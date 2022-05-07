Telegraph area Honors and Awards: May 8

St. Patrick High School

Student achievement was recognized in several subject and activity areas at St. Pat’s Middle-High School during the annual Spring Honors Assembly Monday. Principal Deacon Matt Irish served as moderator of the assembly and presented certificates to over 100 students who were on the Honor Roll at least one semester during the year.

The recently elected officers for 2022-23 Student Council and National Honor Society were installed by the current officers.

SkillsUSA state medalists

Technical team problem solving

Second place

James Heirigs, Billy Tolstedt, Eddy Lein, Porter Connick, Jarrett Miles.

Job skill demonstration

Second place

Jarrett Miles.

Prepared speech

First place

Stephanie Budke.

T-shirt design

First place

Chloe Guo.

Opening/closing ceremonies

First place (national qualifiers)

Dakota Guthrie, Helana Pettit, Ava Dimas, Braelyn Gifford, Theran Nitsch, Natalia Wiezorek.

Chapter business procedure

First place (national qualifiers)

Elise O’Neill, Ashton Guo, Hayley Miles, Jordan Lech, Jarrett Miles, Chloe Guo.

SkillsUSA 2022-23 state officers

Jarrett Miles, James Heirigs.

Perfect attendance certificates

Ninth grade

Cade Brandt

Eighth grade

Hudson Deeds.

Academic Top 5 for seventh, eighth and ninth grades:

Seventh grade

Kaelyn Brandt, Kylee Childears, Ashley Gartner, Ben Heirigs, Spencer Mostek.

Eighth grade

Trey Furmanski, Aashi Naidoo, Dimitri Pettit, Hazel Uerling, Ava Welch, Dany Zheng.

Ninth grade

Braelyn Gifford, Ellie Hanna, Kinsey Kimberling, Theran Nitsch, Cara Roberg, Gabriella Swift, Natalia Wiezorek.

Bausch & Lomb Science Award for Excellence in Math and Science

Andrew Brosius.

Geography Bee competition

State qualifier

Ty Davis.

Student council representatives and outstanding council recognition at State Student Council Convention

Tim Blakely, Ben Heirigs, Jazlyn Arensdorf, Dany Zheng, Natalia Wiezorek, Braelyn Gifford, Jarrett Miles, Chloe Guo, Megan Montgomery, Seth Engler, Tonja Heirigs, Andrew Brosius, Dakota Guthrie.

High School Catholic Daughters of America winners

Helana Pettit, first place poetry; Taehya Baca, second place poetry; Coy Baker, third poetry; Jarrett Miles, first place essay; Alayna Niesen, second place essay; Amanda Galloway, third place essay.

Middle School Catholic Daughters of America winner

Weston Hammond, first place poetry.

Junior High English Achievement Award winner

Dany Zheng.

HOBY Leadership

Will Krondak, Jarrett Miles, Coy Baker, Helana Pettit, Chloe Guo, James Heirigs.

RYLA Leadership

Dakota Guthrie.

Attorney General’s Youth Conference representative

Dakota Guthrie.

Pro-Life Diocesan Essay winner

Braelyn Gifford, Alayna Niesen, Mae Siegel.

Cornhusker Boys and Girls State representatives

Will Moats, Megan Montgomery.

Vocal Music Letter winners

Coy Baker, Andrew Brosius, Dax Connick, Olivia Dimas, Seth Engler, Luke Ekdahl, Michaela Giebler, Braelyn Gifford, Madison Gifford, Dakota Guthrie, Chloe Guo, James Heirigs, Casey Jett, Will Krondak, Jarrett Miles, Helana Pettit.

St Cecilia Award for Choral Service

Madison Gifford, Andrew Brosius.

Instrumental Music Letter winners

Andrew Brosius, Kai Brown, Dax Connick, Porter Connick, Olivia Dimas, Michaela Giebler, Braelyn Gifford, Chloe Guo, Dakota Guthrie, James Heirigs, Isaac Irish, Casey Jett, Will Krondak, Jarrett Miles, William Moats, Helana Pettit.

Irish Pride and Dedication Band Awards

Spencer Mostek, Aashi Naidoo, Will Krondak, Jarrett Miles, Michaela Giebler, Chloe Guo, Andrew Brosius.

Director’s Awards (band)

Derek Ebmeier, Dimitri Pettit, Kason Baker.

Outstanding underclassman speech/drama

Madison Gifford.

Eighth grade science awards

Savannah Miles, Maggie Nichols, Dimitri Pettit, Caleb Neitzel, Lilliana Otte, Paige Dodson, Jazlyn Arensdorf.

