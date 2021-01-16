Third annual Nebraska Food Systems Summit to be virtual

LINCOLN — The third annual Nebraska Regional Food Systems Summit will take place via Zoom Feb. 8 to 11. The annual summit, hosted by Nebraska Extension, is intended for anyone interested in access to local food and building resilience in the Nebraska food system, according to a press release from the University of Nebraska.

All Nebraskans, no matter what their role, need to know what is going on and coordinate with others from across the food systems, said Vanessa Wielenga, assistant Extension educator for food access. Nebraska Extension’s Regional Foods Initiative works to connect people and organizations working in the Nebraska food system, and the annual summit is a key part of building those connections.

In the past, the summit has attracted farmers, ranchers, food processors, grocery distributors, health professionals, educators and more. Wielenga hopes those who attend gain a more holistic understanding of growing and sourcing local foods in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Regional Food Systems Initiative Summit will be held via Zoom. Participants have the option to sign up for each session individually. Participation is free. The schedule is as follows:

Feb. 8

» 1 to 3 p.m.: “Food System Equity.”

Feb. 10