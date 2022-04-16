Telegraph area Honor Rolls: April 17

Oregon State University
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University has released the names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for winter 2022.
A total of 7,732 earned a B-plus, 3.5 GPA, or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must have at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Nebraska students on the Honor Roll are:
Gothenburg
Chaseton B. Roberts, sophomore, philosophy.
Lincoln
Anna L. Vu, sophomore, biology.
Omaha
Charlotte E. Hussain, sophomore, fisheries and wildlife sciences.
Scottsbluff
Tyler J. Slaght, junior, microbiology.