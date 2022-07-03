Telegraph area Dean's Lists: July 3

University of Nebraska Medical Center
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2022 Dean’s List for students enrolled in programs of nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
The list of area honorees from the various colleges is:
Anselmo
Jesica Spanel.
Benkelman
Madison Lambley.
Broken Bow
Ellie Wells, Kesha DeGroff.
Champion
Kadyn Milner.
Cozad
Aaliyah Wilkins.
Elwood
Manon Martin.
People are also reading…
Elwood
Lindsay Schutz.
Gothenburg
Natalie Kennicutt.
Grant
Hailey Snyder.
Imperial
Sarah Allen.
McCook
Megan Edwards.
North Platte
Isabel Roberg, Karsyn Buttler.
Ogallala
Brittan Hoppens.
Trenton
Kyleigh Scott.
Des Moines Area Community College
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Spring Semester Dean’s List, which includes Danielle Nolde of Ogallala.
Simpson College
INDIANOLA, Iowa — Brad Swanson of North Platte has been named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Simpson College.
Wheaton College
WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Ryan Sorenson of North Platte was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.