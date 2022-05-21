Telegraph area Dean's Lists: May 22

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

CURTIS — Academic honors for students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture were announced for the Spring Semester.

Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the academic designations. The Dean’s List honors are for students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester. Those on Honor Roll earn a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.

Area Dean’s List honorees:

Big Springs

Tanner Ostrander.

Maywood

Makayla Huddleston.

Area Dean’s Honor Roll honorees:

Benkelman

Kirstin Cawthra.

Brule

Alexis Digrigoli.

Callaway

Brandi Coons.

Cozad

Trevor Schneider.

Elwood

Cauy Bennett.

Hershey

William Huebner.

Gothenburg

Annie Bassett, Kyra Hearn.

Maxwell

Hayley Yost.

McCook

Shelby Kofler.

Mullen

Alexis Rice.

North Platte

Carli Anderson, Delaney McClanahan.

Sutherland

James Lee.

Peru State College

PERU — Peru State College has announced its President’s and Dean’s List for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.

Students representing Nebraska, 28 other states, Puerto Rico and five foreign countries were on the lists.

Area honorees are as follows:

Arthur

Gracie Wenzel.

Broken Bow

Blake Denson.

Chappell

Grace Greenwood.

Hershey

Kaitlyn Kivett, Carly Sexson.

Indianola

Alyse Foster.

North Platte

Michelle Sachtjen.

Stapleton

Jakob Trosper.

Valentine

Crystal Homan.