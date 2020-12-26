Steele: Seeing the Pawnee Hotel leaves me with so many memories

Memories keep flooding in to my mind. The hours it must have taken to decorate the tree alone as well as stringing extension cords pretty much everywhere, including the second floor stairways so we all could stand on the balcony looking down on the tree and the decor, again sparkling like so many diamonds. But the most important part for me was the fact that I was standing at the very exact spot where my folks would leave us out in the hallway and we could peek in the door of the ballroom and watch our parents twirling under that chandelier and the smiles on their faces were absolutely never forgettable moments. I can still see my mom and dad having a lovely time — with farm chores out of the way that night and an entire evening of music and singing and dancing, and friends dancing with friends and even us kids were allowed on the dance floor as long as we stayed out of their way! So many wonderful memories of those many wintry evenings — even driving 12 miles to town in the heavily snowed dirt roads at that time, and again back home after midnight or later. I still remember the old Greyhound bus depot cafe at the end of the block, north of the hotel where many of us met for a late night (or very early morning) breakfast or a hamburger and fries before we all followed each other on the cold snowy country roads back home again. The next morning, it seemed almost like a magical dream that the dance had even happened. But, then you closed your eyes for a moment and you could see the grownups dancing and smiling once again under the sparkling beautiful diamonds from the gorgeous chandelier hanging in the grand ballroom of the Pawnee Hotel.