Telegraph area graduates: July 3

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
CURTIS — The Class of 2022 of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis represented graduates from December and May, said Larry Gossen, NCTA dean.
Graduates with an asterisk next to their name graduated Cum Laude. Graduates with two asterisks graduated Magna Cum Laude.
The list of area graduates is:
Brady
Renee Assels.
Culbertson
Isabelle Beasley.
Dunning
Brooklyn Leach.
Gothenburg
Annie Bassett*, Peter Peterson.
Hershey
William Huebner*.
Lexington
Vanessa Herrera.
Maxwell
Elizabeth Madsen.
McCook
Trey Barnhart, Kamren Sitzman.
North Platte
Carli Anderson*.
Ogallala
Charli Apple.
Sutherland
James Lee**.
South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State has announced that Caleb M. Parsons of North Platte has graduated following the spring 2022 semester.
St. Cloud State University
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Taylor Chitwood of North Platte graduated from St. Cloud State University along with more than 1,132 students during the spring semester 2022.