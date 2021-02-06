Steele: The very Victorian era

One of the most important things I have learned over the past 50 years of buying and selling is the honesty involved — knowing who you can trust and who you may be a bit wary of. We all have been burned sometime when on a buying trip and you get home and discover that your newly acquired piece of jewelry has a broken bead or a porcelain doll has a small but definite chip on the backside (It may not show up when setting in your hutch on a shelf, but you will always know that it is there and it sometimes “shatters” the way you once looked at it).

Even when we buy something at a grocery store, like a cracked egg in the carton, when we get home and find it broken it definitely upsets us. So you can imagine how much more upset we would be if it was something a bit more expensive than an egg. Most dealers in antique malls will point out any imperfections on the price tag or the price will be lower than usual, please make sure you ask why and/or where the crack or chip might be if you cannot see it immediately. I am one of those people that if I really like something, and it may be an item which is hard to find in any condition, I will buy it anyway just because I want it and I like it.