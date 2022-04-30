Telegraph area Honors Awards: May 1

North Platte Community College
The accomplishments of North Platte Community College students and employees were recognized during the 2022 Honors Convocation Monday afternoon at NPCC.
Honorees included representatives from various college clubs and organizations and recipients of the following awards:
Cabinet Awards
Presidential Award
Avery Johnson, Hayes Center.
Vice President of Instruction Award
Montannia Courtney, North Platte.
Vice President of Student Services Award
Josiah Wriedt, Norfolk.
Division Awards
Applied Technology
Automotive
Dylan Woody, North Platte.
Diesel
Sebastian Sis, Champion.
Electrical
Brett Hill, Scottsbluff.
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
Zachary Kline, North Platte.
Business and Technology
Agribusiness
Ashlyn Parrett, Maxwell.
Business
Slavomyr Marchenko, Kyiv, Ukraine.
Graphic Design
Gracie Correll, North Platte.
Health Occupations
Dental Assisting
Patience Roebuck, North Platte.
Humanities and Social Science
Visual and Performing Arts (Art, Music, Theater)
Trenton Emmons, McCook.
Mathematics and Science
Science
John Garcia, North Platte.
Spirit Awards
Students
Della McDole, North Platte; Timur Krupalija, Sarajevo, Bosnia; Slavomyr Marchenko, Kyiv, Ukraine; Denys Bachurin, Cherkasy, Ukraine
Employees
Suzanne Ramsey, enrollment specialist; Travis Wiese, lead maintenance technician; Kayla Thurman, assistant director of Early Entry and Program Development.
Faculty Achievement in Student Success Award:
Carla Long, biology instructor.
Professional Achievement in Student Support Award:
Bobbi Muehlenkamp, director of Learning Commons.
Central Community College-Hastings
HASTINGS — Special recognition awards were presented Tuesday at the 2022 Student Awards Gala at Central Community College-Hastings.
Outstanding Service to Students Award
Six CCC-Hastings employees were nominated by students for this award. More than 150 students voted to give the award to Julie Mullen, academic transfer adviser.
Student of the Year Award
Gunner Fischer of Hastings, an advanced manufacturing design technology major, received the Student of the Year Award for demonstrating exceptional character, integrity, commitment and perseverance to achieve his educational goals.
Honor Students
One graduating student is honored in each academic program. Recipients are selected for good academic standing, outstanding ability in their major area of study, and strong leadership and citizenship skills.
Area honorees are as follows:
Lexington
Ivan Rodriguez, auto body technology, and Sebastian Romero-Gaitan, electrical technology.
Service Awards
Service awards were presented to students who were active in various campus organizations during the 2021-22 academic year.
Area honorees were:
Judicial Board
North Platte
Korin Sides.
Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
North Platte
Alexander Cahill.
Paxton
Adrian Eakins.
Resident Assistants
Lexington
Jok Lewis and Jose Mendoza-Zavala.
Student Ambassadors
Lexington
Paulina Arrendondo.
Student American Dental Hygienists’ Association
Oconto
Mikayla Dittmar.
TRiO
Lexington
Jok Lewis, Leadership Award winner.
Central Community College-Columbus
COLUMBUS — Special recognition awards were presented April 14 at the 2022 student recognition and awards convocation at Central Community College-Columbus.
Spirit of Excellence Award
Andrew Nichols of Ocala, Florida, received the Spirit of Excellence Award, which is given to students who demonstrate exceptional character, integrity, commitment and perseverance in achieving their goals while also serving as a positive role model.
Exceptional Student Awards
One student is honored in each academic program. Recipients must have completed at least 30 credit hours and are selected for their good academic standing; strong classroom performance, leadership and citizenship skills; and demonstrated excellence in their major area of study.
Area honorees are as follows:
Gothenburg
Marc Ackerman, economics.
Lexington
Jennifer Lainez Rivas, geography, and Jennifer Lainez Rivas, Spanish.
Appreciation Awards
Appreciation awards were presented to students who were officers, active members or award winners in various campus organizations during the 2021-22 academic year.
Area honorees were:
Ag Club
Dunning
Brett Downing.
Judicial Board
North Platte
Blake Barner.
Raider Cheer And Dance Team
Lexington
Karla Garcia, Captain.
Resident Assistants
Lexington
Karla Garcia.
Central Community College-Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — Special recognition awards were presented to April 19 at the Central Community College-Grand Island Student Recognition and Award Ceremony.
The ceremony also recognized students enrolled at the Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington center and online.
Exceptional Student Awards
One student was honored in each academic program. Recipients must be on track to graduate with a degree or diploma at spring commencement, demonstrate a high degree of program ability, attain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above and exemplify the college’s mission.
Area honorees area as follows:
Lexington
Mayra Hernandez, business technology, centers/online; and Jennifer Lainez Rivas, associate of arts degree, centers/online.
Service Awards
Service awards were presented to students who were officers, active members or award winners in various campus organizations during the 2021-22 academic year.
Area honorees were:
Student Veterans Association
Broken Bow
Jeremiah Daugherty, treasurer.