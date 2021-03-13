Steele: Well-loved treasures

One more thing about my little wrought iron chair: Some of these could be called a “sample” as well, a sample of the bigger sets being sold for adults. The general stores back then would have small samples (which sometimes today we call ‘child’s) for people to see and then they would order the adult size wrought iron chairs and table sets by catalog. Some of the many items we collect today may not be a child’s toy or item at all, but instead it would be a “sample” size. Then you would order the larger size (adult size) for actual use in your home.

It is kind of funny in one way. Many stores are going online now, so you see a photo of something, order it online, wait just a few days and it will be shipped by FedEX or other means of transportation ASAP. Some of our big bulk store items are by order only so they don’t take up so much floor space in a shop. Guess that is another way of doing business today, and yet it reminds you of the “good old days” way of ordering also. But now, with the semis on the interstates and railroads, etc., you usually get your orders much quicker than from yesteryear by covered wagons.