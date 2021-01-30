Steele: Vintage valentines make for great collectibles

Sometimes with the internet and so many other ways to look for collectibles of all kinds today, we may have to be a bit more definite on what we really want to keep or sell — as far as being a dealer goes. Condition, color, material, originality and rarity are just a few of the many ways a collector or dealer must look at things when buying for ourselves or for reselling. Many of us keep an item until we find something that we like better, then we are willing to let go of a few special things in our own collections in order to be able to keep a few of the better ones. All depending on the wants and desires of the collectors themselves.

This collecting and reselling game can get quite hectic at times — and there is always a point where we need to take a step back and take a long look at what we really want to accomplish. Some collectors want to only buy certain items and do not vary from their guidelines, whereas others are instantly drawn to something different or very unusual but maybe not actually rare and definitely different than we may have seen in a long time. And that is great. We all want to find that one piece that no one else has found. And that is the name of the game we play: Seek and find a rare item to add to our collections.