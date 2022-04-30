Telegraph area graduates: May 1

North Platte Community College
North Platte Community College has released its list of graduates for the 2021-22 academic year.
Nursing students will be honored during a pinning and commencement ceremony at 12:30 p.m. May 13 in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on the North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte.
The rest of the students will be recognized during the general commencement ceremony at 3 p.m. in the gym.
Both ceremonies are free and open to the public. Livestreams can be found at npccknights.com/watch_live.
The list of graduates is as follows:
Associate of Arts Degree
Brady
Kate Axthelm.
Callaway
Delanie Pinkerton.
People are also reading…
Curtis
Eric Storm.
Dunning
Kenna Rogers.
Gothenburg
Trevor Galas, Austin Macek.
Grant
Isabella Fraizer.
Hershey
Katelyn Campbell.
Humphrey
Allie Schneider.
Imperial
Johnathan Chavira.
Juniata
Aaron Melvin.
Mullen
Kaitlyn Crowe.
North Platte
Angela Blaesi, Justin Jorgensen, Kobe Lawrence, Cooper McIntosh, Ryan McQuillin, Christian Ramos, Shelby Rathbun, Joshua Stoner, Shyanne Waltemath, Andrew Weitzel.
Oshkosh
Catherine Seibel.
Paxton
Hayley Hebblethwaite.
Sidney
Janay Brauer.
Stapleton
Ashton Apperson.
Sutherland
Payton Hoatson.
Wallace
Haley Lundvall.
Colorado
Colorado Springs
Diamond Moore-Heath.
Firestone
Jayden Horner.
Canada
Calgary
Jenny Singer.
Belarus
Minsk
German Plotnikov.
Associate of General Studies Degree
Bellevue
Nico Felici.
Imperial
Tiffany Allen, Stephanie Ambrosek.
North Platte
Amanda Robison.
Colorado
Fort Collins
Adriana Dieter.
Lochbuie
Lacie Sanborn.
Westminster
Emily Sanborn.
New Mexico
Laguna
Shaylyn Smith.
Texas
Austin
Donajia Buirst.
Cleveland
Jevarrick Butler.
Mesquite
Kayla Pope.
Bosnia
Sarajevo
Timur Krupalija.
Ukraine
Cherkasy
Denys Bachurin.
Associate of Science Degree
Brady
Kate Axthelm, Elizabeth Sitorius-Johnson, Kathy Welte.
Broken Bow
Stephanie McIntosh, Madison Neely, Molly Staples, Natalie Trumbull.
Callaway
Hagen Ell, Delanie Pinkerton.
Curtis
Shannon Gudaitis.
Eustis
Katelynn Bartell.
Gothenburg
Austin Macek, Savannah Ostendorf.
Hay Springs
Clayton Vahrenkamp.
Hayes Center
Avery Johnson.
Hershey
Benjamin Fischer, Josephine Miller.
Holdrege
Angela Villegas.
Humphrey
Allie Schneider.
Lamar
Sergio Alarcon.
Lexington
Judith Andrade-Corral.
Maxwell
Hayley Yost.
Maywood
Dylan Davis.
McCook
Trenton Emmons.
North Platte
Autumn Brinker, Bobbi Brannan, Logan Carlson, Makenzie Dahlgren, Olivia Davis, Brittney Detty, Ashley Dye, Elizabeth Empfield, Christopher Frederick, Alexander Fourtner, Abigail Franzen, Isaac Goff, Cristal Gonzalez, Ashton Grund, Codi Guerrieri, Madison Heinzen, Makenzi Humphrey, Josie Keck, Darcey Lindsey, Madison Merritt, Alyssa Moerke, Brooke Schilke, Jerome Seck, Julie Slattery, Emily Smith, Maci Sorge, Joshua Stoner, Kelsey Thomas, Elizabeth Winkler.
Ogallala
Chantel-Rae Gorham.
Paxton
Jesus Juarez Mendez.
Sidney
Nathan Wamsley, Sarah Wamsley.
Stapleton
Alissa Apperson, Benjamin Baumgartner.
Sutherland
Maverick Naughtin.
Wallace
Madisen Messersmith.
Colorado
Byers
Olivia Perez.
