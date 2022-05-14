Telegraph area Graduates: May 15

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred a record 3,612 degrees during commencement exercises Friday and Saturday, capping a record-breaking number of degrees for the 2021-22 year with 5,644.

The 3,523 graduates are from 58 countries; 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico; and more than 250 Nebraska communities.

Following is a list of graduates by hometown. Some students requested not to be listed.

Brady

Radley Bryon Shaw.

Broken Bow

Josephine Leigh Bailey, Ryan Kegan Beck, Padyn Isaiah Borders, Jack Kent-Lee Cole, Court Dennis Kaelin, Jordan Phillip Popp, Sydney Marie Wells.

Brule

Hayley J. Kaiser.

Callaway

Lucy Ann Kimball.

Chappell

Michael John Rahe.

Cozad

Chandler Alec Brock, Kyle Robert German, Emily Marie Smith.

Culbertson

Veronica Morgan Bair.

Curtis

Tzi Thomas Martinez.

Dunning

Heidi Jean Saner.

Elwood

Jacob Bruce Moore, Tanner A. Rowe.

Eustis

Colton Matthew Thompson.

Farnam

Chase R. Callahan.

Gothenburg

Ali Jo Bartels, Kalib Jonathan Jones, Korbin P. Moore, Sidnee Raye Ostendorf, Nataleagh Alane Sitorius.

Grant

Kenyon Owen Gaar, Jaclyn Celine Kurkowski.

Hershey

Ryan J. Eshleman.

Indianola

Stevie Rae Wadle.

Keystone

Chaz Robert Biondino.

Lexington

Kathryn Grace Wightman, Easton Charles Young.

McCook

David James Brewster, Andrew Joseph Graff, Kathlyn Marie Hauxwell, Haiden Mae Loop, Thomas Edward Peck, Savannah Brooke Schafer.

Merna

Cameron Paul Downey.

Mullen

Darren Dean Leibhart.

North Platte

Alex Lee Christenson, Kayla Sage Eckard, Jaden Christopher Feeney, Jacob Scott French, Allen Furlong, Jacob Patrick Granger, Kaitlyn S. Hansen, Justin Michael Henry, Thomas Blakely Hoatson, Abia Katimbo, Leela Marie Keck, Emma Jaye Lindemeier, Allison Brooke Montgomery, Ethan Patrick Ramsey.

Oconto

Clay Nathaniel Hernandez, Isaac Martin Stallbaumer.

Ogallala

Mikah Krystianna Regina Hoppens, Celie J. Knudsen, Graduate Studies, Amanda Jo Most, Micah Samuel Most, Colby Joseph Rezac.

Oshkosh

Samantha Rae Schmid.

Paxton

Jeff Mitchell Storer.

Seneca

Chantel Alice Thiel.

Stapleton

Kaylee Star Burnside, Shaylee Dawn Jones.

Sutherland

William Robert Dowse II, Garrett Glenn Elfeldt, Dalton Patrick Evans, Emily Kammerer, Marley M. Sandberg, Jason David Wurst.

Valentine

Caven Isaac Belville, Jordan Thomas Kelber.

Wallace

Emma Li Franklin.

Wauneta

Wesley William Wach.

University of Nebraska at Omaha

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha conferred over 1,800 degrees during commencement ceremonies Thursday.

The following is a list of area graduates:

Culbertson

Margaret Kehler, Sarah White.

Gothenburg

Joshua Franzen, Aaron Whiting.

Lexington

Theresa Aguirre.

McCook

Beth Hoyt, Gavyn Klein, Katy Weir.

North Platte

Natasha Martinez.

Ogallala

Devin DeLuna.

Trenton

Courtney Hrnchir.

Valentine

Annie Brickner.

Wauneta

Paul Behrends.

Chadron State College

CHADRON — Two hundred eighteen Chadron State College undergraduates received bachelor’s degrees and 65 graduate students received master’s degrees in a combined ceremony in the Chicoine Center on Saturday.

Bachelor’s degrees:

» Eva Oliver of Merriman.

» Kelsey Dailey of North Platte.

» Ana Salinas Muniz of Beaver City.

» Caleb Smith of Broken Bow.

» Kaleb Taylor of McCook.

» Amos Utecht of Valentine.

» Rebecca White of Paxton.

» Jordan Orr of Ogallala.

» Kara Brashears of Valentine.

» Juwan Ortiz of North Platte.

» Tallyn Simpson of Maxwell.

» Cassiddy Beeby of McCook.

» Chad McPeak of Valentine.

» Grace Robison of Valentine.

» Natalie Boyd of Stratton.

»Tacie Lucas of North Platte.

» Shayna Stichka of Mullen.

» Ashley Anderson of Ashby.

» Megan Dormann of Lisco.

» Beth Fisher of Beaver City.

» Andrea Lee of Grant.

» Rebecca Stearns of Brady.

Master’s degrees:

» Karly Mack of Broken Bow.

» Cherie McClintock of Elsie.

» Jolene Christner of Wallace.

» Mallory Morrell of Arthur.

Concordia University

SEWARD — On May 7, Concordia University, Nebraska awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 400 graduates. The Class of 2022 was honored during undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies.

The list of area graduates is as follows:

» Jayden Brosius of North Platte.

» Arleigh Costello of Gothenburg.

» Rebecca Higgins of Thedford.

» Shelby Jones of Ainsworth.

» Sarah Lewis of Mason City.

» Ashley Pano of Lexington.