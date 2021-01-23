Steele: Valentines from yesteryear

Getting back to my valentines today, I thought it might be fun to remind you of the holiday coming up so maybe you can be a bit more prepared than usual — and maybe send out a few more valentines to friends and loved ones, and help make someone else’s day even more important and special than they thought.

As you know, this is supposed to be an article on antiques and “stuff,” but the holidays we celebrate somehow even seem more important than ever. I guess this Pandemic will help us maybe in that direction when you feel safe — but using the Post Office and mail today is a great way to send a special message to someone who may be alone or is going through an especially rough time — or maybe just say, “Hello,” or “How are you?” in a note. Even being creative and making your own out of construction paper or cut something out of a magazine and tape it to a plain card.

Being a bit more shut in than normal is not an easy thing to do. I shop in the same stores for my groceries wearing my mask and then pick up stuff through the drive-thrus when available — and then head back for home. Being in the antique business sometimes gives me an excuse to stop by and run through my booth to see what needs to be straightened up or whatever — or take a different new-old item in for sale. I have my ways of justifying my trips to town.