Fort Collins
Adriana Dieter.
Florida
Saint Petersburg
Jada Ballard.
Texas
Paris
Trevon Dennis.
Utah
Richfield
Jordyn Moon.
Wyoming
Cheyenne
Chase Barthel.
Italy
Rome
Tommaso Mostarda.
Ukraine
Kyiv
Slavomyr Marchenko.
Associate Degree of Nursing
Benkelman
Nicole Rauch.
Callaway
Alexis Springer.
Elsie
Jessica Williams.
Gothenburg
Brittany Masters.
Hershey
Sara Hubbard.
Maxwell
Emily Collins.
McCook
Brandi White.
North Platte
Karen Anthony, Andrea Clouatre, Jalissa Falcon, Della McDole, Scarlett Mijares, Stephanie Owino, Emma Schrotberger, Kelsie Trosper, Braidyn Vierra, Kaylee Yonkers.
Ogallala
Katie Epps, Bryon Purdy, Caroline Swoboda.
Stapleton
Morgan Klosen, DeLynn Kay Myers.
Stratton
Shelly Wallace.
Associate of Applied Science Degree
Auto Body Technology:
North Platte
Tristan Ragland.
Colorado
Walsh
Kevin Rodriguez.
Automotive Technology:
Alda
Brock Butler.
North Platte
Jared Magpali, Dylan Woody.
Building Construction Technology:
Big Springs
Matthew McClung.
Lexington
Selegna Harvey.
North Platte
Dolan Branch, David Cudzilo, Derrek Ramos, Benjamin Steele.
Business:
Brady
Kyle Mull.
Eddyville
Dustin Myers.
Gurley
David George.
Hershey
Courtney Grandy.
Lincoln
Angela Barry, Kathryn Reyes.
North Platte
Tiffany Kirkpatrick-Rose, Jordan Lea, Mikaela Medina, Faith Correll.
Ogallala
Gigi Berol.
Osceola
Cael Lundstrom.
Sutherland
Debra Stout.
Valentine
Rebecca Childers, Chari Tiedje.
Wilber
Jennifer King.
Dental Assisting:
North Platte
Vanessa Heins, Ashley Murphy.
Colorado
Paoli
Emily Trejo.
Diesel Technology:
Champion
Sebastian Sis.
McCook
Jacob Mockry.
North Platte
Treyton Mayo.
Sutherland
Tyler Taylor.
Electrical Automation Control:
McCook
Nicholas Ralston.
Electrical Technology:
Callaway
Chase Ell, Carson Mason.
Lexington
Ivan Campos-Sandoval.
McCook
Kallen Feikert, Luke Maris.
North Platte
Tyler Galvan, Scott Mustion, Carter Snyder, Colby Thompson.
Oxford
Trent Krejdl.
Palmer
Logan Vogel.
Scottsbluff
Brett Hill.
Kansas
Hoisington
Conner Mooney.
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology:
Brady
Hunter Lovitt.
North Platte
Theodore Gilbert, Landon Klasna, Zachary Kline, Cody Matthews.
Trenton
Remington Hodges.
Wallace
Tanner Finley.
Information Technology:
North Platte
Georgia Flanders, Patrick Stickelman.
Thedford
Jared Inman.
Medical Laboratory Technician:
Arnold
Maricela Melendez.
Gothenburg
Hailey Sabin.
Kearney
Molly Walker.
Venango
Cassidy Aerni.
Wellfleet
Mariah Schneider.
Welding Technology:
Cozad
Christian Smith.
Grant
Timothy Ledford.
Diplomas
Auto Body Technology:
Bridgeport
Kyle Lussetto.
David City
Daven Harrington.
Grant
James Wright.
North Platte
Aaron Brott, Anthony Decent, Malakai Piel, Gabriel Ramos.
Weeping Water
Nathanael Harder.
Automotive Technology:
Hershey
Zachary Burkert.
Johnson
David Speckmann.
North Platte
Matthew Elsten, Travis Miller, Jason Sullivan.
Thedford
Connor Burns.
Building Construction Technology:
North Platte
Kaden Hanner.
Sargent
Lathyn Collins.
Business Office Technology:
Sutherland
Debra Stout.
Dental Assisting:
Brady
Trinity Christophersen.
