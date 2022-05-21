Telegraph area Graduates: May 22

University of Nebraska at Kearney

KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees will be conferred for 682 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises.

Area graduates are as follows:

Anselmo

Megan Christen.

Arnold

Cade Connell, Grace Magill.

Benkelman

Donald Hardwick, Jr., Justin Ronne.

Brady

Colton Lovitt, Jenna Lusk.

Broken Bow

Spencer Goodman, Angela Miller, Khushi Patel, Ashley Schnase, Tanya Woodward.

Callaway

Adrianna Hild, Jack Rush.

Cozad

Cydney Christner, Rebecca Etherton, Jerilyn Johnson, Me Maw, Kaitlyn Woltemath.

Curtis

Lukas Doyle.

Elwood

Carlynn Williams.

Eustis

Joleen Hueftle, Leigh Lehmann.

Gothenburg

Regan Geiken, Brett Mann, McKenna Peterson, Adam Yilk.

Halsey

Sheven Rodocker.

Hershey

Joshua Blaesi, Laura Brown, Baylor Hellmuth.

Hyannis

Audra Kippes.

Imperial

Destiny Reinke.

Indianola

Alec May.

Lexington

Aurelio Barrios, Jr. , Molly Con, Adrian De La Torre, Makayla Derrick, Giovanni Flores, Jamie Hofferber, Justina Hoisington, Naomi Jimenez, Kobe Lo, Guadalupe Maravilla-Sandoval, Tomas Margritz, Nancy Raymundo Chacon, Danielle Rivera.

Madrid

Kendra Fox.

Maxwell

Sonja Miller.

McCook

Benjamin Bradley, Troy Bruntz, Easton Gillen, Julia Lytle, McKenzie Oliver, Tyler Richardson, Alicia Ricley, Zachariah Schlager, Holli Thomas.

North Platte

Alleigh Beckman, Tarissa Biere, Cassandra Brown, Nicholas Bussard, Tracie Clair, Kinzey Cooper, Ashley Forrester, Tyler Heiss, Skylar Herrick, Amanda Huebner, Grace Koubek, Madison Raska, Robin Schneider, Shelby Scovill, Tyler Shaner, Jessica Slattery, Rachel Smith, Greggory Stoner, Amy Sydow-McCully, Sasha Welch, Maximus Wohler, Kristen Wullschleger.

Ogallala

Steve Bristol, DeVere Larington, Maxwell Lindgren, Ethan Schilz, Maaika Schilz.

Oshkosh

Dominic Koppman.

Sutherland

Larren Fear.

Thedford

Jacey Nutter.

Tryon

Meka Melvin, Kyon Neal.

Valentine

Carolyn Bullock-Moore, Macey Mathis, Anna Perrett, Shirley Turgeon.

Wellfleet

Jacob Korinek.

Doane University

CRETE — Doane University presented degrees to graduates during two commencement ceremonies hosted May 8.

In total, 370 students graduated from the university. There were 166 graduates from the College of Education, 111 graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, 77 graduates from the College of Business, and 16 graduates from the School of Innovative Learning.

Area graduates are as follows:

Broken Bow

Matthew Robert Pracht.

Callaway

Kalen Ray Dockweiler.

Cozad

Allison Kay Skala.

Gothenburg

Brianna Ingalls.

Hershey

Joslyn Rae Crow.

Lexington

Blaike Elizabeth Edeal.

North Platte

Stevie Raeanna Reed, Gabrielle Lynn Menghini.

Sutherland

Adam Seth Hoatson.

Hastings College

HASTINGS — Hastings College hosted its 136th commencement on May 14. During the ceremony, the college awarded degrees to 175 undergraduates and seven master of arts in teaching graduates. Graduates represented 21 states and seven countries.

Area graduates are as follows:

North Platte

Lane Knisley, Jayda Paul.