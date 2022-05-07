Telegraph area Graduates: May 8

University of Nebraska Medical Center

The University of Nebraska Medical Center is hosting in-person May commencement ceremonies at each of its five campuses this year. Diplomas and certificates will be conferred on 1,062 students.

Below is a list of graduating students and their hometowns. Due to privacy, some students have chosen not to be listed in the news release. An asterisk denotes graduating with distinction, two for high distinction, and three for highest distinction.

UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Broken Bow

Laurissa Epley, Jory Lowe.

Cozad

Alison Arndt.

Gothenburg

Natalie Kennicutt***, Blayr McMichael.

Imperial

Sarah Allen*, Peyton Fiedler.

McCook

Jadyn Kool.

North Platte

Hannah Nelson, Kassandra Stahl.

Paxton

Callie Kriha.

Master of Science in Nursing

North Platte

Natasha Burch.

UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Broken Bow

Dylan Reynolds.

Cozad

Sadie Rush.

Elwood

Manon Kennedy Martin.

Hyannis

Margaret Parker.

Imperial

Kadyn Milner***.

Lexington

Makenzie Johnson**.

UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Wauneta

Natalie Ramirez.

UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Eustis

McKenna Rieker.

UNMC College of Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Hyannis

Sarah Monahan.

Lexington

Hope Dowling.

Oshkosh

Kayleen Sullivan.

UNMC College of Dentistry

Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene (Scottsbluff)

Lexington

Gabrielle Rader.

Sutherland

Kayla Bush.

Doctor of Dental Surgery (Lincoln)

Cozad

Amanda German**.

UNMC College of Medicine

Doctor of Medicine

Lewellen

Frantzlee LaCrete.

Lexington

Christopher Lindeman.

North Platte

Collin Pieper.

Ogallala

Devin DeLuna, Cameron Schaecher.

UNMC College of Pharmacy

Doctor of Pharmacy

Broken Bow

Kate Walz.

McCook

Rebecca Sehnert.

North Platte

Johnna Richter.

UNMC College of Allied Health Professions

Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging & Therapeutic Science

Broken Bow

Ellie Wells.

Cozad

Aaliyah Wilkins*.

North Platte

Britni Bandy, Isabel Roberg**.

Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science

Curtis

Madison Coulter.

McCook

Lauren Koetter.

Valentine

Brianna Butler-Mulligan.

Post Baccalaureate Professional Certificate in Magnetic Resonance Imaging

McCook

Hannah Kohl*.

North Platte

Megan Capal.

Doctor of Physical Therapy

Ogallala

Jensen Rezac.

Valentine

Sophie Lopez.

UNMC College of Public Health

Master of Public Health.

Broken Bow

Michaela Geiser.

Central Community College-Hastings

HASTINGS — Central Community College-Hastings honored about 320 graduate candidates Friday during its 55th annual commencement ceremony.

Forty-five of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.

Recipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Eustis

Colby L. Fasse.

Gothenburg

Adam R. Reinhard, and Grant A. Jensen.

Lexington

Riley J. Kopf, Javier M. Magana, Ivan Rodriguez, Adolfo Zamora Jr., Jose D. Gomero-Rodriguez, Manuel J. Lopez, Walter D. Rosales Delgado, Jok Lewis, Jose M. Zavala Mendoza, Marvin O. Orozco-Gonzalez, Zoie R. Allen*, Sebastian Romero-Gaitan*, Cristian Romero-Gaitan, Mark Morales Rodriguez, Jose A. Zaldivar, Adan Parra and Kevin G. Sandoval.

Merna

Alexis K. Zimmer*.

North Platte

Debbie A. Radcliffe.

Oconto

Mikayla C. Dittmar*, Cade C.L. Eggleston.

Ogallala

Philip J. Glazebrook, Nolan A. Nielsen.

Wauneta

Bo M. O’Neil*.

Associate of Arts Degree

Eustis

Alexia K. Wilcox.

Associate of Science Degree

Hershey

Ashlyn L. Banks.

Diploma

Arthur

Kasey J. Channer.

Elwood

Julie A. Leibhart.

Gothenburg

Turner Gundell.

Imperial

Brandon R. Mintling.

Lexington

Pablo Navarro Rodriguez, Mohamed A. Mohamed, Roksana A. Ramirez Carrillo, Carlos J. Ceja Solache, Enrique Flores, Carlos A. Herrera, Cristian D. Loarca Bautista, Angel Arredondo-Lopez, Jack Caceres-Hernández, Lorenzo Ramirez Ramirez.

North Platte

Alexander J. Cahill, Jeremy Hill.

Stapleton

Jesse L. Benell.

Valentine

Anthony J. Benscoter.

Central Community College-Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND — Central Community College-Grand Island honored about 385 graduate candidates Friday during its 36th annual commencement ceremony.

Thirty-eight of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.

Recipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Brule

Madison M. Miller*.

Cozad

Monica V. Martinez, Nancy E. Sanchez, Miranda M. Hernandez.

Gothenburg

Erika K. Richards*.

Hershey

Peyton N. Messersmith*.

Lexington

Dora A. Vivas, Henry N. Melo*, Sheldon R. Grayek.

Associate of Arts Degree

Lexington

Denise R. Anderson, Jennifer G. Lainez Rivas.

Associate Degree in Nursing

Broken Bow

LeKrista A. Collins.

Cozad

Elizabeth M. Lauby.

Eustis

Makenna L. Head.

Gothenburg

Jenna R. Lorenzen.

Lexington

Amanda K. Burton, Chloe M. Gonzalez.

Diploma

Cozad

Jacquelyn M. Scroggin.

Lexington

Olympia Johnson, Roberto Martinez, Karla K. Potter, Jennifer N. Benitez Garcia, Claudia Velasquez-Domingo, Daicy Corral, Carolina Villatoro, Samantha G. Winter.

Wauneta

Jennifer R. Harris.

Central Community College-Columbus

COLUMBUS — Central Community College-Columbus honored about 150 graduate candidates Friday during its 52nd annual commencement ceremony.

Thirty-two of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.

Recipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Associate of Arts Degree

Gothenburg

Marc Ackerman II.

Wauneta

Michaela F. Dukes.

Associate of Science Degree

Trenton

Darian R. Hutto*.