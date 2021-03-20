Steele: Vintage vs. new: Decisions, decisions

The interesting part of my dilemma each week is “making a decision on what my subject will be for the next week’s article.” Sometimes I come up with an idea immediately after I write the last column — but many times, I am in a quandary trying to drum up more ideas. When I have a problem, I start walking through my apartment and trying to remember if and/or when I wrote an article on this or that — and it really makes me stop and think about it.

Then I grab my notebook with all my articles and quick thumb through it to see if I possibly have written a similar column on a particular subject. Not easy somedays, especially when I have had a long week already and feeling a bit tired. But the funny part about all of this “decision making,” it makes me really stop and think and flip through my notebook of columns and refresh me on what I have written on and have not written yet. Each week, I look around my apartment and decide what the subject should be next in line.

I am sure I have repeated myself many times as far as the photo goes or the subject, but I don’t believe I have ever duplicated my columns, as far as I can remember. I try very hard not to do that. But I am sure as I am aging fast — please don’t tell anybody — about my duplication problems setting in on me like a fast track train coming into the depot.