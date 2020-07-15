LINCOLN — TestNebraska released the locations, dates and times for testing scheduled for the remainder of July in a press release.
Last month, the state has expanded tests for all Nebraska residents, including those who previously completed the online assessment, but did not qualify to complete the test. Testing candidates who may have previously tested negative, but are now presenting new symptoms that could result in a positive test are encouraged to complete an updated assessment at testnebraska.com to determine whether they should be seen for testing.
Nebraskans can complete an assessment at testnebraska.com or testnebraska.com/es for Spanish. Once the assessment is completed, applicants will receive an email from TestNebraska informing them of eligibility. For those who are eligible, the email will direct them to select the location, date and time that is convenient for them. A confirmation email will include a bar code, which residents need to print off and bring with them to the testing site. The assessment can be completed via computer or by phone. If an individual does not have Internet access, a relative or friend can help them complete the assessment.
Residents who have general questions about testing or need help completing the online assessment can call the TestNebraska hotline at (402) 207-9377.
Total assessments completed to date are 648,682. Of those, 59,759 were negative, 179 inconclusive and 2,522 positive. June’s total assessments numbered 250,278. Of those, 35,996 were negative, 1,597 positive and 125 inconclusive. The average all-time testing turnaround time is 41.5 hours.
DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed.
The number is 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275; hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, 7 days a week.
Find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website, dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus, and the CDC’s website, cdc.gov/covid19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.