Steele: Vintage vs. new: Decisions, decisions

The interesting part of my dilemma each week is “making a decision on what my subject will be for the next week’s article.” Sometimes I come up with an idea immediately after I write the last column — but many times, I am in a quandary trying to drum up more ideas. When I have a problem, I start walking through my apartment and trying to remember if and/or when I wrote an article on this or that — and it really makes me stop and think about it.
Then I grab my notebook with all my articles and quick thumb through it to see if I possibly have written a similar column on a particular subject. Not easy somedays, especially when I have had a long week already and feeling a bit tired. But the funny part about all of this “decision making,” it makes me really stop and think and flip through my notebook of columns and refresh me on what I have written on and have not written yet. Each week, I look around my apartment and decide what the subject should be next in line.
I am sure I have repeated myself many times as far as the photo goes or the subject, but I don’t believe I have ever duplicated my columns, as far as I can remember. I try very hard not to do that. But I am sure as I am aging fast — please don’t tell anybody — about my duplication problems setting in on me like a fast track train coming into the depot.
Let’s get down to the fun stuff — I have had this basket for quite a spell. I’m not sure if I even want to take it to the shop. It is so fragile and I am in rather small quarters, maybe I need to let it go and take it to the shop at CR Rustics antique mall at 413 N. Dewey St. and put it in my booth. I put it in the shower the other day and rinsed the dust off very carefully. I let it dry — and then sprayed my Howard’s Orange Oil all over it, inside and out and even the fine vine-like handles. I have let it dry slowly and it helps to moisten the needles and so far, so good. No needles have broken on this particular basket. I wish I could date it. The quality of the weaving is amazing, indeed, and I feel like it was done a few decades ago — maybe several decades. So hard sometimes to tell the age on something. It drives me crazy trying to figure out the info on some of my better items. I want to provide the best information that I possibly can, but over the many years I have been in this crazy business of antiques, I am sure I have made some big errors of information along the way.
Anyway, I was just thinking about the person who made this one particular basket — the skill and nimble fingers she/he had are amazing. When you think of the time involved and even one piece happens to break, then you pull that pine needle out and start with another one. I would never have the patience for this particular skill of basket weaving. I get upset when I hit the wrong key on the keyboard and have to use auto fill in when I do make an error. That does come in very handy for this old girl — I won’t even say how many times it self-corrects my spelling on things or just plain hitting the wrong key. Modern day science and technology are amazing, and saves me lots of time in correction hours.
We can tell what the use might be for this particular shaped basket by just looking at it. While others it may take a good imagination as to why it was made and/or for what particular job in mind. Many are made for berry picking but usually they have a single handle. Many have lids — this one does not so they are not worried about whatever they put in it to get out on its own or not worried about something getting into it without them seeing it — like insects and such. I don’t believe it was made for rice, the handles are too fragile. Maybe they thought this particular basket would just be a pretty addition to someone’s table or hutch. The bottom of the basket is very sturdy, however, so maybe you just were very careful how you carried it while filling it with the goodies.
If I keep it — which I probably will not — I would use it for display for maybe silk flowers as a centerpiece which would be a welcoming addition to any dining room table for any type of style or design. Or by putting a small dish (or jar) to hold water for fresh flowers it would work for a large bouquet as well. I always feel that whoever next will be the owner, they will come up with a much better design or use for it than I ever could. I have too much stuff sometimes (I have been told a few times through the years!) and I just need to start letting go of some of my “special” items.
It is funny in a way what we all like to collect — and, I have been told by many people that they are not collectors in any way until we start talking about how they decorate their homes. Then the real story starts to unfold. It is amazing how people got started collecting what they do today. I love to hear the stories. Amazing ideas of what others love to find, too. Throughout the pandemic months, I have talked with several people by phone and online about what they need to sell or asking “what is it?” questions or just simply what something may be worth — dollar-wise as well as sentimental-wise if it happens to be a family item passed down from one generation to another. But then, something happens — there is not another family member left who can take it and keep the heirloom surrounded with love any longer — and they are forced to sell it to pay expenses or no one has the space any longer. We all have to make decisions sometime in our lives — it will be our turn or already has been our turn many years ago to make some of those decisions.
Don’t be afraid to ask questions: What is it? What is it Worth? What was it meant to do? Or maybe even the question, now what do I do with it? Hard questions sometimes but we all have to face it sometime. And that is one of the many reasons I have my antique classes. My “What’s It Worth?” classes are from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Good Life on the Bricks restaurant on their enclosed patio area on Tuesday afternoons. You may come early to eat or eat during the class — whichever way fits your schedule better. Would love to have you and please be sure to bring one item for us to talk about and explain a bit more about it, if I can. But I hope you will bring your story along with it also — because that is the real reason I do this. If I can help you identify it regarding age made as well as where it may have come from, then I have accomplished my mission and makes us both feel good. And if I cannot identify on the spot, then I take a photo of it and will research it during the week and bring back more info about it the next week.
Enough about my classes. I just want everyone to enjoy the downtown area of North Platte again. It is amazingly beautiful and I can hardly wait until the planters are filled with trees and flowers, and the benches are full with people visiting with each other when the weather cooperates. So many fun stores downtown and in the North Platte area that we all need to visit and participate as much as we can. Lots of hours and work have been involved installing our brick street and commemoration of our UP Railroad town and district. I miss the Depot — we all miss the Depot — but we will help remind our children and future generations what was once here and rebuild the character as much as we can with what we have to offer.
I am wishing nice weather for our spring and summer (and fall, too), but let’s take one season at a time and enjoy it thoroughly. Come on down and walk the bricks on Dewey and see what is going on in our fine town. Enjoy it together. Have a nice week and I hope we see you on the streets visiting our local shops and/or at my classes on Tuesdays. You may call me for further info at 308-530-4572.
Thank you for your time, and be safe out there everyone. God bless.