Maxwell
Tatjana Dragoner, Arisa Mackey.
North Platte
Jayden Leal, Sumar Mathews, Abril Mendoza, Katie Piper, Patience Roebuck.
Diesel Technology:
Arnold
Hunter Weinman.
Ashby
Kobee Olson.
Brule
Josiah Spencer.
North Platte
John Patterson.
Kansas
Smith Center
Kenneth Wagner.
Electrical Technology:
North Platte
Hunter Deeds, Casey Peterson.
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology:
Hayes Center
Logan Littrel.
North Platte
Aiden Mann, Samuel Musselman.
Ogallala
Jose Duran.
Practical Nursing:
Bartley
Brooke Hoffmann.
Benkelman
Nicole Sutton.
Cozad
Kali Meester, Heather Smith.
Grant
Kayla Prosser.
Maxwell
Brianna Rico, Keri Sorge.
North Platte
Ann Marie Baker, McKenna Foster, Nikki Martens, Krystal Meyers, Joseph Polasek, Danneeka Pyzer, Jori Rogers, Rickie Sellers.
Ogallala
Haley Brady, Savanah Tille.
Paxton
Kaylie Carlyle.
Stratton
Elianna Sandberg.
Valentine
Allexa Reichert.
Wallace
Ansley Wood.
Colorado
Julesburg
Keli Heath.
Welding Technology:
Brady
Cauy Golter.
Eustis
D’Angelo Phroper.
North Platte
Trevor Young.
Certificates
Accounting:
North Platte
Alexander Fourtner, Blaze Walker.
Air Conditioning:
North Platte
Aiden Mann.
Automotive Technology:
Broken Bow
Tristan Butler.
Basic Engine and Electrical:
Arnold
Hunter Weinman.
Business Administration:
North Platte
Aspen Painter.
Ukraine
Kyiv
Slavomyr Marchenko.
Customization and Restoration:
Wakefield
Jacob Dorcey.
Furnace:
North Platte
Aiden Mann.
Heat Pump:
North Platte
Aiden Mann.
Medical Billing and Coding:
Brewster
Courtney Rooney.
Medical Documentation Specialist:
Sutherland
Debra Stout.
Multimedia Design:
North Platte
Jaden King, MacGregor O’Brien.
PC Support:
McCook
Trenton Emmons.
Power Train:
Arnold
Hunter Weinman.
Print Design:
North Platte
Brendan Delany, Jaden King.
McCook Community College
McCook Community College has released its list of graduates for the 2021-22 academic year.
The following students will be recognized during a commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. May 13 in the Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center in McCook.
Those unable to attend the ceremony in person can watch a livestream at mccindians.com/watchlive.
The list of graduates is as follows:
Associate of Applied Science
Business:
Arcadia
Jentri Hurlburt.
Cambridge
Quade Potter.
Hayes Center
Cindy Howard.
Indianola
Cayleigh McConville.
McCook
Denver Holdcroft.
Stapleton
Andrea Meyer.
Trenton
Kaylin Martin.
North Dakota
New England
Nicklaus Rettinger.
Early Childhood Education:
Bartley
Kylea Stritt.
Emergency Medical Services:
McCook
Tristen Davis, Christopher Hammond.
Colorado
Pueblo
NyssaKim Duvick.
North Carolina
Mint Hill
Rafael Gomez.
Oregon
Echo
Jenna O’Brien.
Stanfield
Billy Gibson.
Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh
Shlomo Bear.
Washington
Woodinville
Matthew Brady.
Graphic Design/Visual Communications:
McCook
Sunnie Stephens.
Information Technology:
Holdredge
Brady Porter.
Welding Technology:
McCook
Matthew Fletcher.
Associate of Arts Degree
Beaver City
Cheyenne Dringman.
Benkelman
Christina Collier.
Gering
Calista Muhr.
Lexington
Abbygayle Zerr.
McCook
Adam Beavers, Jaden Bryant, Hannah Goltl, Isaac Hart, Andee Noltensmeier, Caleb Shald.
North Platte
Zoe Francescato, Josephine Preece.
Colorado
Aurora
Matt Hamilton.
Evans
Rose Lozano.
Pueblo West
Ashland Baca.
