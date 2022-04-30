Telegraph area graduates: May 1

North Platte Community College

North Platte Community College has released its list of graduates for the 2021-22 academic year.

Nursing students will be honored during a pinning and commencement ceremony at 12:30 p.m. May 13 in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on the North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte.

The rest of the students will be recognized during the general commencement ceremony at 3 p.m. in the gym.

Both ceremonies are free and open to the public. Livestreams can be found at npccknights.com/watch_live.

The list of graduates is as follows:

Associate of Arts Degree

Brady

Kate Axthelm.

Callaway

Delanie Pinkerton.

Curtis

Eric Storm.

Dunning

Kenna Rogers.

Gothenburg

Trevor Galas, Austin Macek.

Grant

Isabella Fraizer.

Hershey

Katelyn Campbell.

Humphrey

Allie Schneider.

Imperial

Johnathan Chavira.

Juniata

Aaron Melvin.

Mullen

Kaitlyn Crowe.

North Platte

Angela Blaesi, Justin Jorgensen, Kobe Lawrence, Cooper McIntosh, Ryan McQuillin, Christian Ramos, Shelby Rathbun, Joshua Stoner, Shyanne Waltemath, Andrew Weitzel.

Oshkosh

Catherine Seibel.

Paxton

Hayley Hebblethwaite.

Sidney

Janay Brauer.

Stapleton

Ashton Apperson.

Sutherland

Payton Hoatson.

Wallace

Haley Lundvall.

Colorado

Colorado Springs

Diamond Moore-Heath.

Firestone

Jayden Horner.

Canada

Calgary

Jenny Singer.

Belarus

Minsk

German Plotnikov.

Associate of General Studies Degree

Bellevue

Nico Felici.

Imperial

Tiffany Allen, Stephanie Ambrosek.

North Platte

Amanda Robison.

Colorado

Fort Collins

Adriana Dieter.

Lochbuie

Lacie Sanborn.

Westminster

Emily Sanborn.

New Mexico

Laguna

Shaylyn Smith.

Texas

Austin

Donajia Buirst.

Cleveland

Jevarrick Butler.

Mesquite

Kayla Pope.

Bosnia

Sarajevo

Timur Krupalija.

Ukraine

Cherkasy

Denys Bachurin.

Associate of Science Degree

Brady

Kate Axthelm, Elizabeth Sitorius-Johnson, Kathy Welte.

Broken Bow

Stephanie McIntosh, Madison Neely, Molly Staples, Natalie Trumbull.

Callaway

Hagen Ell, Delanie Pinkerton.

Curtis

Shannon Gudaitis.

Eustis

Katelynn Bartell.

Gothenburg

Austin Macek, Savannah Ostendorf.

Hay Springs

Clayton Vahrenkamp.

Hayes Center

Avery Johnson.

Hershey

Benjamin Fischer, Josephine Miller.

Holdrege

Angela Villegas.

Humphrey

Allie Schneider.

Lamar

Sergio Alarcon.

Lexington

Judith Andrade-Corral.

Maxwell

Hayley Yost.

Maywood

Dylan Davis.

McCook

Trenton Emmons.

North Platte

Autumn Brinker, Bobbi Brannan, Logan Carlson, Makenzie Dahlgren, Olivia Davis, Brittney Detty, Ashley Dye, Elizabeth Empfield, Christopher Frederick, Alexander Fourtner, Abigail Franzen, Isaac Goff, Cristal Gonzalez, Ashton Grund, Codi Guerrieri, Madison Heinzen, Makenzi Humphrey, Josie Keck, Darcey Lindsey, Madison Merritt, Alyssa Moerke, Brooke Schilke, Jerome Seck, Julie Slattery, Emily Smith, Maci Sorge, Joshua Stoner, Kelsey Thomas, Elizabeth Winkler.

Ogallala

Chantel-Rae Gorham.

Paxton

Jesus Juarez Mendez.

Sidney

Nathan Wamsley, Sarah Wamsley.

Stapleton

Alissa Apperson, Benjamin Baumgartner.

Sutherland

Maverick Naughtin.

Wallace

Madisen Messersmith.

Colorado

Byers

Olivia Perez.

Fort Collins

Adriana Dieter.

