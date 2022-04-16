 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Telegraph area Honor Rolls: April 17

Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University has released the names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for winter 2022.

A total of 7,732 earned a B-plus, 3.5 GPA, or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must have at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Nebraska students on the Honor Roll are:

Gothenburg

Chaseton B. Roberts, sophomore, philosophy.

Lincoln

Anna L. Vu, sophomore, biology.

Omaha

Charlotte E. Hussain, sophomore, fisheries and wildlife sciences.

Scottsbluff

Tyler J. Slaght, junior, microbiology.

