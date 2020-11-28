Steele: Vintage items can make for great display pieces in homes

I am writing this late in the evening on Thanksgiving. There’s nothing like waiting until the last moment to get a job done — but sometimes, to be very honest, I have trouble deciding on a subject all week. However, some weeks I make a list every time I think of an item that might or could be interesting to the Telegraph readers. Tonight, however, my list was short so I started looking around at what was sitting on my kitchen counter next to my bookwork and decided to write a short column on one of my fun finds of a few weeks back.
The vintage green and black stake bed metal truck with metal wheels is probably from the 1930s or early 1940s. I have looked and looked online to find out more about it, but I am sorry to say I have not been able to find the exact maker or manufacturer of this particular toy. It looks a lot like a Wyandotte toy truck but when I look on their site, I cannot find this particular one. After several hours of looking a few weeks back, I just gave up. But tonight, as I walked by it, I thought it was time to write something about my little green truck. It is a keeper — so you metal toy truck enthusiasts out there, I am sorry but it is not for sale — yet, anyway. It looks so cute where it is in my home. I see it when I walk by my kitchen and I even decorated it with a cute centerpiece I recently purchased from CR Rustic Antique Mall here in North Platte. As you already know, that is where I have my antique booth, 413 N. Dewey St. They have lots of other antique dealers and so many handmade creations of all kinds. Always something different to see — almost every single day something new/old is being brought into someone’s booth to refresh it or replace something that was sold earlier in the week. When us dealers have a so-called “hole” somewhere in our booth, we know we sold something and need to replace it with another little goodie of some kind. Or we need to totally shake up the booth and rearrange it entirely.
Anyway, I now put my business cards in the back of the little metal truck — I thought they look so cute. I walk by every day and it is a reminder for me to take a few cards and replenish my business card holders in my booth at the store.
I also want to talk about the beautiful little painted quart glass jar with the ribbon tied around it along with a gift tag — which by the way, the gift tag is in a shape of an old toy truck also, so befitting and complimenting my truck with my cards in it. In case my photo is not in color this week, the jar is painted red with burlap fabric wrapped around it with a wooden tag along with beautiful red berries on stems or small branches of greenery. Definitely Christmas related — and definitely adds to the decor on my counter.
Of course, I have odds and ends of antiques and collectibles (and furniture, as you already probably know) sitting all around my house and in most every room. I do live in an apartment so square footage is limited but with just me, I love to display as much of my special things as I can. Hard to dust and vacuum some days — but I just open one north window and let the wind blow the dust through my south windows (I’m kidding, of course, I wish it was that easy to keep house!). Once again, I am keeping something I just recently purchased because I have not ever seen a cute truck like this and it was just perfect size to hold my cards.
First of all, I want to remind everyone that collecting toys or anything else you like can be so much fun — expensive sometimes, too, but usually we can hunt for our different wants or “keepers” at shops as well as online, yard sales, auctions, etc. But we are lucky here in North Platte, as we do have several shops for antiquers to browse through and take a quick (or preferably a long) look to see what new or different items have been brought in. Fun part about a new shop in town, something is coming in on a daily basis and makes it even more fun for those who come in to “fluff” our booths and still take time to take a quick tour through the other booths as well. Once a collector/dealer, always a collector forever and ever. Sometimes we find something so cute and/or amazing (or have never seen another like it) we just have to have it — maybe down the line a ways, we may decide to sell or our kids will do it for us when we are done here on earth. Sorry kids — but I am one of those — hate to say it, but probably true.
Anyway, both are keepers for awhile. The Christmas decor was made and sold in the shop and there are so many other “made-by-hand” or unique handmade items by the owners of each booth. They sell my famous Howard Oil Products also. By the way, new stock items are coming in from Howard Oil company hopefully this week. It is a great product for all wooden items as well as polishes for metal and/or silver. More on that later.
With the fast approaching Christmas holidays, please take time to take a quick trip through the store — or a slow, long look — and say hello to the owners. They have a fun Facebook event every Friday evening at 7 p.m. right in the shop. They are always painting something or making something each week — and you can even see a finished product sometimes before the end of their half-hour live presentation, depending on what they are working on. Believe me, this couple is always busy improving a piece of furniture (like a dresser, for instance) which needs sprucing up. I used to shy away from painted furniture, but in today’s decorating schemes we are seeing more and more of the painted furniture with beautiful floral decals or whatever your imagination will allow. They are very talented and love what they are doing, and it shows in every thing they bring into the shop almost on a daily basis.
I do want to thank everyone of you who have either called me or texted me or messaged me on Facebook or online regarding a previous article I have written. It brings me joy and fulfillment by knowing someone is actually reading my articles — so thank you, and I pray everyone will be having a beautiful December and special Christmas holidays before the old year is out, and a new year is in. Have a good week — and please enjoy all the shops and stores in North Platte and surrounding area. Be careful out there and stay safe. God bless.
