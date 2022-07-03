Telegraph area Dean's Lists: July 3

University of Nebraska Medical Center

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2022 Dean’s List for students enrolled in programs of nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.

The list of area honorees from the various colleges is:

Anselmo

Jesica Spanel.

Benkelman

Madison Lambley.

Broken Bow

Ellie Wells, Kesha DeGroff.

Champion

Kadyn Milner.

Cozad

Aaliyah Wilkins.

Elwood

Manon Martin.

Elwood

Lindsay Schutz.

Gothenburg

Natalie Kennicutt.

Grant

Hailey Snyder.

Imperial

Sarah Allen.

McCook

Megan Edwards.

North Platte

Isabel Roberg, Karsyn Buttler.

Ogallala

Brittan Hoppens.

Trenton

Kyleigh Scott.

Des Moines Area Community College

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Spring Semester Dean’s List, which includes Danielle Nolde of Ogallala.

Simpson College

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Brad Swanson of North Platte has been named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Simpson College.

Wheaton College

WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Ryan Sorenson of North Platte was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.