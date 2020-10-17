Steele: Why I do what I do?

We used to think when you stripped a piece of furniture that it could lower the value of the item. It depends on what the item is, but in most instances, if the refinishing is done correctly it increases the value rather smartly and will make it look nicer sitting in your home as well. As most of you already know, we have various ways to correct dryness of furniture and how to take care of scratches or scrapes — and that is when I remind you that I am selling Howard Oil Products in the new shop in town also. Several new oil products have been made for certain projects. Please come into CR Rustic and see what I have for sprucing up your dried out furniture or special projects — something for just about anything any more. And that is great. why not spruce up what you already have and make it stay in the family a bit longer or get it ready to pass on to the younger set of the family or friends?