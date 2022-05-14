Telegraph area Dean's and President's Lists: May 15

Chadron State College
CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced that 346 students met requirements for the Dean’s List for spring 2022 by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Hometowns listed reflect the student’s preferred home address.
Ainsworth
Mackenzie Kovar.
Anselmo
Olivia Bryant.
Arthur
Piper deBeauclair.
Beaver City
Anna Fisher.
Brady
Tad Grasz.
People are also reading…
Dunning
Bryan Zutavern.
Eustis
Amber Lange.
Farnam
Allie Portenier.
Gothenburg
Jamie Graff, Conner Baker, Samuel Aden.
Hershey
Chanda Cooper, Shayla McConnell.
Indianola
Alyssa Springer.
Lewellen
Kara Barnhart.
Lisco
Zachery Evans.
Madrid
Quinn Koop.
Maywood
Hope Stone.
McCook
Kaleb Taylor.
Merriman
Abigayle Donner, Collin Sanders.
Mullen
Haley Jones.
North Platte
Emily Evans, Seth Simants, Ashley Tolstedt, Jordynn Simpson, Kelsey Dailey, Kirby Corfield.
Ogallala
Makayla Denbo, Jordan Orr.
Oshkosh
Amanda Schwartzkopf, Maddison Christiansen, Celestina Dean.
Overton
Dusti Kiger.
Paxton
Eben Rosentrater.
Sargent
Karina Kitt.
Seneca
Mollie Finney.
Sutherland
Colten Storer.
Trenton
Samantha Carfield.
Tryon
Aubrey Schultis.
Valentine
Brennann Jackson, Summer Mayhew, Trinity Shipley, Amos Utecht.
Wallace
Jerad Phillips.
Wood Lake
Treyvin Schlueter.
Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Noah Nicklas, a freshman biology major from Curtis, was among over 620 Bob Jones University students named to the spring 2022 President’s List.
The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.