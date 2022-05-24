Sweet Saloon pre-orders to begin June 7

Pre-orders can be placed for Sweet Saloon sticky buns beginning June 7.

The Sweet Saloon is a fundraiser for the North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team. It’s hosted each year at the McDaid Activities Center in conjunction with NEBRASKAland Days, the official state celebration.

Athletes, coaches and volunteers spend days making “melt-in-your-mouth” sticky buns, the proceeds from which go toward NPCC volleyball scholarships.

“We are excited to be able to do Sweet Saloon this year,” said Alexa McCall, Knights head volleyball coach. “The community support that the volleyball program receives through this fundraiser is always amazing, and we are very thankful. It is a fun time for the girls to be out in the community and learn about North Platte. We would like to extend a special thank you to Hiland Dairy for donating products to help us and also to the pickup locations for working with us as well.”

The event is June 14 to 16, but it’s recommended that orders be called in or placed online ahead of time to ensure rolls are available. Pre-orders can be made at mpcc.edu/SweetSaloon and 308-535-3696 up until noon the day before rolls are needed.

The cost is $20 per dozen. Half dozen orders will also be accepted.

The sticky buns can be picked up at McDaid Elementary, the Do-It Center, Westfield Pharmacy, Sports Shoppe and the Welcome Center on NPCC’s South Campus.

A delivery option is also available with a $5 fee for those who order a minimum of two dozen rolls.