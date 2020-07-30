THEDFORD — With 92 entries from across central Nebraska, which included 13 youth from the age of 12 and younger, the Thedford Art Guild realized that art matters as a form of relaxation and escape from the thumb of COVID-19.
“This was the second largest show in all the years we have been doing our Open Show; the first had over 100 and every space was utilized then as it almost was this year,” said Bridget Licking, president of the Thedford Art Guild.
“There were so many great pieces to choose from, it was tough. I look not only at the art itself, but at the matting, the presentation, the framing — to me that shows the pride the artist has in that piece. Smudges, scratches on glass, detracts from it,” said Roberta Barnes, Broken Bow art instructor and art show judge.
As part of her pay for judging, Barnes will receive a month-long show in the Kiewitt room of the Thedford Art Gallery. The date has yet to be determined. Barnes left her judge’s book with her critiquing for the artists and visitors to learn about her perspectives on the winners.
Licking’s three children — Katen, Grady and Heston — were not only part of the youth art entries but had a lemonade stand in front of the gallery while their mother and other TAG members hung the show on July 6. The heat helped them have a successful venture, raising $160, which will all go back to TAG.
The list of 2020 Thedford Art Guild’s Open Show winners is as follows:
Best of Show
» The Fall, Tresa Haney, Oconto.
Adult Art
» 1st — Horseshoeing, Elizabeth Benson, Newcastle.
» 2nd — Spaceman, Jess Hill, North Platte.
» 3rd — Prairie Candelabras, Linda Lacy, Ashby.
Adult Photo
» 1st — Summer Breeze, Connor Burns, Thedford.
» 2nd — Trailing Into the Fog, Linda Teahon, Dunning.
» 3rd — Mountain Peace, Bridget Licking, Thedford.
Adult 3D
» 1st — Trust in Your Crazy Ideas (collection of recycled items), Eve Miller.
» 2nd — Blueberry Beauty, (fabric and other mixed media), Jan Knispel, North Platte.
» 3rd — Extreme Sunflowers, (red clay bowl), Linda Lacy, Ashby.
Youth 3D
» 1st — Katen Licking.
» 2nd — Heston Licking.
» 3rd — Grady Licking.
Youth Art
» 1st and 2nd — Katen Licking.
» 3rd — Riley Hill.
Honorable mentions in adult art went to Mary Smith, Stephanie Carter-Nielsen, Elizabeth Benson, Sue Oiler Dowse and Kyle Hoyt.
Honorable mentions in photography went to Terri Licking and Bridget Licking.
Reception for the show was held Friday during the Thomas County Fair. Several pieces will be entered into the Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show which will be hosted on Saturday at the Prairie Art Center in North Platte.
