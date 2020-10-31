Steele: Stoneware bowls and memories

The things we have just sitting around the house are more than just dust collectors — although they are truly that — but they hold memories of the day we found them and/or who may have given them to us as a birthday or Christmas gift. They do tell a story — I only wish the younger set would take time out for just a few moments to visit relatives who are not as lucky as some and cannot get out as much as they used to do. We all (I pray) have the privilege of growing older and some day rehashing our life long stories we have acquired over the many many years that God has given us.

And that is my story for this week. Take a single moment or two to make a phone call or drop a note or send a text message to a shut-in or someone who cannot get out and about like they used to. Take time out for those who might need a few extra moments here and there to just hear your voice. With COVID-19, it makes it even more difficult for some — so please remember those shutins with a phone call or drop a note. I needed the reminder today myself, as I am fortunate to get out and about still but I do know that one of these days even that will change for me also. No downers today — just reminders of who we once were when we made a bit more time for others. I was just reminiscing with my older son the other day about our beautiful times with Grandma Tripp — she was the boys’ great-grandma — the times we had her out to the place in the country and she just loved it. Even welcomed her overnight several times and sometimes for several days, but those times now bring back such wonderful memories of good times — laughing and telling stories on each other and just plain talking about what is going on in the world today. All are memories that can never be replaced nor relived. My sons were pretty small when we had the pleasure of her company, but I know they too will always remember her sitting on the couch embroidering another picture for us to hang on our rather blank walls at the time or making beautiful Christmas tree ornaments with styrofoam balls and sequins, glue or pins, and lots of ribbon. They, too, will remember those times — I know I sure do.