Florida

Saint Petersburg

Jada Ballard.

Texas

Paris

Trevon Dennis.

Utah

Richfield

Jordyn Moon.

Wyoming

Cheyenne

Chase Barthel.

Italy

Rome

Tommaso Mostarda.

Ukraine

Kyiv

Slavomyr Marchenko.

Associate Degree of Nursing

Benkelman

Nicole Rauch.

Callaway

Alexis Springer.

Elsie

Jessica Williams.

Gothenburg

Brittany Masters.

Hershey

Sara Hubbard.

Maxwell

Emily Collins.

McCook

Brandi White.

North Platte

Karen Anthony, Andrea Clouatre, Jalissa Falcon, Della McDole, Scarlett Mijares, Stephanie Owino, Emma Schrotberger, Kelsie Trosper, Braidyn Vierra, Kaylee Yonkers.

Ogallala

Katie Epps, Bryon Purdy, Caroline Swoboda.

Stapleton

Morgan Klosen, DeLynn Kay Myers.

Stratton

Shelly Wallace.

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Auto Body Technology:

North Platte

Tristan Ragland.

Colorado

Walsh

Kevin Rodriguez.

Automotive Technology:

Alda

Brock Butler.

North Platte

Jared Magpali, Dylan Woody.

Building Construction Technology:

Big Springs

Matthew McClung.

Lexington

Selegna Harvey.

North Platte

Dolan Branch, David Cudzilo, Derrek Ramos, Benjamin Steele.

Business:

Brady

Kyle Mull.

Eddyville

Dustin Myers.

Gurley

David George.

Hershey

Courtney Grandy.

Lincoln

Angela Barry, Kathryn Reyes.

North Platte

Tiffany Kirkpatrick-Rose, Jordan Lea, Mikaela Medina, Faith Correll.

Ogallala

Gigi Berol.

Osceola

Cael Lundstrom.

Sutherland

Debra Stout.

Valentine

Rebecca Childers, Chari Tiedje.

Wilber

Jennifer King.

Dental Assisting:

North Platte

Vanessa Heins, Ashley Murphy.

Colorado

Paoli

Emily Trejo.

Diesel Technology:

Champion

Sebastian Sis.

McCook

Jacob Mockry.

North Platte

Treyton Mayo.

Sutherland

Tyler Taylor.

Electrical Automation Control:

McCook

Nicholas Ralston.

Electrical Technology:

Callaway

Chase Ell, Carson Mason.

Lexington

Ivan Campos-Sandoval.

McCook

Kallen Feikert, Luke Maris.

North Platte

Tyler Galvan, Scott Mustion, Carter Snyder, Colby Thompson.

Oxford

Trent Krejdl.

Palmer

Logan Vogel.

Scottsbluff

Brett Hill.

Kansas

Hoisington

Conner Mooney.

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology:

Brady

Hunter Lovitt.

North Platte

Theodore Gilbert, Landon Klasna, Zachary Kline, Cody Matthews.

Trenton

Remington Hodges.

Wallace

Tanner Finley.

Information Technology:

North Platte

Georgia Flanders, Patrick Stickelman.

Thedford

Jared Inman.

Medical Laboratory Technician:

Arnold

Maricela Melendez.

Gothenburg

Hailey Sabin.

Kearney

Molly Walker.

Venango

Cassidy Aerni.

Wellfleet

Mariah Schneider.

Welding Technology:

Cozad

Christian Smith.

Grant

Timothy Ledford.

Diplomas

Auto Body Technology:

Bridgeport

Kyle Lussetto.

David City

Daven Harrington.

Grant

James Wright.

North Platte

Aaron Brott, Anthony Decent, Malakai Piel, Gabriel Ramos.

Weeping Water

Nathanael Harder.

Automotive Technology:

Hershey

Zachary Burkert.

Johnson

David Speckmann.

North Platte

Matthew Elsten, Travis Miller, Jason Sullivan.

Thedford

Connor Burns.

Building Construction Technology:

North Platte

Kaden Hanner.

Sargent

Lathyn Collins.

Business Office Technology:

Sutherland

Debra Stout.

Dental Assisting:

Brady

Trinity Christophersen.

