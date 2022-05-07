Telegraph area Dean's Lists: May 8

University of Nebraska-Lincoln
LINCOLN — Eighty-two University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will be recognized as Chancellor’s Scholars during the undergraduate commencement ceremony Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Chancellor’s Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere.
Following is a list of area Chancellor’s Scholars by hometown.
McCook
David James Brewster
North Platte
Ethan Patrick Ramsey.
Ogallala
Mikah Krystianna Regina Hoppens.
Amanda Jo Most.