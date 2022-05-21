Telegraph area Graduates: May 22

University of Nebraska at Kearney
KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees will be conferred for 682 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises.
Area graduates are as follows:
Anselmo
Megan Christen.
Arnold
Cade Connell, Grace Magill.
Benkelman
Donald Hardwick, Jr., Justin Ronne.
Brady
Colton Lovitt, Jenna Lusk.
Broken Bow
Spencer Goodman, Angela Miller, Khushi Patel, Ashley Schnase, Tanya Woodward.
Callaway
Adrianna Hild, Jack Rush.
Cozad
Cydney Christner, Rebecca Etherton, Jerilyn Johnson, Me Maw, Kaitlyn Woltemath.
Curtis
Lukas Doyle.
Elwood
Carlynn Williams.
Eustis
Joleen Hueftle, Leigh Lehmann.
Gothenburg
Regan Geiken, Brett Mann, McKenna Peterson, Adam Yilk.
Halsey
Sheven Rodocker.
Hershey
Joshua Blaesi, Laura Brown, Baylor Hellmuth.
Hyannis
Audra Kippes.
Imperial
Destiny Reinke.
Indianola
Alec May.
Lexington
Aurelio Barrios, Jr. , Molly Con, Adrian De La Torre, Makayla Derrick, Giovanni Flores, Jamie Hofferber, Justina Hoisington, Naomi Jimenez, Kobe Lo, Guadalupe Maravilla-Sandoval, Tomas Margritz, Nancy Raymundo Chacon, Danielle Rivera.
Madrid
Kendra Fox.
Maxwell
Sonja Miller.
McCook
Benjamin Bradley, Troy Bruntz, Easton Gillen, Julia Lytle, McKenzie Oliver, Tyler Richardson, Alicia Ricley, Zachariah Schlager, Holli Thomas.
North Platte
Alleigh Beckman, Tarissa Biere, Cassandra Brown, Nicholas Bussard, Tracie Clair, Kinzey Cooper, Ashley Forrester, Tyler Heiss, Skylar Herrick, Amanda Huebner, Grace Koubek, Madison Raska, Robin Schneider, Shelby Scovill, Tyler Shaner, Jessica Slattery, Rachel Smith, Greggory Stoner, Amy Sydow-McCully, Sasha Welch, Maximus Wohler, Kristen Wullschleger.
Ogallala
Steve Bristol, DeVere Larington, Maxwell Lindgren, Ethan Schilz, Maaika Schilz.
Oshkosh
Dominic Koppman.
Sutherland
Larren Fear.
Thedford
Jacey Nutter.
Tryon
Meka Melvin, Kyon Neal.
Valentine
Carolyn Bullock-Moore, Macey Mathis, Anna Perrett, Shirley Turgeon.
Wellfleet
Jacob Korinek.
Doane University
CRETE — Doane University presented degrees to graduates during two commencement ceremonies hosted May 8.
In total, 370 students graduated from the university. There were 166 graduates from the College of Education, 111 graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, 77 graduates from the College of Business, and 16 graduates from the School of Innovative Learning.
Area graduates are as follows:
Broken Bow
Matthew Robert Pracht.
Callaway
Kalen Ray Dockweiler.
Cozad
Allison Kay Skala.
Gothenburg
Brianna Ingalls.
Hershey
Joslyn Rae Crow.
Lexington
Blaike Elizabeth Edeal.
North Platte
Stevie Raeanna Reed, Gabrielle Lynn Menghini.
Sutherland
Adam Seth Hoatson.
Hastings College
HASTINGS — Hastings College hosted its 136th commencement on May 14. During the ceremony, the college awarded degrees to 175 undergraduates and seven master of arts in teaching graduates. Graduates represented 21 states and seven countries.
Area graduates are as follows:
North Platte
Lane Knisley, Jayda Paul.