Maxwell

Tatjana Dragoner, Arisa Mackey.

North Platte

Jayden Leal, Sumar Mathews, Abril Mendoza, Katie Piper, Patience Roebuck.

Diesel Technology:

Arnold

Hunter Weinman.

Ashby

Kobee Olson.

Brule

Josiah Spencer.

North Platte

John Patterson.

Kansas

Smith Center

Kenneth Wagner.

Electrical Technology:

North Platte

Hunter Deeds, Casey Peterson.

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology:

Hayes Center

Logan Littrel.

North Platte

Aiden Mann, Samuel Musselman.

Ogallala

Jose Duran.

Practical Nursing:

Bartley

Brooke Hoffmann.

Benkelman

Nicole Sutton.

Cozad

Kali Meester, Heather Smith.

Grant

Kayla Prosser.

Maxwell

Brianna Rico, Keri Sorge.

North Platte

Ann Marie Baker, McKenna Foster, Nikki Martens, Krystal Meyers, Joseph Polasek, Danneeka Pyzer, Jori Rogers, Rickie Sellers.

Ogallala

Haley Brady, Savanah Tille.

Paxton

Kaylie Carlyle.

Stratton

Elianna Sandberg.

Valentine

Allexa Reichert.

Wallace

Ansley Wood.

Colorado

Julesburg

Keli Heath.

Welding Technology:

Brady

Cauy Golter.

Eustis

D’Angelo Phroper.

North Platte

Trevor Young.

Certificates

Accounting:

North Platte

Alexander Fourtner, Blaze Walker.

Air Conditioning:

North Platte

Aiden Mann.

Automotive Technology:

Broken Bow

Tristan Butler.

Basic Engine and Electrical:

Arnold

Hunter Weinman.

Business Administration:

North Platte

Aspen Painter.

Ukraine

Kyiv

Slavomyr Marchenko.

Customization and Restoration:

Wakefield

Jacob Dorcey.

Furnace:

North Platte

Aiden Mann.

Heat Pump:

North Platte

Aiden Mann.

Medical Billing and Coding:

Brewster

Courtney Rooney.

Medical Documentation Specialist:

Sutherland

Debra Stout.

Multimedia Design:

North Platte

Jaden King, MacGregor O’Brien.

PC Support:

McCook

Trenton Emmons.

Power Train:

Arnold

Hunter Weinman.

Print Design:

North Platte

Brendan Delany, Jaden King.

McCook Community College

McCook Community College has released its list of graduates for the 2021-22 academic year.

The following students will be recognized during a commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. May 13 in the Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center in McCook.

Those unable to attend the ceremony in person can watch a livestream at mccindians.com/watchlive.

The list of graduates is as follows:

Associate of Applied Science

Business:

Arcadia

Jentri Hurlburt.

Cambridge

Quade Potter.

Hayes Center

Cindy Howard.

Indianola

Cayleigh McConville.

McCook

Denver Holdcroft.

Stapleton

Andrea Meyer.

Trenton

Kaylin Martin.

North Dakota

New England

Nicklaus Rettinger.

Early Childhood Education:

Bartley

Kylea Stritt.

Emergency Medical Services:

McCook

Tristen Davis, Christopher Hammond.

Colorado

Pueblo

NyssaKim Duvick.

North Carolina

Mint Hill

Rafael Gomez.

Oregon

Echo

Jenna O’Brien.

Stanfield

Billy Gibson.

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

Shlomo Bear.

Washington

Woodinville

Matthew Brady.

Graphic Design/Visual Communications:

McCook

Sunnie Stephens.

Information Technology:

Holdredge

Brady Porter.

Welding Technology:

McCook

Matthew Fletcher.

Associate of Arts Degree

Beaver City

Cheyenne Dringman.

Benkelman

Christina Collier.

Gering

Calista Muhr.

Lexington

Abbygayle Zerr.

McCook

Adam Beavers, Jaden Bryant, Hannah Goltl, Isaac Hart, Andee Noltensmeier, Caleb Shald.

North Platte

Zoe Francescato, Josephine Preece.

Colorado

Aurora

Matt Hamilton.

Evans

Rose Lozano.

Pueblo West

Ashland Baca.

