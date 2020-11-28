Steele: Vintage items can make for great display pieces in homes

I am writing this late in the evening on Thanksgiving. There’s nothing like waiting until the last moment to get a job done — but sometimes, to be very honest, I have trouble deciding on a subject all week. However, some weeks I make a list every time I think of an item that might or could be interesting to the Telegraph readers. Tonight, however, my list was short so I started looking around at what was sitting on my kitchen counter next to my bookwork and decided to write a short column on one of my fun finds of a few weeks back.

The vintage green and black stake bed metal truck with metal wheels is probably from the 1930s or early 1940s. I have looked and looked online to find out more about it, but I am sorry to say I have not been able to find the exact maker or manufacturer of this particular toy. It looks a lot like a Wyandotte toy truck but when I look on their site, I cannot find this particular one. After several hours of looking a few weeks back, I just gave up. But tonight, as I walked by it, I thought it was time to write something about my little green truck. It is a keeper — so you metal toy truck enthusiasts out there, I am sorry but it is not for sale — yet, anyway. It looks so cute where it is in my home. I see it when I walk by my kitchen and I even decorated it with a cute centerpiece I recently purchased from CR Rustic Antique Mall here in North Platte. As you already know, that is where I have my antique booth, 413 N. Dewey St. They have lots of other antique dealers and so many handmade creations of all kinds. Always something different to see — almost every single day something new/old is being brought into someone’s booth to refresh it or replace something that was sold earlier in the week. When us dealers have a so-called “hole” somewhere in our booth, we know we sold something and need to replace it with another little goodie of some kind. Or we need to totally shake up the booth and rearrange it entirely.