 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taco John’s donates to Habitat for Humanity
0 comments

Taco John’s donates to Habitat for Humanity

  • 0
Taco John’s donates to Habitat for Humanity

Wyatt Halstead, the manager from the Fourth Street Taco John’s, left, and J.D. Szwanek, manager of the south side Taco John’s, right, present a check for $6,477.63 to Dalene Skates, executive director for the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity. Each year Taco John’s selects a local nonprofit organization to receive a portion of proceeds from the Nachos Navidad sales during the entire month of December.

 Courtesy photo

Wyatt Halstead, the manager from the Fourth Street Taco John’s, left, and J.D. Szwanek, manager of the south side Taco John’s, right, present a check for $6,477.63 to Dalene Skates, executive director for the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity. Each year Taco John’s selects a local nonprofit organization to receive a portion of proceeds from the Nachos Navidad sales during the entire month of December.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News