Steele: Valentines from yesteryear

As the time for sending valentines to the ones we love is drawing near, I thought it would be appropriate to write a few columns about our vintage valentines from many years past.
It seems that through the years, I have a collected a few and now have them in a photo album so it is much easier to take a quick pic of them and choose which ones to use! They even have a black background which helps tremendously when taking a quick snapshot to show someone online or elsewhere.
The cute photo in my article this week is of a safe with the words “You’re My Valentine … No other one can have my heart; There is no cause for fear. I have it well protected — It’s SAFE for you, my dear!” It was made in the U.S. — probably in the ’40s. I will be putting other photos in my articles of other collectible valentines through the end of this month and early next month. I hope you enjoy them, and maybe you have a few stashed away, too. Hopefully, this will energize you to get them out and enjoy them once again.
I am sure through our younger years, we all have received (or sent) a few valentines. I am hoping this photo and article will bring back many memories for everyone. It is sometimes quite an eventful time of year for a few — maybe engagements may take place or couples actually do get together and make plans for the future. Or maybe the holiday should be taken ever so lightly and send cards to friends and neighbors — or whoever you want to. I feel like it is an “open” holiday — meaning it should be for everyone. Send your neighbor a quick “thank you” with a Valentine on it — just for helping you get your mail on snowy days or keeping leaves raked up and in your own yard. Or how about a quick thank you to a friend who you haven’t seen in a while because of the COVID-19 mess — just to let them know you are doing OK and you appreciate them checking on you from time to time.
I am sure all of us could find at least one or two special people in our lives who help us get through the day or the week or the month. I think this would be the perfect time to send them a quick note. Make something out of colored paper or cut out a cartoon from the newspaper or, better yet, find a vintage valentine from one of the antique shops in North Platte (or wherever you live) and “reuse” it once again. I have a few special ones I have found through the years and even have them framed where I can see them all year long, not just during February. I think we all deserve a bit of “heart” in our lives and what better way than dropping a card in the mail or putting it on their front door or, better yet, knock on the door and say “Hi” and visit a spell. It wouldn’t hurt if you had a cup of coffee and a donut, perhaps, in your hand when they greet you at the door.
It is truly a busy world out there and sometimes we kind of get wrapped up into me, me, me. Well, when I had my antique classes up and running, it helped to get people out and about for at least one evening each week. I am still trying to figure out a way to do that again — safely. I feel we are getting much closer to figuring out a place and a time to meet again. Hopefully, the weather will get a bit warmer (I know, I am a farmer’s daughter and I realize we actually have a bit more winter coming — possibly) and getting together and meeting new people who are interested in the same things I am is my goal. I truly do miss my classes and the people. I am slowly thinking of how we can handle the number of people as well as the seating arrangements — and the responsibility of keeping everyone safe.
Getting back to my valentines today, I thought it might be fun to remind you of the holiday coming up so maybe you can be a bit more prepared than usual — and maybe send out a few more valentines to friends and loved ones, and help make someone else’s day even more important and special than they thought.
As you know, this is supposed to be an article on antiques and “stuff,” but the holidays we celebrate somehow even seem more important than ever. I guess this Pandemic will help us maybe in that direction when you feel safe — but using the Post Office and mail today is a great way to send a special message to someone who may be alone or is going through an especially rough time — or maybe just say, “Hello,” or “How are you?” in a note. Even being creative and making your own out of construction paper or cut something out of a magazine and tape it to a plain card.
Being a bit more shut in than normal is not an easy thing to do. I shop in the same stores for my groceries wearing my mask and then pick up stuff through the drive-thrus when available — and then head back for home. Being in the antique business sometimes gives me an excuse to stop by and run through my booth to see what needs to be straightened up or whatever — or take a different new-old item in for sale. I have my ways of justifying my trips to town.
Many who walk through the CR Rustic Antique Mall at 413 N. Dewey St. here in North Platte will wear their masks when the store is rather busy and we all do appreciate that, too, of course. And as usual, something different is always coming in to that shop — new dealers with great old or collectible stuff. Dealers who are refreshing their booth a bit, dealers who are changing out Christmas decor and bringing in Valentine stuff — new and old — and it is so fun just walking down memory lane and seeing what they have brought in. Just like walking through your parents’ homes or grandparents’ from yesteryear. Everywhere you look you will see “something” I am sure that will remind you of earlier times. Maybe you might even find something that catches your eye for a gift for a friend or relative for their birthday coming up. Maybe you find something that they especially love to collect so you can add something to it as well. Or maybe you find something special for yourself, something you collect or want to start collecting — you are important too.
I truly believe that Valentine’s Day is not just for sending cards or receiving candy — it is a reminder of past years of school memories or special events or when you made Valentine cookies with your mom or grandma, so you could take them to school as a treat for the other kids and teachers. Of course, I love candy and cards … but I love the memories of yesteryear and sometimes our memories are the best item we could ever collect. Maybe we can’t put a price on them or resell them to make a few bucks, but we can certainly tuck them away in our hearts and remember them one by one just like we are looking through a photo album or book of poems.
Sometimes we need to jerk on the reins a bit and make the world slow down so we can enjoy each day and each moment. Maybe, just maybe, this was God’s way to make us slow down and to appreciate what we already have or did have. I know I certainly have learned a new realization of how quickly our world can be turned upside down. And, I know God did not make the pandemic — that was probably man-made — but maybe something good will yet come from it and we start to rely on friends and family a bit more. Or we take the time to “smell the roses” or “sit and talk a spell” with a neighbor or friend who needs a smiling face once in awhile.
And, as we start to slow down a bit, I hope that you will remember the shops in downtown North Platte, and in other towns as well, and visit them a bit more frequently or as time allows. Please take time out of your busy days to remember times of yesterday and family/friends who may need a phone call or a drop-by visit, even if it is through a screen door for a few moments. Thank goodness for our mail men and women — they bring us a card with a smile from someone who knows you and wants you to have a good day. I hope my article this week will give you a reminder to look through some of your scrapbooks from yesteryear or your photo albums with pictures of family and friends during beautiful events throughout all of our lifetimes. Let’s all take advantage of this “slow down” and make it into a “wake-up” call instead. Hope to see you soon at classes and/or strolling through the antique shops. Take care, everyone. Be safe out their — and help to make someone smile today. We all need a reminder sometimes that we all are important to each other and we need to say it more often.