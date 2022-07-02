Telegraph area graduates: July 3

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

CURTIS — The Class of 2022 of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis represented graduates from December and May, said Larry Gossen, NCTA dean.

Graduates with an asterisk next to their name graduated Cum Laude. Graduates with two asterisks graduated Magna Cum Laude.

The list of area graduates is:

Brady

Renee Assels.

Culbertson

Isabelle Beasley.

Dunning

Brooklyn Leach.

Gothenburg

Annie Bassett*, Peter Peterson.

Hershey

William Huebner*.

Lexington

Vanessa Herrera.

Maxwell

Elizabeth Madsen.

McCook

Trey Barnhart, Kamren Sitzman.

North Platte

Carli Anderson*.

Ogallala

Charli Apple.

Sutherland

James Lee**.

South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State has announced that Caleb M. Parsons of North Platte has graduated following the spring 2022 semester.

St. Cloud State University

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Taylor Chitwood of North Platte graduated from St. Cloud State University along with more than 1,132 students during the spring semester 2022.