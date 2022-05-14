Telegraph area Honors and Awards: May 15

NPCC automotive graduates ASE certified

North Platte Community College’s second-year automotive graduates have been entry-level certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.

ASE Entry-Level Certification tests indicate an individual’s knowledge-based readiness for the workforce and are the first step in building career credentials as an automotive service professional.

The list of automotive graduates is as follows:

» Travis Miller of North Platte.

» Zach Burkert of Hershey.

» Dylan Woody of North Platte.

» Brock Butler of Alda.

» David Speckmann of Johnson.

» Connor Burns of Thedford.

Husker students offered Fulbright Awards

LINCOLN — Seven University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have earned Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards for the 2022-23 academic year. Another student was named an alternate, and three were named semifinalists.

The Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program, is supported by an annual appropriation made by Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, as well as partner countries around the world.

Six Nebraska students were offered English teaching assistant placements to support English language classroom instruction and serve as cultural ambassadors for the United States. In addition, student Laura Jensen was offered a grant unique to Austria, the Community-Based Combined Award, which involves English teaching, university coursework and nonprofit volunteer work in the host community.

Following is a list of students who were offered Fulbright awards:

» Spencer Tessman of Hastings, German and Spanish, English teaching assistant.

» Joanna Walton of La Vista, German, English teaching assistant.

» Laura Jensen of Lincoln, secondary English (7-12) and German, Community-Based Combined Award; Adrian Pilkington, software engineering and French, English teaching assistant.

» Celie Knudsen of Ogallala, English (master’s program), English teaching assistant.

» Leigh Jahnke of West Point, biological sciences and Spanish, English teaching assistant.

» Sarah Brady of Des Moines, Iowa; music and microbiology, English teaching assistant.

Alumnus Gregory Tracey of Omaha, who studied global studies and economics, was named an alternate for an English teaching assistantship in Uzbekistan.

Additionally, three Husker students and recent alumni were recommended to the host countries for funding consideration and recognized by the U.S. National Screening Committee as semifinalists. They are:

» Luci Anderson of Herman, history, medieval and Renaissance studies, and classics and religious studies, Study/Research .

» Elizabeth (Ellie) Woody of Hickman, Spanish and political science, English teaching assistant .

» Andrew Neill of Omaha, geography and global studies, English teaching assistant.

Morningside University

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The annual Omicron Delta Kappa Honors Convocation was held at Morningside University during which several students and employees were recognized for their academic, co-curricular, athletic and professional achievements.

Area student that was honored:

» Thomas Moss of North Platte, The ODK Freshman Cup.