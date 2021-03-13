Steele: Well-loved treasures

Each week, as most of you reading this already know, I start thinking about my next article right after I finish the one for the present week’s Telegraph — and so it has been for over 28 years or so. Sometimes I wonder where and how I have come up with so many subjects for my columns, and then I start looking through my little apartment and the hundreds of photos I have taken through the years, and somehow, someway I come up with another memory of mine to write about.
Thank goodness for photos — and now we have an easier process for taking photos, saving photos to computers and editing when necessary. It all makes my job much easier each week. In fact, I still have so many subject ideas that I sometimes have a hard time choosing. But I hope you have enjoyed my columns the years and I pray I will be able to continue to write them, as it seems each one is now taking a bit longer and a whole lot more concentration for the “old gal” to type it out and feel good about it all at the same time.
This week, I was just taking a quick little tour through my apartment and thought it had been a while since I wrote about my cute little wrought iron chair and my vintage “clown” teddy bear. And then I put an addition beside them in my front door hallway — the gallon crock advertising jug that has had a sad history, but someone saved it even though it has been “broken.” It doesn’t have just a small chip or two, it’s absolutely chunked out on the neck of the jug and spout area. But the advertising on the jug is very evident and I was pleased about that. “Salt Lake Drug. Co., Wholesale Druggists, Salt Lake City, Utah” printed in cobalt blue lettering very plainly for all to see. I even went online to see if by chance I would find more items for sale with similar advertising. Needless to say, I did not find much — but later I will try again on just the history of the company itself. And that, my friends, is why I am in the business that I am. One question, find the answer and that leads to other questions — and so on and so on.
Because of the condition of the advertising crock jug, of course, it is probably not worth much, but to me it was still a part of history and a fun bit of history for decorating my home. And of course, please note my little “clown” teddy bear — finely stitched and oh, so cute. It is still in pretty good condition with “mohair” in especially good condition. It’s probably from the 1920s, maybe a bit later — but again he fit just perfectly on my child’s little wrought iron ice cream parlor chair. I love them together. Some would call them another dust collector, I just call them another little fun thing I treasure and would like to keep for a bit longer and also maybe dig a bit deeper for more information about them before taking them to the shop for sale (if ever in my lifetime).
I do believe that teddy bears — new or old — are still one of the most loved toys ever made for a small child (and old ladies like myself). I have several still packed away, sad to say, but I just don’t have the room to display them like I would want to. Maybe someday.
Anyway, I just wanted to write about my little wrought iron child’s chair. I wish I could find a table to go with it. Maybe someday. I love my bears and they will be eventually passed down to my great grandchildren when they get old enough to take care of them, and more will be on the way in a few years too. I want them to learn a bit more about them as they are handed down and I want them to love them as much as I do.
One more thing about my little wrought iron chair: Some of these could be called a “sample” as well, a sample of the bigger sets being sold for adults. The general stores back then would have small samples (which sometimes today we call ‘child’s) for people to see and then they would order the adult size wrought iron chairs and table sets by catalog. Some of the many items we collect today may not be a child’s toy or item at all, but instead it would be a “sample” size. Then you would order the larger size (adult size) for actual use in your home.
It is kind of funny in one way. Many stores are going online now, so you see a photo of something, order it online, wait just a few days and it will be shipped by FedEX or other means of transportation ASAP. Some of our big bulk store items are by order only so they don’t take up so much floor space in a shop. Guess that is another way of doing business today, and yet it reminds you of the “good old days” way of ordering also. But now, with the semis on the interstates and railroads, etc., you usually get your orders much quicker than from yesteryear by covered wagons.
Just a quick reminder that my “What’s It Worth” antique classes are going great guns. I am having anywhere from 19 to 22 people a week and I am all excited. So many pretty and wonderful items being brought in for me to evaluate and find out more info for the owners. We are having a good time and being downtown on the Bricks at the Good Life restaurant on their patio area, we are close by so you can take a quick tour through the other shops as well. Please take a swing through the CR Rustics antique shop at 413 N. Dewey St. I have a small booth in there also. There are lots of beautiful homemade items as well as lots of vintage treasures as well as true antiques. And more shops open throughout North Platte. Take time to spend an afternoon at my class — 1:30 to 4 p.m. on at the Good Life. Please bring one item for appraisal ($5 fee). Then take a walk downtown to see all the other shops open now for business and getting ready for a busy and fun spring/summer season in North Platte. You are welcome to call me at 308-530-4572 if you have questions regarding my classes.