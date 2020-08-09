Steele: Vintage cloisonné napkin rings become fun collectibles

Going through the boxes of items I have collected through the years and gathering different items, I have not had in a shop before now, I keep finding a bit of different items to display in the new antique store in town — CR Rustic at 413 N. Dewey St. here in North Platte. I have a small booth in the new antique mall and I think it is going to be a blast. They opened on Aug. 1 and will be open Tuesdays through Sundays after their grand opening week. I believe they have 20 different dealers selling their wares — everything from old wood made into beautiful painted decorations for anyone’s home to gorgeous wooden old doors for display, as well as homemade items and true antique items. They have antique glass, and newer items which may have been made for other purposes, as well. They have great decorative pieces for any home, and vintage pieces from yesteryear. The really fun part about CR Rustic is the fact that the dealers have the chalk paint available onboard as well as other techniques now being used for sprucing up any home for a more country look.
Naturally, I have brought Restor-a-Finish Howard Oil products as well for the more antique look. These products really do saturate old dry furniture pieces and makes them almost glow with renewed life and will add charisma to any home, whether you want your home to look elegant or more “weathered” with the old antique look for today. These products are easy to use with directions on each product and a definite purpose in mind for everything that you may want to spruce up a bit, as well as a safe product to use around families.
My photo this week is a unique cloisonné napkin ring. I only have one, but it is a great conversation piece, I thought it was rather unique. I love to set my kitchen counter with two place settings of matching placemats and napkin rings to fit the season. Sometimes, I use old ones where none match and other times I have newer ones to fit certain holidays. My main colors for dinnerware and tablecloths are the pale avocado greens and/or pinks as I use my Desert Rose dinnerware by Franciscan for most of my settings. But, sometimes I just use single odd napkin rings I have picked up through the years. When I discovered cloisonné many years ago, it was intriguing and actually fit in well with my placemat settings — some I have sold recently and others I may keep for a spell. Just depending on the space I may have at the time — and I really do not entertain much any more as I am very limited on space in my apartment these days. But, I am always on the hunt for small pieces of cloisonné to either keep for a spell or sell in my booth.
Cloisonné is an ancient technique of metalworking — much like a multi-step enamel processing for the making of vases, napkin rings, decorative floral bowls and many other decorative items. The process has been used as early as the 1200s in early China as well as many other dynasty eras. Naturally, the older a piece is means the more valuable it could be. There are pieces here in museums more likely back to the earlier period but the pieces we see more often today would be around the late 1800s through today as the process is still being made. It is very intricate and definitely an interesting technique especially by the Chinese — and the Russian cloisonné from earlier periods is highly prized by many collectors around the world.
My little napkin ring in my photo today, however, is probably from the 1930s through the 1950s — maybe a bit earlier. It’s very difficult to date these items without many hours of research. However, something this specialized should actually be more thoroughly researched today to be more definite on the details and the design work as to who made it, what country it came from and the age of the item.
I do not specialize in this area at all — I can usually tell the very old from the newer because of the colors, but the quality of the work makes a big big difference in value as well as collectibility. I just feel that a touch of cloisonné is a nice addition to any dining room table or eating area — just to spruce it up as well as enjoying an aged technique. Most of the cloisonné techniques came out of China and then they quickly spread to Japan and Korea even during the very early dynasties. You may find newer pieces (usually much lighter weight) in all of these countries and they have shipped the items to the US through the years. Or, people who have travelled in their earlier years may have purchased the much older pieces and brought them home to the Americas as gifts to relatives and families. This type of metalwork actually takes a dedicated cloisonné collector or buyer to recognize the “better” pieces through the years.
Cloisonné is still a very popular decorating technique today and many ornamental items are produced by this technique. Many gifts and souvenirs, jewelry (earrings, bracelets, brooches and beads) are very popular to bring home as souvenirs to family and friends and I am sure it will be for many years to come. As I have researched a bit, there are more than 40 colors of enamel that are definitely available today in the cloisonné world. A very interesting bit of metal working and enameling processes make very unusual and rare items for keepsakes for many generations. And with care of these metalwork pieces, they will last for generations down the road.
I have had many pieces of cloisonné come through my What’s it Worth antique classes the past 28 years — many vases especially and lots of beautiful pieces of jewelry as well. It is a type of metalworks that once you have seen it you will probably never forget it. It is a bit of elegance as well as a bit of solidarity — such as jewelry pieces would be the elegance and larger vases would be considered the more solidarity items. It can be easily mixed into most any style of home you may have. It would make a wonderful conversation piece as well as an oriental statement from years ago.
Now, back to the new shop in town — as I was walking through looking at all the booths, I still could not pass up a small sack of tin cookie cutters. One was a Christmas tree with a red metal handle and another was a horse — also a heart with a surrogated edge along with a green handle. I bought the whole bag and will make my Christmas decorations for my little tree this next holiday season. Some were from the 1930s as well as the 40s — and maybe one or two from the 1950s. Using a red ribbon to hang them on my little Christmas tree will be a fun new/old look for a change. And then, as I was browsing, I found a “L. Bamberger & Co., Newark, NJ,” cookie/candy tin decorated in black and red silhouette style with a Victorian-style horse and carriage with the driver in a topcoat and a young lady dressed in a long fine gown (being helped into the carriage with her wrapped packages/purchases) by another fine gentleman). I love older colorful biscuit or candy tins, or ladies’ vintage powder tins of all sorts. The intrigue and the fun story it tells make for a very nice addition to my other favorite tins I have collected through the years. Much more fun than many of the cardboard boxes we find today that are usually just thrown away!
Have a great week everyone — and please stay safe. And when you visit the antique shops, please tell them that Judy sent you.
