LINCOLN — Why do deer sport antlers? Why do badgers live in burrows? How are mushrooms different than plants?
Learn the answers to these questions and more through an eight-week virtual webinar series hosted by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators starting Sept. 3. The series, “The Science of …,” will take place via Zoom at 3 p.m. on Thursdays and is designed for anyone curious about the natural world — but especially for trivia hounds.
The series will feature:
» Sept. 3: “The Science of … Animal Headgear.”
» Sept. 10: “The Science of … Fossorial Animals.”
» Sept. 17: “The Science of … Dangerous Plants.”
» Sept. 24: “The Science of … Invasive Species.”
» Oct. 1: “The Science of … Wildlife Diseases.”
» Oct. 8: “The Science of … Fungi.”
» Oct. 22: “The Science of … Snakes.”
» Oct. 29: “The Science of … Nebraska Fish.”
The webinars are free, but require pre-registration. Sign up for one or all of the webinars at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov or through the Game and Parks’ Facebook page at facebook.com/negameandparks. Those registered will receive a confirmation email with a password to login to the webinar at the specific date and time.
The webinars will be recorded and posted to outdoornebraska.org/onlineeducation for those who can’t attend. There, people also can find the original six “Science Of …” episodes featured earlier this summer.
For more information, contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov or visit Nebraska Game and Parks Commission or Nebraska Project WILD on Facebook.