Iowa
West Branch
Taylor Thein.
Nevada
Las Vegas
Jordan DeMarce.
Canada
Calgary, Alberta
Julian Lual.
England
Heswell
Adam Durband.
Sweden
Stockholm
Beni Fungula.
Associate o fFine Arts Degree
McCook
Lydia Risenhoover.
Florida
Winter Garden
Delaney Dewey.
Associate of General Studies Degree
Elwood
Carina Atterberry.
Holdrege
Brady Porter.
Lexington
Maira Ahilon Calmo.
McCook
Stephen Roberts, Kimberlee Sweeney.
Oxford
Curtis Layton.
Colorado
Fort Lupton
Barrett Schlieker.
Wray
Kedric Tufton.
Florida
High Springs
Mykel Thomas.
Illinois
Elgin
Quinten Werner.
Maple Park
Zachary Beatty.
Saint Charles
Owen Lester.
North Carolina
Matthews
Eduardo Ojeda.
Australia
Kirrawee, New South Wales
Maxim Mrakovcic.
Puerto Rico
Trujillo Alto
Alex Lozada.
Sweden
Stockholm
Hanna Appelgren.
Associate of Science Degree
Bellevue
Ethan Fritz.
Benkelman
Christina Collier.
Bruning
Kimberly Ardissono.
Cambridge
Joshua Paisley.
Culbertson
Neleigh Hauxwell.
Elwood
Caitlyn Comfort.
Enders
Marcie Kelley.
Franklin
Natasha Scott.
Gibbon
Kaylee Palmieri.
Hayes Center
Jaycee Lapp.
Holdrege
Trinity Raburn.
Imperial
Madison West.
Maxwell
Janie Sommer.
McCook
Dylan Ash, Logan Barenberg, Emily Dellevoet, Maria Hernandez, Annika Johnson, Justice Lytle, Stephen Roberts, Chasity Samaniego, Maria Schaben, Kyli Scott, Marshall Sides, Hope Wade, Cailee Zwickle.
Palisade
Nicole Barker.
Trenton
Autumn McCauley, Reagan Wheeler.
Valentine
Jenna Cox, Aluxyn Hollenbeck.
Wauneta
Austen Rozelle.
Colorado
Aurora
Alexis Cortez.
Colorado Springs
Justin Chappell.
Erie
Jacob Haren.
Severance
Kenneth Hartline.
Pueblo
Kade Poteet-Herrera.
Hawaii
Honolulu
Amerika Jones.
Iowa
Marion
Rae VanMilligan.
Kansas
Oberlin
Alyssa Van Vleet.
Massachusetts
New Bedford
Damien Perry.
Texas
Anthony
Sonia Sato.
Irving
Markus Coronado.
Wisconsin
Ellsworth
Avery O’Neil.
Canada
Ontario
Tyler Cox.
Saskatchewan
Morgan Walter.
Puerto Rico
San Sebastián
Melwin Perez.
Australia
Burpengary, Queensland
Jaiden Holly.
Woolooware, New South Wales
Daniel Bannon.
Serbia
Uzice
Martin Poznanovic.
Diploma
Emergency Medical Services:
Washinton
Elma
Zale Carter.
Montesano
Blake Bradshaw.
Business Office Technology:
Lexington
Maira Ahilon Calmo.
Welding Technology:
Curtis
Tyler Schleeman.
Hamlet
Willis Christner.
Kansas
Norcatur
Martin Gradillas.
Certificates
Accounting:
Bellevue
Ethan Fritz.
Business Administration:
Champion
Estefania Franco Escobar.
Colorado
Pueblo West
Ashland Baca.
North Carolina
Matthews
Eduardo Ojeda.
Texas
Odessa
Jordan Muschalek.
Iowa
Marion
Rae VanMilligan.
West Branch
Taylor Thein.
Leadership:
Colorado
Pueblo West
Ashland Baca.
Medical Administrative Assistant:
Lexington
Maira Ahilon Calmo.
Medical Billing and Coding:
Lexington
Maira Ahilon Calmo.
Stratton
Chloe Latta.
Fremont
Courtney Gendreau.
Medical Documentation Specialist:
Lexington
Maira Ahilon Calmo.