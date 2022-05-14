 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Telegraph area Dean's and President's Lists: May 15

Chadron State College

CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced that 346 students met requirements for the Dean’s List for spring 2022 by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Hometowns listed reflect the student’s preferred home address.

Ainsworth

Mackenzie Kovar.

Anselmo

Olivia Bryant.

Arthur

Piper deBeauclair.

Beaver City

Anna Fisher.

Brady

Tad Grasz.

Dunning

Bryan Zutavern.

Eustis

Amber Lange.

Farnam

Allie Portenier.

Gothenburg

Jamie Graff, Conner Baker, Samuel Aden.

Hershey

Chanda Cooper, Shayla McConnell.

Indianola

Alyssa Springer.

Lewellen

Kara Barnhart.

Lisco

Zachery Evans.

Madrid

Quinn Koop.

Maywood

Hope Stone.

McCook

Kaleb Taylor.

Merriman

Abigayle Donner, Collin Sanders.

Mullen

Haley Jones.

North Platte

Emily Evans, Seth Simants, Ashley Tolstedt, Jordynn Simpson, Kelsey Dailey, Kirby Corfield.

Ogallala

Makayla Denbo, Jordan Orr.

Oshkosh

Amanda Schwartzkopf, Maddison Christiansen, Celestina Dean.

Overton

Dusti Kiger.

Paxton

Eben Rosentrater.

Sargent

Karina Kitt.

Seneca

Mollie Finney.

Sutherland

Colten Storer.

Trenton

Samantha Carfield.

Tryon

Aubrey Schultis.

Valentine

Brennann Jackson, Summer Mayhew, Trinity Shipley, Amos Utecht.

Wallace

Jerad Phillips.

Wood Lake

Treyvin Schlueter.

Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Noah Nicklas, a freshman biology major from Curtis, was among over 620 Bob Jones University students named to the spring 2022 President’s List.

The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