Iowa

West Branch

Taylor Thein.

Nevada

Las Vegas

Jordan DeMarce.

Canada

Calgary, Alberta

Julian Lual.

England

Heswell

Adam Durband.

Sweden

Stockholm

Beni Fungula.

Associate o fFine Arts Degree

McCook

Lydia Risenhoover.

Florida

Winter Garden

Delaney Dewey.

Associate of General Studies Degree

Elwood

Carina Atterberry.

Holdrege

Brady Porter.

Lexington

Maira Ahilon Calmo.

McCook

Stephen Roberts, Kimberlee Sweeney.

Oxford

Curtis Layton.

Colorado

Fort Lupton

Barrett Schlieker.

Wray

Kedric Tufton.

Florida

High Springs

Mykel Thomas.

Illinois

Elgin

Quinten Werner.

Maple Park

Zachary Beatty.

Saint Charles

Owen Lester.

North Carolina

Matthews

Eduardo Ojeda.

Australia

Kirrawee, New South Wales

Maxim Mrakovcic.

Puerto Rico

Trujillo Alto

Alex Lozada.

Sweden

Stockholm

Hanna Appelgren.

Associate of Science Degree

Bellevue

Ethan Fritz.

Benkelman

Christina Collier.

Bruning

Kimberly Ardissono.

Cambridge

Joshua Paisley.

Culbertson

Neleigh Hauxwell.

Elwood

Caitlyn Comfort.

Enders

Marcie Kelley.

Franklin

Natasha Scott.

Gibbon

Kaylee Palmieri.

Hayes Center

Jaycee Lapp.

Holdrege

Trinity Raburn.

Imperial

Madison West.

Maxwell

Janie Sommer.

McCook

Dylan Ash, Logan Barenberg, Emily Dellevoet, Maria Hernandez, Annika Johnson, Justice Lytle, Stephen Roberts, Chasity Samaniego, Maria Schaben, Kyli Scott, Marshall Sides, Hope Wade, Cailee Zwickle.

Palisade

Nicole Barker.

Trenton

Autumn McCauley, Reagan Wheeler.

Valentine

Jenna Cox, Aluxyn Hollenbeck.

Wauneta

Austen Rozelle.

Colorado

Aurora

Alexis Cortez.

Colorado Springs

Justin Chappell.

Erie

Jacob Haren.

Severance

Kenneth Hartline.

Pueblo

Kade Poteet-Herrera.

Hawaii

Honolulu

Amerika Jones.

Iowa

Marion

Rae VanMilligan.

Kansas

Oberlin

Alyssa Van Vleet.

Massachusetts

New Bedford

Damien Perry.

Texas

Anthony

Sonia Sato.

Irving

Markus Coronado.

Wisconsin

Ellsworth

Avery O’Neil.

Canada

Ontario

Tyler Cox.

Saskatchewan

Morgan Walter.

Puerto Rico

San Sebastián

Melwin Perez.

Australia

Burpengary, Queensland

Jaiden Holly.

Woolooware, New South Wales

Daniel Bannon.

Serbia

Uzice

Martin Poznanovic.

Diploma

Emergency Medical Services:

Washinton

Elma

Zale Carter.

Montesano

Blake Bradshaw.

Business Office Technology:

Lexington

Maira Ahilon Calmo.

Welding Technology:

Curtis

Tyler Schleeman.

Hamlet

Willis Christner.

Kansas

Norcatur

Martin Gradillas.

Certificates

Accounting:

Bellevue

Ethan Fritz.

Business Administration:

Champion

Estefania Franco Escobar.

Colorado

Pueblo West

Ashland Baca.

North Carolina

Matthews

Eduardo Ojeda.

Texas

Odessa

Jordan Muschalek.

Iowa

Marion

Rae VanMilligan.

West Branch

Taylor Thein.

Leadership:

Colorado

Pueblo West

Ashland Baca.

Medical Administrative Assistant:

Lexington

Maira Ahilon Calmo.

Medical Billing and Coding:

Lexington

Maira Ahilon Calmo.

Stratton

Chloe Latta.

Fremont

Courtney Gendreau.

Medical Documentation Specialist:

Lexington

Maira Ahilon Calmo.