Telegraph area Dean's Lists: May 8

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN — Eighty-two University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will be recognized as Chancellor’s Scholars during the undergraduate commencement ceremony Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Chancellor’s Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere.

Following is a list of area Chancellor’s Scholars by hometown.

McCook

David James Brewster

North Platte

Ethan Patrick Ramsey.

Ogallala

Mikah Krystianna Regina Hoppens.

Amanda Jo Most.

