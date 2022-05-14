Telegraph area Dean's and President's Lists: May 15

Chadron State College

CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced that 346 students met requirements for the Dean’s List for spring 2022 by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Hometowns listed reflect the student’s preferred home address.