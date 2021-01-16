Though facilities aren’t open, there are still eagles to see

The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District viewing facilities at Lake Ogallala State Recreation Area and the J2 facility at Johnson Lake State Recreation Area may be closed this year due to COVID-19, but visitors to these areas can still come and enjoy viewing eagles and migrating waterfowl.

Eagles are attracted to the open water just below the dam at Lake Ogallala during the winter months. They will hunt for fish in areas of open water and can be seen flying and roosting at the lake.

Eagles can be easily seen from vehicles along the gravel roads at Lake Ogallala and along the spillway.

At Johnson Lake, eagle viewing is popular near the inlet and outlet areas of the lake as these areas typically have open water and have accessible roads to view eagles from a vehicle.

Eagles can be seen at reservoirs across Nebraska. Visitors are encouraged to dress warmly, bring binoculars or a spotting scope to view birds with. Do not approach eagles or waterfowl as this can scare them off. A park entry permit is required at any state recreation area.