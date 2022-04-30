Telegraph area Honors Awards: May 1

North Platte Community College

The accomplishments of North Platte Community College students and employees were recognized during the 2022 Honors Convocation Monday afternoon at NPCC.

Honorees included representatives from various college clubs and organizations and recipients of the following awards:

Cabinet Awards

Presidential Award

Avery Johnson, Hayes Center.

Vice President of Instruction Award

Montannia Courtney, North Platte.

Vice President of Student Services Award

Josiah Wriedt, Norfolk.

Division Awards

Applied Technology

Automotive

Dylan Woody, North Platte.

Diesel

Sebastian Sis, Champion.

Electrical

Brett Hill, Scottsbluff.

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

Zachary Kline, North Platte.

Business and Technology

Agribusiness

Ashlyn Parrett, Maxwell.

Business

Slavomyr Marchenko, Kyiv, Ukraine.

Graphic Design

Gracie Correll, North Platte.

Health Occupations

Dental Assisting

Patience Roebuck, North Platte.

Humanities and Social Science

Visual and Performing Arts (Art, Music, Theater)

Trenton Emmons, McCook.

Mathematics and Science

Science

John Garcia, North Platte.

Spirit Awards

Students

Della McDole, North Platte; Timur Krupalija, Sarajevo, Bosnia; Slavomyr Marchenko, Kyiv, Ukraine; Denys Bachurin, Cherkasy, Ukraine

Employees

Suzanne Ramsey, enrollment specialist; Travis Wiese, lead maintenance technician; Kayla Thurman, assistant director of Early Entry and Program Development.

Faculty Achievement in Student Success Award:

Carla Long, biology instructor.

Professional Achievement in Student Support Award:

Bobbi Muehlenkamp, director of Learning Commons.

Central Community College-Hastings

HASTINGS — Special recognition awards were presented Tuesday at the 2022 Student Awards Gala at Central Community College-Hastings.

Outstanding Service to Students Award

Six CCC-Hastings employees were nominated by students for this award. More than 150 students voted to give the award to Julie Mullen, academic transfer adviser.

Student of the Year Award

Gunner Fischer of Hastings, an advanced manufacturing design technology major, received the Student of the Year Award for demonstrating exceptional character, integrity, commitment and perseverance to achieve his educational goals.

Honor Students

One graduating student is honored in each academic program. Recipients are selected for good academic standing, outstanding ability in their major area of study, and strong leadership and citizenship skills.

Area honorees are as follows:

Lexington

Ivan Rodriguez, auto body technology, and Sebastian Romero-Gaitan, electrical technology.

Service Awards

Service awards were presented to students who were active in various campus organizations during the 2021-22 academic year.

Area honorees were:

Judicial Board

North Platte

Korin Sides.

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

North Platte

Alexander Cahill.

Paxton

Adrian Eakins.

Resident Assistants

Lexington

Jok Lewis and Jose Mendoza-Zavala.

Student Ambassadors

Lexington

Paulina Arrendondo.

Student American Dental Hygienists’ Association

Oconto

Mikayla Dittmar.

TRiO

Lexington

Jok Lewis, Leadership Award winner.

Central Community College-Columbus

COLUMBUS — Special recognition awards were presented April 14 at the 2022 student recognition and awards convocation at Central Community College-Columbus.

Spirit of Excellence Award

Andrew Nichols of Ocala, Florida, received the Spirit of Excellence Award, which is given to students who demonstrate exceptional character, integrity, commitment and perseverance in achieving their goals while also serving as a positive role model.

Exceptional Student Awards

One student is honored in each academic program. Recipients must have completed at least 30 credit hours and are selected for their good academic standing; strong classroom performance, leadership and citizenship skills; and demonstrated excellence in their major area of study.

Area honorees are as follows:

Gothenburg

Marc Ackerman, economics.

Lexington

Jennifer Lainez Rivas, geography, and Jennifer Lainez Rivas, Spanish.

Appreciation Awards

Appreciation awards were presented to students who were officers, active members or award winners in various campus organizations during the 2021-22 academic year.

Area honorees were:

Ag Club

Dunning

Brett Downing.

Judicial Board

North Platte

Blake Barner.

Raider Cheer And Dance Team

Lexington

Karla Garcia, Captain.

Resident Assistants

Lexington

Karla Garcia.

Central Community College-Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND — Special recognition awards were presented to April 19 at the Central Community College-Grand Island Student Recognition and Award Ceremony.

The ceremony also recognized students enrolled at the Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington center and online.

Exceptional Student Awards

One student was honored in each academic program. Recipients must be on track to graduate with a degree or diploma at spring commencement, demonstrate a high degree of program ability, attain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above and exemplify the college’s mission.

Area honorees area as follows:

Lexington

Mayra Hernandez, business technology, centers/online; and Jennifer Lainez Rivas, associate of arts degree, centers/online.

Service Awards

Service awards were presented to students who were officers, active members or award winners in various campus organizations during the 2021-22 academic year.

Area honorees were:

Student Veterans Association

Broken Bow

Jeremiah Daugherty, treasurer.