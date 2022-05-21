Telegraph area Dean's Lists: May 22

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
CURTIS — Academic honors for students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture were announced for the Spring Semester.
Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the academic designations. The Dean’s List honors are for students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester. Those on Honor Roll earn a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.
Area Dean’s List honorees:
Big Springs
Tanner Ostrander.
Maywood
Makayla Huddleston.
Area Dean’s Honor Roll honorees:
Benkelman
Kirstin Cawthra.
People are also reading…
Brule
Alexis Digrigoli.
Callaway
Brandi Coons.
Cozad
Trevor Schneider.
Elwood
Cauy Bennett.
Hershey
William Huebner.
Gothenburg
Annie Bassett, Kyra Hearn.
Maxwell
Hayley Yost.
McCook
Shelby Kofler.
Mullen
Alexis Rice.
North Platte
Carli Anderson, Delaney McClanahan.
Sutherland
James Lee.
Peru State College
PERU — Peru State College has announced its President’s and Dean’s List for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.
Students representing Nebraska, 28 other states, Puerto Rico and five foreign countries were on the lists.
Area honorees are as follows:
Arthur
Gracie Wenzel.
Broken Bow
Blake Denson.
Chappell
Grace Greenwood.
Hershey
Kaitlyn Kivett, Carly Sexson.
Indianola
Alyse Foster.
North Platte
Michelle Sachtjen.
Stapleton
Jakob Trosper.
Valentine
Crystal Homan.