost — things such as that to make each one a bit different.
I am sure this photo this week will bring lots of memories of “school days” back to a lot of folk out there — I know it does me every time I walk by where it is sitting on my vintage dry sink in the hallway of my apartment. We used to see quite a few on auctions through the years, but now there aren’t so many showing up — even the town elementary schools have outside buzzers or bells, and do not use the old-fashioned bell ringer to call attention to the children playing in the school yard and on the playground equipment that it is time to get back to the books instead of the recess time. I did love recess back then, however. Wish we could have recesses when we grow up, too. Just a thought for the bosses out there in the world today — OK, maybe not, but thought it sounded good anyway.
A bell ringing loudly to bring the children in off the playground and time for them to settle down to their studies or maybe at noon, like after lunch in a one room schoolhouse, the one teacher for all grades would read us a chapter or two out of a favorite book and that would be our time to slow down a bit from all of the excitement of playing on the big merry-go-round or swing sets in the schoolyard. Memories of another time — thank goodness most of us have a few to hang on to for the rest of our lives. At the time, we did not realize how important those recesses would mean to us as we get older. Many many times I would think of the fun we had shooting marbles out in the dirt (and we could keep what we won, if it was OK with the parents and the teacher). Playing on the swings or pushing the seats on the merry-go-round so it would go faster and faster. I always loved it when the older kids would push us younger ones and try to make us dizzy or would not let us off when we got dizzy. Crazy memories from another era — and the things we buy to hang on to through the years are those very same things that made us happy back in the days of slower times.
The things that people hunt for in many antique shops around the country are the very same things that they may have remembered they had played with as a child — or maybe had seen our mothers and fathers work so hard to buy for us (or something that we could not have because we could not afford it). Each time we walk through the antique shops today, most of us will find something that will trigger those special moments of yesteryear! Believe me — once you get started collecting one thing or many things, it becomes a steady habit (like an addiction of sorts, but a good addiction for most of us).
I am sure there are many times when you walk through an auction or an antique store that you will see something that catches your eye — and memories come racing through your brain and just won’t quit until you raise your hand at the auction and start bidding on that special something that the auctioneer is crying out for a higher bid. I do love auctions — maybe too much so at times — but I also love walking through antique shops. Most shops today are quite a bit different than the ones when we started buying for our shop many years ago. My older son is in his early 50s now and we do reminisce quite often about the stories of when both my boys would be along with us (always with us) on our buying trips before they both started jobs and wanted cars. Then those “good” times with the boys looking and buying antiques as a family was over. But good memories still the same. My older son always reminds me of the time when we filled up our pickup and travel trailer so full of boxes and antique goodies that the boys slept outside in a small tent and sleeping bags. They remind us of that many times through the years. But they were also the fun times being together, too.
The antique business can get to be a “job” and can lose its charisma, but I don’t think I have ever reached that mark yet. (And I probably never will!) But it can become a bit harder as we grow older when lifting boxes from a storage room and carrying them (or putting them on a dolly) to move them yet one more time. I am afraid I have moved a lot of times through the past 20 years, but that just goes along with life sometimes.
Most of us have had or have an actual “job” (or retired) nowadays — some consider the antiques as a second job, but it is definitely a lifetime of love that goes into revamping furniture or finding an odd wheel for a toy that you can now make it roll on all four the same. Or you find a dish that matches another cup or saucer so you begin your set of dishes you have always loved, buying one at a time or buying a set. Once you get started, it stays in your blood. Believe me, it truly does become a big part of yourself and can be so rewarding at times. Other times, like when you are moving your stuff for the umpteenth time, maybe you don’t like your “stuff” at that very moment but you will love it all again when you are settled in and see how many other people enjoy your merchandise, as well.
I am sure you know the difference between being a collector and/or a seller — collecting is a whole lot of fun because you get to keep it all to yourself, whereas selling means you find something you like but you are hoping that someone else will like it as much as you do so they will buy it and take it home with them. Whew — that was a mouthful — but very true. There’s a big difference between collecting for yourself and/or buying for resale.
The stories we could tell through the years of buying and our travels as a family or with friends — the buying part is so much fun, but I don’t do too much of that any more. I have had my “fun” and now it is time to “sell” and have fun instead selling my sought after items. Doing the research these days is so much easier than the way I did it when I first began — “Collector Books” in Paducah, Kentucky, was my favorite book shop before computers came along. Page by page, book by book, back then I was younger and could remember more of what I read than I can do today. But with computers today, you can still spend hours and hours looking for items because there is so much information out there on everything. Yes, I do mean just about everything. I still would spend hours on the computer instead of thumbing through pages of books or price guides, but once in awhile, I still prefer to have “that” book in my lap and really being able to study it instead of printing pages and pages of “stuff” I thought I might need later down the road.
I am getting so anxious to start my “What’s It Worth” classes again — but now with the second wave of the virus floating around it looks like it will be after the holidays. I miss seeing everyone, but we will get there the safe way in 2021. Instead, maybe I will see you at the new antique shop, CR Rustic Antique Mall at 413 N. Dewey St. — the owners are Corey and Rob Derbyshire, and everyone in the shop is getting ready for the holidays coming up and it will be so much fun to see what is brought in for sale in each booth. They are open Tuesdays through Saturdays. And the parking is great now that the street has been opened up. Please remember to visit the many other antique shops in town and surrounding area. I am hoping all retailers and shop owners have a great fall season and Christmas season as well. Don’t forget to tell the shop owners that Judy Steele sent you. Have a great week everyone, and be safe out there. Hope to see you all soon.
