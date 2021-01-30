Steele: Vintage valentines make for great collectibles

My special vintage valentine today has a message to give to anyone: “If you’ll be my Valentine, You’ll find it’s all ‘Smooth Sledding’ … so have a Heart!”
It is an action valentine and probably from the early 1940s. The little boy’s arm moves and also steers his sled while holding a heart in his hand. Again, this little valentine was made in the U.S. Probably given from one little friend to another at a school Valentine’s Day party where all the kids and the teacher would exchange their heartfelt paper hearts and sayings to friends.
If you happened to have read my column last week, you may have noticed that I am on the same subject material this week, but I really feel that we could stretch this special “day of the year” for a few more weeks until the actual day arrives. School children of all ages who were in a country or rural school house and taught by a single teacher (like I was) will remember very well how important these Valentine’s Day parties were to most of us. Special memories were made and most of us will always remember our first special valentines we may have received through the years from fellow students and friends. It is something that we will remember most of our lives, definitely one memory of fun and delight with smiles all around.
And today we are seeing that these little valentines — sometimes homemmade, sometimes purchased — given to friends and the teacher are becoming even more popular to collect. We will see many were made in the U.S., but Germany and England valentines are becoming a bit more valuable in today’s world also. Any with lace or moving parts seem to catch everyone’s eye for collecting purposes! Did you ever receive one with a lollipop attached? I am sure the lollipop was consumed almost immediately and it doesn’t devalue the card today if the lollipop is gone. A variety of valentines on the collectible and/or antique markets today seem to be holding their values quite well. In fact, when the more intricate and lacy hearts are found and still in good condition, the values seem to be rising a bit.
As I have mentioned before in earlier articles, you may want to put your collections into a photo album with acid free pages to help keep your special valentines in the best condition you can keep them. Also, an album makes it so much easier and more fun to look through this time of year and do a bit of reminiscing. Please do not forget to show your grandkids or great-grandkids or other family members what your valentines were like in your day.
When I walked through the shop — CR Rustic Antiques — the other day, I noticed that several dealers are ramping up their valentine decorations in their booths. It is so fun just to walk through and take a peek at how each booth may have decorated and what new or old items they have brought into the shop. Please remember to take a few moments when you are in North Platte shopping or visiting and look around at all the shops close by. Many of the dealers or owners have been out on buying trips through the winter months and are now bringing different merchandise into their stores and vamping up their own shops or rented booths (like myself). When the weather gets a bit nicer, I am planning on bringing in a few boxes of new/old items that I have started putting together these past few quieter months. I am definitely getting slower these days but just happy that I can keep doing what I love to do.
My most favorite thing to do, of course, is still look for items to purchase. Finding something different and awesome is definitely a sweet reward for those of us who do not know when to quit. There is always something out there that is going to catch your eye when “just browsing” a shop. Always listen to your heart and don’t let a good deal pass you by.
Sometimes with the internet and so many other ways to look for collectibles of all kinds today, we may have to be a bit more definite on what we really want to keep or sell — as far as being a dealer goes. Condition, color, material, originality and rarity are just a few of the many ways a collector or dealer must look at things when buying for ourselves or for reselling. Many of us keep an item until we find something that we like better, then we are willing to let go of a few special things in our own collections in order to be able to keep a few of the better ones. All depending on the wants and desires of the collectors themselves.
This collecting and reselling game can get quite hectic at times — and there is always a point where we need to take a step back and take a long look at what we really want to accomplish. Some collectors want to only buy certain items and do not vary from their guidelines, whereas others are instantly drawn to something different or very unusual but maybe not actually rare and definitely different than we may have seen in a long time. And that is great. We all want to find that one piece that no one else has found. And that is the name of the game we play: Seek and find a rare item to add to our collections.
How many of you have walked through a shop and found something similar to what your parents once had but you no longer know what happened to it? I think the trips through our local shops sometimes help us to remember things from the past and we can always ask other family members. Maybe they can remind us where that special something has gone or at least give us an idea where it might be.
Some people call it “junking” when looking for stuff. I like to call it “browsing” for those very special things that put a smile on our face or bring a memory to mind. Don’t ever be afraid to ask questions when you are in a shop. Sometimes the owners may have the answer you are looking for or maybe they will have to make a call to the dealer who owns a particular booth and ask them. Whatever the case, if you like a special item, do not hesitate to ask questions. And please remember these wise old words: “The time to buy an antique (or whatever) is when you see it.” The next time you come in to visit, that particular item may be gone. Have a great week and be safe, everyone.