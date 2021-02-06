Steele: The very Victorian era

I realize I may have gotten carried away a bit this year with the Valentine craze, but there are so many different subjects and topics that make for gifts and cards for Valentine’s Day.
Hope you will bear with me just one more time: We call this Valentine “Victorian” era because of the clothes and the elegance involved. There are beautiful colors along with the gold threads running through their clothes and the yarn they are winding. It is fairly spectacular, indeed. “Loves Greetings” is the salutation and this particular postcard was made in Germany, and the postmark is dated “Feb. 14th, 1912” telling us it is 109 years old. It was mailed with a “one cent stamp.”
With all the details I have mentioned, I am sure you can now see it a bit better and appreciate it more because of the age as well. The Little Cupid is definitely beautiful with rosy cheeks and her golden wings — her quiver of arrows is nearby. The true elegance of this particular Valentine postcard definitely paints a beautiful picture. Values of postcards like this one today could be worth $10 to $20, depending on which area of the country you may be in. Also the condition seemed good until I took it out of my photo card book and noticed that it had been folded or heavily creased the lengthwise of the postcard. Therefore, that will determine a much lower value. I would not have even noticed had I not taken it out of my photo album to look at the postmark and the stamp. But, it is still a keeper and could be mounted in a frame and it would look amazing on a dresser or a nightstand.
Many things seem perfect until we exam them a bit closer — which is a big reminder when shopping for antiques or collectibles. Always inspect them carefully and make sure they have not been broken or torn and repaired. Values are impaired tremendously when an item has been damaged, but especially if it was not noted on the price tag. Most collectors would still buy this one for their collection because of the vibrancy of the colors as well as the elegant gold paint throughout the card. Gold ink was even used in the “Loves Greetings” at the top of the card.
Postcards are usually fairly easy to tell if they are in good or mint or damaged condition — other items like furniture, carpets or rugs, clothing, purses, paintings, even books sometimes are a bit harder to recognize flaws. It is always wise to have a magnifying glass handy as well as a small flashlight, or take the item to a clear window and go over it thoroughly to make sure there are not any repairs or scratches that you had not seen originally.
Collecting and finding antiques for resale can be even more difficult than buying something for yourself. We can always forgive a small bit of wear or even a scratch — depending on what you are looking at, of course. But, when it comes to a glass item or jewelry, or a painting, that one little mark could be a costly mistake for sure if and/or when you want to sell the item in the future. Naturally, we all like perfect-conditioned items whenever we can find them, but if the item happens to be a rather rare specimen, then sometimes we can allow a bit of price variance and still feel OK about putting it into your collection. But when it comes to reselling that item to another collector, they may see it totally different than you did when you bought it.
One of the most important things I have learned over the past 50 years of buying and selling is the honesty involved — knowing who you can trust and who you may be a bit wary of. We all have been burned sometime when on a buying trip and you get home and discover that your newly acquired piece of jewelry has a broken bead or a porcelain doll has a small but definite chip on the backside (It may not show up when setting in your hutch on a shelf, but you will always know that it is there and it sometimes “shatters” the way you once looked at it).
Even when we buy something at a grocery store, like a cracked egg in the carton, when we get home and find it broken it definitely upsets us. So you can imagine how much more upset we would be if it was something a bit more expensive than an egg. Most dealers in antique malls will point out any imperfections on the price tag or the price will be lower than usual, please make sure you ask why and/or where the crack or chip might be if you cannot see it immediately. I am one of those people that if I really like something, and it may be an item which is hard to find in any condition, I will buy it anyway just because I want it and I like it.
When we are buying a new car, for instance, we all want it to be perfect when we drive it off the lot that day! And at one time or another, everything was in perfect condition when it was first made but then it traveled down the road a bit and a piece of gravel flew up and chipped the paint on the fender or someone passed you and flew a rock into the side of your car. New can be erased fairly fast — but it can be repaired to look like new again. The same goes for antiques and collectibles — they can be repaired like new again but when they have been repaired, I want to know about it before I buy it for my collection or for resale. That is the big difference when buying just for yourself or if you are going to resell it some day. I think we all feel somewhat the same on that particular situation.
When we are looking at older items, we can understand how a chip happened or a small tear — it happens to us all. But when we like to buy in the best condition possible because we want it for our collection and all additions represent the owner, then you know how you would feel if you got something home and it wasn’t in the pristine condition that you were told it was. I think we all have learned to be extra careful when buying on the internet and over the phone. Please keep in mind, too, when we are buying something used or vintage, we need to allow for a bit of normal wear on most items — again, depending what type of item it is.
And the saga goes on. We all love to collect something right? Whether we call it a collection or just a hobby or whatever — we all like to find things in fair to great condition. We know the values will hold better when we take good care of our collectibles and we need to teach this to our kids and grandkids — and most of us have. The ritual of our collecting determines the values set for our families to appreciate what we do collect. That is just good common sense, of course. But when we strive to pass our things on down to our kids and grandkids, we need to keep them informed of what the items we have in our homes today and where they actually came from — and the values, somewhat. I realize from day to day, items will vary considerably especially from East Coast to West Coast and in between. If you have ever shopped on eBay or Etsy or other internet selling sites, you can be aware right from the very beginning the difference in asking prices initially. Always interesting, to say the least.
I want to wish everyone a beautiful Valentine’s Day or week ahead — hoping you will get out your older Valentines you have received in the past and take another look at them or better yet, show them to your family so they are aware of your collection whether it just be a few or a hundred pieces. The fun part is the hunt when collecting antiques/collectibles because you never know what you might find when you are looking for one thing but you find something totally different than what you started out looking for. It is a crazy collecting world out there — but it can be so much fun.
Please visit your local antique/collectible shops, especially as the weather gets nicer and nicer out there. I know I am really looking forward to some warm weather and I know you are, too. Happy hearts day, Everyone enjoy!