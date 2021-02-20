Wyatt Halstead, the manager from the Fourth Street Taco John’s, left, and J.D. Szwanek, manager of the south side Taco John’s, right, present a check for $6,477.63 to Dalene Skates, executive director for the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity. Each year Taco John’s selects a local nonprofit organization to receive a portion of proceeds from the Nachos Navidad sales during the entire month of December.
Taco John’s donates to Habitat for Humanity
- Telegraph staff reports
