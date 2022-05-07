Telegraph area Graduates: May 8

University of Nebraska Medical Center
The University of Nebraska Medical Center is hosting in-person May commencement ceremonies at each of its five campuses this year. Diplomas and certificates will be conferred on 1,062 students.
Below is a list of graduating students and their hometowns. Due to privacy, some students have chosen not to be listed in the news release. An asterisk denotes graduating with distinction, two for high distinction, and three for highest distinction.
UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Broken Bow
Laurissa Epley, Jory Lowe.
Cozad
Alison Arndt.
Gothenburg
Natalie Kennicutt***, Blayr McMichael.
Imperial
Sarah Allen*, Peyton Fiedler.
McCook
Jadyn Kool.
North Platte
Hannah Nelson, Kassandra Stahl.
Paxton
Callie Kriha.
Master of Science in Nursing
North Platte
Natasha Burch.
UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Broken Bow
Dylan Reynolds.
Cozad
Sadie Rush.
Elwood
Manon Kennedy Martin.
Hyannis
Margaret Parker.
Imperial
Kadyn Milner***.
Lexington
Makenzie Johnson**.
UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Wauneta
Natalie Ramirez.
UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Eustis
McKenna Rieker.
UNMC College of Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff)
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Hyannis
Sarah Monahan.
Lexington
Hope Dowling.
Oshkosh
Kayleen Sullivan.
UNMC College of Dentistry
Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene (Scottsbluff)
Lexington
Gabrielle Rader.
Sutherland
Kayla Bush.
Doctor of Dental Surgery (Lincoln)
Cozad
Amanda German**.
UNMC College of Medicine
Doctor of Medicine
Lewellen
Frantzlee LaCrete.
Lexington
Christopher Lindeman.
North Platte
Collin Pieper.
Ogallala
Devin DeLuna, Cameron Schaecher.
UNMC College of Pharmacy
Doctor of Pharmacy
Broken Bow
Kate Walz.
McCook
Rebecca Sehnert.
North Platte
Johnna Richter.
UNMC College of Allied Health Professions
Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging & Therapeutic Science
Broken Bow
Ellie Wells.
Cozad
Aaliyah Wilkins*.
North Platte
Britni Bandy, Isabel Roberg**.
Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science
Curtis
Madison Coulter.
McCook
Lauren Koetter.
Valentine
Brianna Butler-Mulligan.
Post Baccalaureate Professional Certificate in Magnetic Resonance Imaging
McCook
Hannah Kohl*.
North Platte
Megan Capal.
Doctor of Physical Therapy
Ogallala
Jensen Rezac.
Valentine
Sophie Lopez.
UNMC College of Public Health
Master of Public Health.
Broken Bow
Michaela Geiser.
Central Community College-Hastings
HASTINGS — Central Community College-Hastings honored about 320 graduate candidates Friday during its 55th annual commencement ceremony.
Forty-five of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.
Recipients of degrees and diplomas were:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
Eustis
Colby L. Fasse.
Gothenburg
Adam R. Reinhard, and Grant A. Jensen.
Lexington
Riley J. Kopf, Javier M. Magana, Ivan Rodriguez, Adolfo Zamora Jr., Jose D. Gomero-Rodriguez, Manuel J. Lopez, Walter D. Rosales Delgado, Jok Lewis, Jose M. Zavala Mendoza, Marvin O. Orozco-Gonzalez, Zoie R. Allen*, Sebastian Romero-Gaitan*, Cristian Romero-Gaitan, Mark Morales Rodriguez, Jose A. Zaldivar, Adan Parra and Kevin G. Sandoval.
Merna
Alexis K. Zimmer*.
North Platte
Debbie A. Radcliffe.
Oconto
Mikayla C. Dittmar*, Cade C.L. Eggleston.
Ogallala
Philip J. Glazebrook, Nolan A. Nielsen.
Wauneta
Bo M. O’Neil*.
Associate of Arts Degree
Eustis
Alexia K. Wilcox.
Associate of Science Degree
Hershey
Ashlyn L. Banks.
Diploma
Arthur
Kasey J. Channer.
Elwood
Julie A. Leibhart.
Gothenburg
Turner Gundell.
Imperial
Brandon R. Mintling.
Lexington
Pablo Navarro Rodriguez, Mohamed A. Mohamed, Roksana A. Ramirez Carrillo, Carlos J. Ceja Solache, Enrique Flores, Carlos A. Herrera, Cristian D. Loarca Bautista, Angel Arredondo-Lopez, Jack Caceres-Hernández, Lorenzo Ramirez Ramirez.
North Platte
Alexander J. Cahill, Jeremy Hill.
Stapleton
Jesse L. Benell.
Valentine
Anthony J. Benscoter.
Central Community College-Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — Central Community College-Grand Island honored about 385 graduate candidates Friday during its 36th annual commencement ceremony.
Thirty-eight of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.
Recipients of degrees and diplomas were:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
Brule
Madison M. Miller*.
Cozad
Monica V. Martinez, Nancy E. Sanchez, Miranda M. Hernandez.
Gothenburg
Erika K. Richards*.
Hershey
Peyton N. Messersmith*.
Lexington
Dora A. Vivas, Henry N. Melo*, Sheldon R. Grayek.
Associate of Arts Degree
Lexington
Denise R. Anderson, Jennifer G. Lainez Rivas.
Associate Degree in Nursing
Broken Bow
LeKrista A. Collins.
Cozad
Elizabeth M. Lauby.
Eustis
Makenna L. Head.
Gothenburg
Jenna R. Lorenzen.
Lexington
Amanda K. Burton, Chloe M. Gonzalez.
Diploma
Cozad
Jacquelyn M. Scroggin.
Lexington
Olympia Johnson, Roberto Martinez, Karla K. Potter, Jennifer N. Benitez Garcia, Claudia Velasquez-Domingo, Daicy Corral, Carolina Villatoro, Samantha G. Winter.
Wauneta
Jennifer R. Harris.
Central Community College-Columbus
COLUMBUS — Central Community College-Columbus honored about 150 graduate candidates Friday during its 52nd annual commencement ceremony.
Thirty-two of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.
Recipients of degrees and diplomas were:
Associate of Arts Degree
Gothenburg
Marc Ackerman II.
Wauneta
Michaela F. Dukes.
Associate of Science Degree
Trenton
Darian R. Hutto*.