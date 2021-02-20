Steele: Shawnee Pottery, and me

I am so looking forward to seeing everyone from past classes. Please come when you can. If I have more people than we can handle, then I may have to set up another class on Thursdays, but for right now, let’s try this and see how it goes. We are also just across the street from the new CR Rustic Antique shop. Come early and tour the shop or take a tour after class. It is a very exciting time for me and I am so happy to get back with people and to see what they brought in for me to appraise or tell them a little bit more about the “family heirloom” or a treasure found at an auction or sale, or maybe something they have had for a long time but need to get it updated as far as values go. Please bring your face mask with you until we get this all figured out. I believe we can make it work and still be careful too.

I am truly looking forward to seeing old friends and newcomers to my classes. You will enjoy every single item that everyone has brought to share with the class. The stories behind these precious treasures are sometimes very stirring to the heart and makes us all realize what we have sitting on our shelf at home may be a similar treasure as well. My phone number is 308-530-4572, and if I do not answer, please leave a message so I can get back with you. I will try to answer any questions you may have about my classes but I do not appraise items over the phone. That is way too difficult.