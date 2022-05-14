Telegraph area Graduates: May 15

University of Nebraska-Lincoln
LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred a record 3,612 degrees during commencement exercises Friday and Saturday, capping a record-breaking number of degrees for the 2021-22 year with 5,644.
The 3,523 graduates are from 58 countries; 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico; and more than 250 Nebraska communities.
Following is a list of graduates by hometown. Some students requested not to be listed.
Brady
Radley Bryon Shaw.
Broken Bow
Josephine Leigh Bailey, Ryan Kegan Beck, Padyn Isaiah Borders, Jack Kent-Lee Cole, Court Dennis Kaelin, Jordan Phillip Popp, Sydney Marie Wells.
Brule
Hayley J. Kaiser.
Callaway
People are also reading…
Lucy Ann Kimball.
Chappell
Michael John Rahe.
Cozad
Chandler Alec Brock, Kyle Robert German, Emily Marie Smith.
Culbertson
Veronica Morgan Bair.
Curtis
Tzi Thomas Martinez.
Dunning
Heidi Jean Saner.
Elwood
Jacob Bruce Moore, Tanner A. Rowe.
Eustis
Colton Matthew Thompson.
Farnam
Chase R. Callahan.
Gothenburg
Ali Jo Bartels, Kalib Jonathan Jones, Korbin P. Moore, Sidnee Raye Ostendorf, Nataleagh Alane Sitorius.
Grant
Kenyon Owen Gaar, Jaclyn Celine Kurkowski.
Hershey
Ryan J. Eshleman.
Indianola
Stevie Rae Wadle.
Keystone
Chaz Robert Biondino.
Lexington
Kathryn Grace Wightman, Easton Charles Young.
McCook
David James Brewster, Andrew Joseph Graff, Kathlyn Marie Hauxwell, Haiden Mae Loop, Thomas Edward Peck, Savannah Brooke Schafer.
Merna
Cameron Paul Downey.
Mullen
Darren Dean Leibhart.
North Platte
Alex Lee Christenson, Kayla Sage Eckard, Jaden Christopher Feeney, Jacob Scott French, Allen Furlong, Jacob Patrick Granger, Kaitlyn S. Hansen, Justin Michael Henry, Thomas Blakely Hoatson, Abia Katimbo, Leela Marie Keck, Emma Jaye Lindemeier, Allison Brooke Montgomery, Ethan Patrick Ramsey.
Oconto
Clay Nathaniel Hernandez, Isaac Martin Stallbaumer.
Ogallala
Mikah Krystianna Regina Hoppens, Celie J. Knudsen, Graduate Studies, Amanda Jo Most, Micah Samuel Most, Colby Joseph Rezac.
Oshkosh
Samantha Rae Schmid.
Paxton
Jeff Mitchell Storer.
Seneca
Chantel Alice Thiel.
Stapleton
Kaylee Star Burnside, Shaylee Dawn Jones.
Sutherland
William Robert Dowse II, Garrett Glenn Elfeldt, Dalton Patrick Evans, Emily Kammerer, Marley M. Sandberg, Jason David Wurst.
Valentine
Caven Isaac Belville, Jordan Thomas Kelber.
Wallace
Emma Li Franklin.
Wauneta
Wesley William Wach.
University of Nebraska at Omaha
OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha conferred over 1,800 degrees during commencement ceremonies Thursday.
The following is a list of area graduates:
Culbertson
Margaret Kehler, Sarah White.
Gothenburg
Joshua Franzen, Aaron Whiting.
Lexington
Theresa Aguirre.
McCook
Beth Hoyt, Gavyn Klein, Katy Weir.
North Platte
Natasha Martinez.
Ogallala
Devin DeLuna.
Trenton
Courtney Hrnchir.
Valentine
Annie Brickner.
Wauneta
Paul Behrends.
Chadron State College
CHADRON — Two hundred eighteen Chadron State College undergraduates received bachelor’s degrees and 65 graduate students received master’s degrees in a combined ceremony in the Chicoine Center on Saturday.
Bachelor’s degrees:
» Eva Oliver of Merriman.
» Kelsey Dailey of North Platte.
» Ana Salinas Muniz of Beaver City.
» Caleb Smith of Broken Bow.
» Kaleb Taylor of McCook.
» Amos Utecht of Valentine.
» Rebecca White of Paxton.
» Jordan Orr of Ogallala.
» Kara Brashears of Valentine.
» Juwan Ortiz of North Platte.
» Tallyn Simpson of Maxwell.
» Cassiddy Beeby of McCook.
» Chad McPeak of Valentine.
» Grace Robison of Valentine.
» Natalie Boyd of Stratton.
»Tacie Lucas of North Platte.
» Shayna Stichka of Mullen.
» Ashley Anderson of Ashby.
» Megan Dormann of Lisco.
» Beth Fisher of Beaver City.
» Andrea Lee of Grant.
» Rebecca Stearns of Brady.
Master’s degrees:
» Karly Mack of Broken Bow.
» Cherie McClintock of Elsie.
» Jolene Christner of Wallace.
» Mallory Morrell of Arthur.
Concordia University
SEWARD — On May 7, Concordia University, Nebraska awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 400 graduates. The Class of 2022 was honored during undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies.
The list of area graduates is as follows:
» Jayden Brosius of North Platte.
» Arleigh Costello of Gothenburg.
» Rebecca Higgins of Thedford.
» Shelby Jones of Ainsworth.
» Sarah Lewis of Mason City.
» Ashley Pano of Lexington.