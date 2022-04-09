Study: Some youth turn to vapes in response to stress

A survey released last month showed some young people are turning to e-cigarettes in response to stress, without regard to negative, long-term consequences.

Nationwide, 11.3% of high school and 2.8% of middle school respondents reported current e-cigarette use (within the previous 30 days). The 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey was conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The reasons given most often for vaping, were to deal with anxiety, stress or depression, or to get a nicotine buzz.

However, “over time, the buzz lessens, while nicotine cravings may intensify,” according to a statement released by Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County Coalition based in North Platte. “Of added concern, is that nicotine affects brain development and often makes depression worse. That highlights the need to find other, healthy, outlets to reduce stress and anxiety.”

Flavorings are another big draw for children and teens. Almost 85% of current users in the survey said they used flavored products. The most commonly used devices were Puff Bar (26.8%), Vuse (10.5%) and SMOK (8.6%). JUUL, once the most popular brand with young people, has largely fallen out of favor since February 2020. That is when the FDA banned all flavorings except tobacco and menthol in pre-filled pod devices such as JUUL.

The FDA web site indicates that the 2021 survey was conducted online and cannot be compared with results of earlier surveys, which were primarily conducted in the classroom.

Young people who are struggling with nicotine addiction can get help by texting “DitchVape” to 88709, a service of Truth Initiative, a non-profit advocacy organization.