Steele: Sentimental value varies

And since we are on the subject of pricing and values — this is just a reminder again about my “Antique Classes” starting this Tuesday at the Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St. in downtown North Platte. Parking on the streets and/or their own parking lot behind the building is available. I am having my classes during the day this year. We will start around 1:30 p.m. and close around 4 p.m. on Tuesdays. I am so excited to finally feel safe enough to begin the classes again. Please feel free to wear a mask if you would like to. We will be on their patio area as you just walk in the front door off from Dewey and to your left. It will be warm and cozy as they have plenty of heat for cold weather and AC for hot weather. The food is awesome — I presume most of you will like to eat as you come in and/or you are welcome to wait a spell and maybe take something home for your late meal of the day when we are all done with our fun appraising of items. Please bring one item for each person, $5 per item, and it will be so fun to get people together once again. And after my class (or come really early before class) you will want to visit the CR Rustic Antique Mall just across the street as well as so many other wonderful individual shops up and down Dewey and along Jeffers, as well.