Chadron State College

CHADRON — Chadron State College honored 23 health professions students advancing to professional schools during a banquet April 28. Dr. Megan Schuckman of Chadron was the speaker for the event. She encouraged the students by telling them they would be better prepared at CSC than at any other school.

Director of the Health Professions Program Kristal Kuhnel said the banquet is a bittersweet ending to the academic year.

The following students will be attending professional schools:

Dental Hygiene

Taylor Buescher of Edgar, UNMC West.

Madison Kahl of Riverton, Wyoming, UNMC West.

Dentistry

Riley Hill of Greybull, Wyoming, Creighton University.

Mason Jensen of Buffalo, Wyoming, UNMC.

Medicine

Megan Erickson of Bassett, UNMC.

Abigail Klammer of Juniata, UNMC.

Thea Rosberg of Wausa, UNMC.

Nursing

Piper deBeauclair of Arthur, UNMC West.

Brendan Fangmeier of Hastings, UNMC Omaha.

Jaelynn Hemphill of Ogallala, UNMC West.

Kaitlyn Jensen of Chadron, UNMC West.

Jerad Phillips of Wallace, UNMC West.

Sarah Salomon of Scottsbluff, UNMC West.

Pharmacy

Jace Russman of Gothenburg, UNMC.

Physical Therapy

Alexis Heller of Wisner, UNMC Omaha.

Kael Juelfs of Kingman, UNMC Omaha.

Allison Keisel of Holyoke, UNMC Omaha.

Josslyn Linse of Plattsmouth, UNMC Omaha.

Grace Robison of Valentine, USD.

Physician Assistant

Taryn Baucke of Yuma, Colorado, Union College.

Public Health

Ruth Mencia of Grand Island, UNMC.

Doctoral Research

Isioma Akwanamnye of Lagos, Nigeria, Case Western Reserve University.

Wacey Gallegos of Ainsworth, Rosalind Franklin University.

McCook Community College

MCCOOK — The accomplishments of McCook Community College students and employees were recognized during the 2022 Honors Convocation Monday afternoon at the Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center.

Honorees included representatives from various college clubs and organizations and recipients of the following awards:

Cabinet Awards

Presidential Award

Rae VanMilligan, Marion, Iowa.

Area Vice President of Instruction Award

Trinity Raburn, Holdrege.

Vice President of Student Services Award

Annika Johnson, McCook.

Division Awards

Business and Technology

Business

Ethan Fritz, Bellevue.

Agribusiness

Kaylin Martin, McCook.

Graphic Design

Sunnie Stephens, McCook.

Humanities and Social Science

Early Education

Kylea Stritt, Bartley.

Visual and Performing Arts

Leslie Hernandez, McCook.

Mathematics and Science

Science

Josh Paisley, Cambridge

All-College Awards

Spirit Awards

Loretta Hauxwell, Stacie Dold, Maddie Kaalberg, Tyler Esch, Anna Miller and Neleigh Hauxwell.

Faculty Achievement in Student Success Award

Micah Marvin, math instructor.

Professional Achievement in Student Support

Erin Sis, enrollment management recruiter.

Area student receives vet white coat

The Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine in Lincoln honored 27 veterinary students in the Iowa/Nebraska program during a white coat ceremony. Callie Davidson States of North Platte received her white coat during this ceremony.

White coats symbolize a veterinary students transition into formal clinical service, as well as their commitment to all animals.

Davidson States graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 2016 and from Peru State College in 2020. At the completion of this semester, she will transfer to Iowa State University in the fall to complete her last two years in the veterinary program.

Davidson States is the daughter of Calvin and Melisa Davidson and granddaughter of Mike and Charlotte Davidson.

NPCC music students recognized for achievement

North Platte Community College music students Lisa Pickett of North Platte; Trenton Emmons of McCook; and Faith Miller of North Platte were presented with achievement awards Thursday evening during NPCC’s spring concert.

Pickett was named Instrumentalist of the Year, Emmons was recognized as Musician of the Year and Miller was selected as Vocalist of the Year.

HVAC-R students earn NC3 certifications

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration students at North Platte Community College are now NC3-certified in four areas: residential airflow, refrigeration diagnostics, variable speed motors and air-to-air heat pumps.

To receive the certifications, they had to go through a “hands-on” course led by a qualified instructor using appropriate tools, equipment and practice materials in their labs. Upon completion, the students took online exams.

The Trane certifications were developed and administered by NC3 and are compatible with other industry-recognized certifications.

Certification recipients are:

Logan Littrel

Remington Hodges

Landon Klasna

Tanner Finley

Zachary Kline

Hunter Lovitt

Samuel Musselman

Theodore Gilbert

Jose Duran

Aiden Mann