LINCOLN — What do movies including “Ghost,” “Dirty Dancing,” “American Graffiti,” “Top Gun” and many more have in common? Songs from the The Righteous Brothers.

The Righteous Brothers will be on the Lied Center stage at 7:30 p.m. July 8. Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 or at the Lied Center box office, and start at $35. Students are always half price.